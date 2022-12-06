One person dies, one hurt in Park City accident involving semi, official says

One person died and another was injured in a reported two-vehicle accident involving a semi Tuesday morning in Park City, a 911 emergency communications supervisor said.

The accident was reported at 9:27 a.m. at 85th Street North and Hydraulic. The original report was that one person was unresponsive, the supervisor said, but first responders later reported that one person died. EMS also reported that a person was pinned in the wreck, he said.

The other person’s injuries were originally reported as minor but changed to serious. That person was taken by EMS to a hospital, he said.