Adrian, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wlen.com

Adrian Public Schools to Offer “The Activity Bus” for Students in Need

Adrian, MI – In an effort to better serve the youth in our community, multiple organizations have collaborated to offer “The Activity Bus” for Adrian Public Schools students. The bus aims to offer a safe, afterschool form of transportation with multiple centrally located stops around the community to help kids get to/from activities, practices, events, and to/from the Boys & Girls Club.
ADRIAN, MI
wlen.com

Adrian High Swimmers Recognized By City Mayor

Adrian, MI – Four girls high school State Champion swimmers were presented with a proclamation by Adrian Mayor Angie Heath at a recent City Commission Meeting. The four athletes were Francesca Scarabottolo, Eleanora Andre, Emily Hess and Ella Salenbien. They won won the State Championship in the 400 M Free Relay with a time of 3:37:18, edging Milan by less than seven tenths of a second, and also breaking the Adrian High School Record for the 400 M Free relay.
ADRIAN, MI
wlen.com

City of Adrian Zoning Approves Crimson Holdings Stack Height

Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian Zoning Board of Appeals approved a height variance for the Crimson Holdings property on East Maumee Street… allowing the company to build a 100-foot tower. The egg processing facility is building the tower to, hopefully, reduce the smells emitting from the...
ADRIAN, MI
CBS Detroit

DTE Energy retires 2 coal power plants in SE Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - DTE Energy announced Thursday it is closing down two coal plants as it works to become more carbon-free in Southeast Michigan.According to a press release, the company retired the Trenton Channel and St. Clair coal power plants. Employees from both locations were offered opportunities to continue working with the company.This comes after DTE announced it would retire three coal power plants in two years. In May 2021, the company retired the River Rouge coal power plant, which went into operation in 1958."Retiring these plants is another step in DTE's plan to deliver affordable, reliable and clean energy...
MICHIGAN STATE
wlen.com

The People Behind The Heritage Park Lights

Adrian, MI – The Heritage Park Holiday Light display has been a tradition of the City of Adrian for well over 20 years. The light display is free to the community and the City makes sure it is something residents can count on every Christmas season. Jeremiah Davies, Director of Parks and Recreation, stated that they consider the lights display a “quality of life amenity.” While he oversees the project as a whole, he stated the project happens because of a small group of employees who work really hard at preparing it each year.
ADRIAN, MI
wlen.com

Kiwanis Club of Brooklyn Raising Funds to Improve Swain Memorial Park

Brooklyn, MI – The Kiwanis Club of Brooklyn is raising funds to improve Swain Memorial Park in Brooklyn. Brooklyn Kiwanis plans to remove several existing play structures and replace them with modern, all-abilities, inclusive equipment. Planned installation is Fall, 2023. A full description of the project, click the link...
BROOKLYN, MI
WKHM

274 Inch Prize-Winning Tree in Jackson County

Since 1993 state-wide volunteer non-profit tree planting and education organization ReLeaf has challenged the public to find Michigan’s largest living trees through it’s Big Tree Hunt contest. The most recent contest ended this past summer and Adam Kraft from Spring Arbor won the prize for largest tree entered from Jackson County. The tree Kraft found is a silver maple that 274-inches in circumference. Kraft also founf the biggest trees in Hillsdale and Calhoun Counties.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

Gallery of Shops Welcomed Santa at First Fridays

Adrian, MI – The downtown areas of Lenawee County’s two largest municipalities…Adrian and Tecumseh… enjoyed festive and community-building events Friday night. In Adrian, First Fridays was a hit…with thousands flooding downtown. The Gallery of Shops on East Maumee Street, was a popular place to be.
ADRIAN, MI
wlen.com

Funeral Services Held for Dale Smith, Long-Time Lenawee Attorney

Adrian, MI – Long-time lawyer in Lenawee County, Dale Smith, passed away at the age of 60 earlier this month. Following his graduation from Adrian High School, Dale earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Kalamazoo College and later went on to earn a Masters in Finance from Eastern Michigan University.
ADRIAN, MI
13abc.com

UTMC department chair under investigation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The head of the University of Toledo Medical Center’s orthopedic surgery department has been placed on paid administrative leave, the university said Wednesday. According to a statement, Dr. Nabil Ebraheim remains employed by The University of Toledo. He was placed on paid administrative effective Dec....
TOLEDO, OH
CBS Detroit

Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
MICHIGAN STATE

