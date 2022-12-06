Read full article on original website
boothbayregister.com
Thomas W. Tavenner
Thomas W. Tavenner, Esq., age 90, of Boothbay, passed away peacefully on the evening of Dec. 5, 2022 surrounded by his family. Thomas was born on Aug. 28, 1932 in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Eugene and Hildegarde Tavenner. He is survived by his son Thomas Jr. and his...
boothbayregister.com
MEN’S NIGHT 2022
Once upon a time, some Mirthless Lawyer From Away thought "Men's Night" was outrageously sexist. It didn't matter that the sale was for everyone. It didn't matter that everyone could participate and have as much free food from the local businesses as they wanted. The Mirthless Lawyer From Away insisted that we change our barbaric ways and get with the times-- the times being diluted and hammered free of any individuality. Or we could keep our evil ways and get sued until blood ran freely from the pores of the tiniest Boothbay babe.
boothbayregister.com
Dec. 10 update: Midcoast adds 12 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay man ‘Lifeflighted’ to Maine Medical Center
A Boothbay man was transported by Lifeflight of Maine around 5:50 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 to Maine Medical Center in Portland due to “a pretty serious medical event,” according to Boothbay Region Ambulance Service Director Dan Gardner. BRAS received the call at 5:22 a.m., and transported the man to the Lifeflight pick-up spot at Boothbay Region High School in four minutes. “Once our crew arrived at the scene, it was apparent this was a significant medical condition. They did a great job in preparing him for the flight to Maine Med,” Gardner said.
boothbayregister.com
EMA disbands county HazMat team
The Lincoln County HazMat team is no more. Emergency Management Agency Director Casey Stevens told county commissioners Dec. 6 the team was being discontinued. The team met twice per year for training sessions, but hadn’t responded to an incident in 3.5 years. Stevens reported the county had administered a...
boothbayregister.com
LCRPC helping towns seek broadband grants
Lincoln County has received a Regional Broadband Partnership Grant for digital inclusion and digital equity planning. Lincoln County Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Mary Ellen Barnes reported Dec. 6, LCRPC would use these funds to help communities learn how to better access internet services. Lincoln is working with neighboring counties Sagadahoc, Knox and part of Waldo in administering the grant.
boothbayregister.com
Madison topples Boothbay
The Madison Bulldogs were never challenged and went on to defeat host Boothbay Region Seahawks, 75-13, at Porter Memorial Gymnasium in the season-opening game for both teams on Friday, Dec. 9.
boothbayregister.com
Free Christmas Dinner reservations due by Dec. 18
Sunday, Dec. 18 is the deadline to reserve your place at the free Christmas Community Dinner at American Legion Hall, Industrial Park Road, Boothbay. Please make a phone call to 207-350-1581 and let us know your name and how many are attending. You do not have to reserve a time - come between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
boothbayregister.com
Fuel prices driving up costs for refuse district operation in 2023
Soaring energy costs are fueling a likely increase in Boothbay Region Refuse Disposal District costs for Fiscal Year 24. Station Manager Steve Lewis unveiled the first draft of his proposed $2,233,285 FY 24 budget during the Dec. 8 trustees meeting. The proposed budget is a $152,000 or 7.3% increase. Lewis budgeted an additional $125,000 to cover expected rising fuel costs. “Fuel is really the only thing driving the increase,” he said.
