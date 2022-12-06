ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

WUPE

Just How Old Are the 5 Oldest Towns in the Berkshires?

With so much history throughout the entire state of Massachusetts, it's always interesting to learn about each town and cities history. While it is pretty well known that the oldest city in the state is Plymouth, over on the western side, perhaps it is not nearly as well known what the oldest towns in the Berkshires are.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
franklincountynow.com

Wisdom Way In Greenfield Reopening Friday

(Greenfield, MA) Wisdom Way in Greenfield will be reopening in the afternoon of Friday, December 9th. It has been closed for a reconstruction project since May and will be reopening to traffic for the winter until crews can resume work in the spring of 2023. According to a statement from...
GREENFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Hundreds of items from two Easthampton schools up for auction

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two local schools are hosting an online liquidation auction this weekend and everything inside must go. The Center and Pepin schools in Easthampton are auctioning off everything inside this weekend. Hosted by the Raucher Brothers Auctioneers, Western Mass News met up with Don Raucher at the Pepin school, which closed in June, to find out more. He said Easthampton has a new, state-of-the-art elementary school, so the town is clearing out the schools out to repurpose them.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to crash on Northampton Street in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Several people were injured in a two-car accident in Easthampton Friday evening, close to the same spot where a couple was hit and killed by a car just a few months ago. The crash happened on Northampton Street. Easthampton Police told Western Mass News that call came...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
wamc.org

Lenox special town meeting to address wastewater treatment plant upgrades, public safety building improvements, cell tower zoning

Lenox, Massachusetts residents will gather tonight at Lenox Memorial Middle High School for a special town meeting. On the warrant are some major infrastructure proposals, including a $45 million borrowing plan to carry out federally mandated upgrades to the town’s wastewater treatment plant and $20 million in improvements to the Lenox public safety building. Other items include bylaws about noise, puppy mills, and cell towers. Tonight’s special meeting begins at 7. WAMC spoke with Town Manager Chris Ketchen.
LENOX, MA
WSBS

Another Beloved Restaurant Chain Closes Multiple Locations in Massachusetts

As I mentioned in a previous article regarding the closure of a Ninety-Nine restaurant location in Massachusetts, I haven't been dining out in Berkshire County (or anywhere for that matter) as of late due to trying to save on money. In addition, when I do get dinner from an eatery I have been opting for delivery or takeout due to convenience and safety. It seems like everywhere you look lately many people are getting nailed with some kind of sickness.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wamc.org

Krol, Marchetti announce mayoral runs as Pittsfield’s 2023 campaign kicks off early

City council president Peter Marchetti and former city councilor John Krol told the Berkshire Eagle Thursday that they will run for mayor in 2023. Marchetti is one of the city’s longest serving public officials, consistently one of the top vote getters in the eight nonconsecutive elections he’s won for city council. He lost a bid for mayor in 2011 against Dan Bianchi.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WUPE

MA Town in the Berkshires Makes America’s Must-Visit Christmas Towns List

We know there is definitely plenty of beauty when it comes to Massachusetts. And as we get ever so closer to Christmas, there are definitely some towns that can dress themselves up as some of the most beautiful Christmas towns you could be in. But especially on the western side of the state, the Berkshires can hold its own against most places. For those who listed 'America's Must-Visit Christmas Towns' definitely took notice, as one of the towns from the Berkshires showed up on this exclusive list.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

