Prince Harry’s former ‘Real Housewives’ fling: He’s ‘finally free’ in US

Prince Harry’s alleged ex-fling is applauding the duke for moving to the US to have his life with Meghan Markle.

Catherine Ommanney, 50, claimed to have had a short-lived “fling” with the royal back in 2006, revealing in a new interview with OK! that she thinks he and the duchess look “very happy together.”

“I am so proud that Harry had the courage to move to the States, and I think he really needed to do that — to finally be free,” Ommanney, a mother of three who appeared on the “Real Housewives of DC” in 2010, said.

The London-based Bravo star said she has “nothing but respect” for Markle, and has previously revealed in interviews that Harry, now 38, longed for a life out of the royal spotlight.

Just last month, Ommanney detailed her “fling” with the then-21-year-old prince to the Sun, recalling the whirlwind romance she had when she was just 34. She dished the hot details of the pair’s relationship as the release date of Harry’s memoir neared.

When Ommanney was 34, she allegedly dated the then-21-year-old royal – albeit briefly. Doug Meszler / Splash News

In Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir, he’s expected to dish some royally exclusive details about his time in the monarchy. Samir Hussein/WireImage

“I doubt I will be in Harry’s book, as a prince can’t run off with a 34-year-old mother of two,” she told the Sun . “It’s just not the done thing.”

At the time, Ommanney had split from her ex-husband and Harry was in an on-again, off-again relationship with his ex Chelsy Davy, one of his few past partners who are slated to make an appearance in his tell-all book .

According to Ommanney, the two met at the Art Bar in London, then headed off for a nightcap at a friend’s house where they shared the “most incredible, passionate kiss” of her life.

The Bravo star, 50, said he would have been her perfect match if only he had been older. Getty Images

Ommanney also said she has “nothing but respect” for Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle. AFP via Getty Images

“Without being arrogant, I think we both quite fancied each other, even though he was way too young for me,” she admitted. “If he wasn’t a royal and was maybe 10 years older, he would be my perfect man.”

The duke’s highly anticipated book, titled “Spare,” is slated to hit the shelves on Jan. 10 and is expected to include never-before-told stories of Harry’s experiences, his and Meghan’s controversial decision to leave the royal family and his rocky relationship with his brother through its 416 pages.

In previous interviews, Ommanney claimed Harry wished to get out of the spotlight. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The couple’s highly anticipated Netflix documentary, which will be released in two parts on Dec. 8 and 15, will also explore their “high profile love story.” The trailer, released earlier this month, shows aggressive paparazzi bombarding the couple, and a distraught — and pregnant — Meghan getting teary-eyed over the stresses of marrying royalty.

Various people in the trailer allege there was a “war” against Meghan — fueled by “hatred” and “race” — and that stories about her were “planted.”