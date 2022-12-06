ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, KS

One person dies, one hurt in Park City accident involving semi, official says

By Michael Stavola
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 4 days ago

One person died and another was injured in a reported two-vehicle accident involving a semi Tuesday morning in Park City, a 911 emergency communications supervisor said.

The accident was reported at 9:27 a.m. at 85th Street North and Hydraulic. The original report was that one person was unresponsive, the supervisor said, but first responders later reported that one person died. EMS also reported that a person was pinned in the wreck, he said.

The other person’s injuries were originally reported as minor but changed to serious. That person was taken by EMS to a hospital, he said.

KWCH.com

Wesley Medical Center implements vistor restrictions due to increase in illnesses

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – Due to ongoing increases in the spread of respiratory viruses in our community, Wesley Healthcare has announced that it will implement additional visitor restrictions as of Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. “We’re continuing to see significant growth in the number of RSV, influenza and Covid-19 infections...
The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas. Wichita, the largest city in the state of Kansas, is a growing metropolitan area boasting a vibrant cultural center with museums, performing arts and music venues, and numerous events and festivals. It is also home to Wichita State University and a hub for the aviation and healthcare industries.

