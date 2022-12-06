Read full article on original website
Roxana’s Star Wrestler Alex Maguire Dies In Traffic Crash Tuesday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Fast-growing food chain opening new location in Illinois this weekKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
$500 Per Month For Families In One Missouri City ProposedC. HeslopSaint Louis, MO
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Eleven Children Died In A House Fire When Their Parents Left Them Home Alone. Father Not Charged. Mom Gets Probation.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedEast Saint Louis, IL
St. Louis-based legal services nonprofit to move downtown
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis-based regional nonprofit that provides civil legal assistance to low-income individuals and families is moving its headquarters to space downtown. Legal Services of Eastern Missouri said Thursday that it will move its main office to the Peabody Plaza building, at 701 Market St. downtown, in late January 2023.
New brunch eatery opens at former St. Louis ‘Eat Rite’ site
The former Eat Rite Diner in south St. Louis has a new look and new name. It is now home to Fleur STL.
Chick-fil-A to open St. Louis-area distribution center
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Chick-fil-A Supply, an affiliate of quick-service restaurant chain Chick-fil-A, plans to open a market distribution center in Maryland Heights, officials said Wednesday. The company is investing $16 million in the new facility, which will service more than 40 Chick-fil-A restaurants in the region, according to...
Clara B's Kitchen Table Is Moving to a Larger Space
The Belleville restaurant will share the building with local roaster LongStory Coffee
Fast-growing food chain opening new location in Illinois this week
If you're in the mood to try something new, you may be interested to know that a fast-growing food chain is opening a new location in Illinois this week. Read on to learn more.
City Hope St. Louis hosting online fundraiser Friday
ST. LOUIS — City Hope St. Louis, the city's largest shelter for the unhouse community in St. Louis, kicks off its annual Hope-A-Thon fundraiser Friday, according to a news release about the fundraiser. City Hope St. Louis is a subsidiary of City Hope International and just like its parent...
UMSL Program selects 6 underrepresented entrepreneurs to launch their business
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louisan Cami Thomas is usually behind the camera. But now her business is in the limelight. Thomas' business is one of six startups recently selected for UMSL's Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Accelerator cohort. The other winners are B Juiced, FYSIQ, JAKAPA, Mr. Fresh,...
Plan could mean $500 monthly payments to some St. Louis families
Hundreds of St. Louis families may soon get $500 payments each month through a new program.
The Dining Divas Check Out a “Dive” in Clayton
Just because I couldn’t remember the name of the last Dining Diva’s restaurant a week after we’d visited shouldn’t mean that it was forgettable. It’s more about my “plate being too full” (see what I did there?). And any place with the word “dive” in it is unforgettable in my book.
Vacant St. Augustine church in north St. Louis damaged in fire
ST. LOUIS — A vacant north St. Louis church built in the 1800s that a St. Louis County couple was working to rehab was damaged in a fire Thursday night. Firefighters in north St. Louis worked to put out a fire at around 7 p.m. at the vacant St. Augustine Catholic Church at the intersection of West Hebert Street and Lismore Street.
North St. Louis church goes up in flames
A huge church on West Herbert and Parnell in North St. Louis catches fire.
Woman shot outside a bar in south St. Louis
A woman was shot outside a sports bar in south St. Louis.
Double shooting in St. Louis leaves 1 dead
ST. LOUIS — A double shooting overnight in St. Louis left one person dead and another injured. The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday at Sherry Avenue and Riverview Boulevard, near the border of the Walnut Park West and Walnut Park East neighborhood. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police...
My Lou: St. Louis dancer making moves in Hollywood
Dancer Kameron Saunders is one of the inspiring stories to come out of St. Louis. He’s showing off his moves on the big screen.
The Dec. 10 tornadoes one year later
5 On Your Side takes a look back at the timeline of that day, remembers the victims and sees what has changed in the year since. On Dec. 10, 2021, an outbreak of tornadoes swept across a swathe of the United States, leaving a trail of destruction and resulting in at least 93 confirmed deaths.
Freeburg mayor, ex-Cards pitcher among 8 accused in Illinois poaching case
FREEBURG, Ill. – A mayor of one small Metro East village and a former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher are among eight people accused in an Illinois poaching investigation. Illinois Conservation Police have issued citations against Freeburg, Illinois, mayor Seth Speiser, 1980s Cardinals pitcher Danny Cox and six others. Others...
Teen injured after shooting near Jet Banks Park in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A teenage boy was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after being shot in the chest near Jet Banks Park in St. Louis. According to Evita Caldwell, a St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department public information officer, officers received a call about a shooting involving a 15-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.
A new soccer and sports bar is opening in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Construction on The Pitch Athletic Club & Tavern, the latest venture by St. Louis-based hotel and hospitality firm Lodging Hospitality Management, is well underway. The sports and soccer bar, located in the former Senior Julio's space in Union Station at 1820 Market St., kitty-corner across from...
Rosati-Kain historic building complicates negotiations to stay open, alum remain optimistic
ST. LOUIS — Alumnae and students at an all-girls Catholic high school continue to fight to keep the school open. This is after the Archdiocese announced it would close Rosati-Kain and St. Mary's at the end of the school year, as part of a consolidation plan. However, while both...
St. Louis Hills residents take neighborhood security into their own hands
Car thefts and break-ins continue to plague the entire region. But the St. Louis Hills Neighborhood Association is taking things into its own hands, along with one resident who is a software programmer.
