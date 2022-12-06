ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Prince Harry’s former ‘Real Housewives’ fling: He’s ‘finally free’ in US

By Brooke Kato
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tVIQN_0jZE0o4K00

Prince Harry’s alleged ex-fling is applauding the duke for moving to the US to have his life with Meghan Markle.

Catherine Ommanney, 50, claimed to have had a short-lived “fling” with the royal back in 2006, revealing in a new interview with OK! that she thinks he and the duchess look “very happy together.”

“I am so proud that Harry had the courage to move to the States, and I think he really needed to do that — to finally be free,” Ommanney, a mother of three who appeared on the “Real Housewives of DC” in 2010, said.

The London-based Bravo star said she has “nothing but respect” for Markle, and has previously revealed in interviews that Harry, now 38, longed for a life out of the royal spotlight.

Just last month, Ommanney detailed her “fling” with the then-21-year-old prince to the Sun, recalling the whirlwind romance she had when she was just 34. She dished the hot details of the pair’s relationship as the release date of Harry’s memoir neared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ShbyX_0jZE0o4K00
When Ommanney was 34, she allegedly dated the then-21-year-old royal – albeit briefly.
Doug Meszler / Splash News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CHhvX_0jZE0o4K00
In Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir, he’s expected to dish some royally exclusive details about his time in the monarchy.
Samir Hussein/WireImage

“I doubt I will be in Harry’s book, as a prince can’t run off with a 34-year-old mother of two,” she told the Sun . “It’s just not the done thing.”

At the time, Ommanney had split from her ex-husband and Harry was in an on-again, off-again relationship with his ex Chelsy Davy, one of his few past partners who are slated to make an appearance in his tell-all book .

According to Ommanney, the two met at the Art Bar in London, then headed off for a nightcap at a friend’s house where they shared the “most incredible, passionate kiss” of her life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w3mSC_0jZE0o4K00
The Bravo star, 50, said he would have been her perfect match if only he had been older.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o4r2F_0jZE0o4K00
Ommanney also said she has “nothing but respect” for Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle.
AFP via Getty Images

“Without being arrogant, I think we both quite fancied each other, even though he was way too young for me,” she admitted. “If he wasn’t a royal and was maybe 10 years older, he would be my perfect man.”

The duke’s highly anticipated book, titled “Spare,” is slated to hit the shelves on Jan. 10 and is expected to include never-before-told stories of Harry’s experiences, his and Meghan’s controversial decision to leave the royal family and his rocky relationship with his brother through its 416 pages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L1m63_0jZE0o4K00
In previous interviews, Ommanney claimed Harry wished to get out of the spotlight.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The couple’s highly anticipated Netflix documentary, which will be released in two parts on Dec. 8 and 15, will also explore their “high profile love story.” The trailer, released earlier this month, shows aggressive paparazzi bombarding the couple, and a distraught — and pregnant — Meghan getting teary-eyed over the stresses of marrying royalty.

Various people in the trailer allege there was a “war” against Meghan — fueled by “hatred” and “race” — and that stories about her were “planted.”

Comments / 12

Related
New York Post

Archie’s accent, new Lilibet photos revealed in ‘Harry and Meghan’ docuseries

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is an all-American boy. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 3-year-old son Archie stole a little bit of his parent’s spotlight in the docuseries “Harry and Meghan” on Netflix when viewers heard him speak for the first time, reports the Sun. In the heartwarming scene, the 38-year-old Prince Harry can be seen birdwatching with the youngest royal on their patio in Montecito, California. The footage is captured by Markle, 41, who — alongside the duo — is watching the hummingbirds near their house. Avid bird watcher Prince Harry can be heard telling his son to be quiet and enjoy nature....
CALIFORNIA STATE
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Attempted to Steal Spotlight From Queen Consort Camilla? Princess of Wales, Prince William Demonstrate Submissive Gestures, Expert Claims

Prince William and Kate Middleton respect King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, according to an expert. It was reportedly evident in their "submissive gestures" when they joined the king and queen consort at King Charles' first state banquet. Kate Middleton Didn't Attempt To Steal Queen Consort Camilla's Limelight, Expert Says.
New York Post

‘Harry & Meghan’ torn apart by viewers online: ‘WHAT FRESH HELL IS THIS?’

The rehashing of their royal romance isn’t getting much love. The first half of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s eagerly awaited docuseries was ripped apart and ridiculed by many observers — including one royal expert who asked: “WHAT FRESH HELL IS THIS?” Despite expectations of fresh drama aimed squarely at the royal family, many online found the first three hours sorely lacking. “This is worse than Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Something I didn’t think was humanly possible,” Post columnist Piers Morgan tweeted. “God, they’re so boring!“ He then posted 10 emojis of a face crying with laughter as he noted the couple’s claim that...
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
purewow.com

Move Over, Harry and Meghan: Oprah Just Teased a Major New Interview

Say whatever you want, but Oprah Winfrey’s famous sit-down interviews have always been an absolute must-watch. As the royal aficionados that we are, it’s practically impossible to forget the infamous Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell-all interview that practically shocked the world. And it would also be a crime not to mention the powerful conversation between Winfrey actress and Viola Davis in their Netflix special this year.
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise Sides With Prince William & Kate Middleton, Actor Is 'Shocked' By Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Antics, Source Claims

It looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have seemingly lost another person in their inner circle: Tom Cruise.According to Radar, the actor, 60, was put off by the pair's TV-tell all, which aired in March 2021, in addition to their desire to constantly be in the press. “Tom has followed Harry and Meghan’s saga very closely and is shocked by it all,” a source said. “He used to be a big fan of theirs Meghan’s in particular, and even considered getting her involved in one of his movies."When Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38, first moved to the U.S., the...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
101K+
Followers
66K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy