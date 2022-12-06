Read full article on original website
New Berkshires Restaurant is Planning a Soft Opening for This Week
One of the more popular establishments in the Berkshires recently announced that they have a second location opening up in the region. And now their new location will be hosting a soft opening this week. This past month, we learned that Jae's at the Hilton Garden Inn would be opening...
Tavern on the Hill in Easthampton reopening after fire in August
Tavern on the Hill in Easthampton will soon be reopening after being shut down due to a fire in August.
Springfield City Councilor proposes eliminating trash fees next year
The City of Springfield received settlement money from Eversource and one City Councilor is looking to use the money to help residents with the trash fees.
Rollover car accident on Main Street in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to Main Street in Springfield for a car accident on Saturday.
Just How Old Are the 5 Oldest Towns in the Berkshires?
With so much history throughout the entire state of Massachusetts, it's always interesting to learn about each town and cities history. While it is pretty well known that the oldest city in the state is Plymouth, over on the western side, perhaps it is not nearly as well known what the oldest towns in the Berkshires are.
franklincountynow.com
Wisdom Way In Greenfield Reopening Friday
(Greenfield, MA) Wisdom Way in Greenfield will be reopening in the afternoon of Friday, December 9th. It has been closed for a reconstruction project since May and will be reopening to traffic for the winter until crews can resume work in the spring of 2023. According to a statement from...
westernmassnews.com
Hundreds of items from two Easthampton schools up for auction
EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two local schools are hosting an online liquidation auction this weekend and everything inside must go. The Center and Pepin schools in Easthampton are auctioning off everything inside this weekend. Hosted by the Raucher Brothers Auctioneers, Western Mass News met up with Don Raucher at the Pepin school, which closed in June, to find out more. He said Easthampton has a new, state-of-the-art elementary school, so the town is clearing out the schools out to repurpose them.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to crash on Northampton Street in Easthampton
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Several people were injured in a two-car accident in Easthampton Friday evening, close to the same spot where a couple was hit and killed by a car just a few months ago. The crash happened on Northampton Street. Easthampton Police told Western Mass News that call came...
Berkshires Mexican Restaurant Displays New Menu and is Now Open!
The wait is finally over and everyone in the Berkshires can now enjoy what we have been anticipating for several months. Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill in downtown Pittsfield has opened its door and revealed its new menu!. We have all known that Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill was going...
Single-family residence sells for $430,000 in West Springfield
Husam Noury acquired the property at 107 Galaska Drive, West Springfield, from Simon J Brighenti and Maria R Brighenti on Nov. 10, 2022. The $430,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $197. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 27,712-square-foot lot. Additional...
wamc.org
Lenox special town meeting to address wastewater treatment plant upgrades, public safety building improvements, cell tower zoning
Lenox, Massachusetts residents will gather tonight at Lenox Memorial Middle High School for a special town meeting. On the warrant are some major infrastructure proposals, including a $45 million borrowing plan to carry out federally mandated upgrades to the town’s wastewater treatment plant and $20 million in improvements to the Lenox public safety building. Other items include bylaws about noise, puppy mills, and cell towers. Tonight’s special meeting begins at 7. WAMC spoke with Town Manager Chris Ketchen.
Another Beloved Restaurant Chain Closes Multiple Locations in Massachusetts
As I mentioned in a previous article regarding the closure of a Ninety-Nine restaurant location in Massachusetts, I haven't been dining out in Berkshire County (or anywhere for that matter) as of late due to trying to save on money. In addition, when I do get dinner from an eatery I have been opting for delivery or takeout due to convenience and safety. It seems like everywhere you look lately many people are getting nailed with some kind of sickness.
wamc.org
Krol, Marchetti announce mayoral runs as Pittsfield’s 2023 campaign kicks off early
City council president Peter Marchetti and former city councilor John Krol told the Berkshire Eagle Thursday that they will run for mayor in 2023. Marchetti is one of the city’s longest serving public officials, consistently one of the top vote getters in the eight nonconsecutive elections he’s won for city council. He lost a bid for mayor in 2011 against Dan Bianchi.
Longmeadow OKs rebuild of Armata’s, Maple Road Plaza after fire
LONGMEADOW — Thirteen months after a four-alarm fire consumed the plaza, the planning board approved the site design for a rebuilt Armata’s Market and Maple Shopping Center at its meeting Wednesday night. The fire originated in an attic crawlspace, caused millions of dollars of destruction and was described...
Springfield Gardens residents continue to protest living conditions
Protesters gathered outside of a Springfield Gardens apartment building Tuesday morning to raise concerns over current living conditions.
PHOTOS: Car fire on Evergreen Drive in Holyoke
Smoke could be seen in Holyoke as a result of a car on Evergreen drive Friday morning.
Mass. Highway contractor found body of Thomas Frazier in Wilbraham
A Massachusetts Highway Contractor located the body of Thomas Frazier last Friday who was reported missing back in October.
Springfield residents can apply for assistance in their water, sewer bill
The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission is now accepting applications from residents for the Customer Assistance Program (CAP) aimed to help families pay off a portion of their water and sewer bill.
MA Town in the Berkshires Makes America’s Must-Visit Christmas Towns List
We know there is definitely plenty of beauty when it comes to Massachusetts. And as we get ever so closer to Christmas, there are definitely some towns that can dress themselves up as some of the most beautiful Christmas towns you could be in. But especially on the western side of the state, the Berkshires can hold its own against most places. For those who listed 'America's Must-Visit Christmas Towns' definitely took notice, as one of the towns from the Berkshires showed up on this exclusive list.
Fire destroys single-family home on Kennedy Road in Northampton
Firefighters put out a fire that started early Thursday morning on 325 Kennedy Road in Northampton.
