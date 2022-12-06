Read full article on original website
SF Giants owner donates to conspiracy theorist who questioned women's suffrage
Weeks before missing out on Aaron Judge, Charles Johnson gave to a candidate who said America has "suffered" as a result of women's suffrage.
California company hit with $128 million fine over pot gummies
A California pot company has been hit with a $128 million fine for illegally producing millions of cannabis gummies.
The San Francisco man behind Hawaii's famous Road to Hana
The Road to Hana — the famous East Maui road with 620 curves and 59 bridges — is often described as a must-do for tourists to Hawaii. It’s become one of Maui’s biggest attractions, with about 400 to 600 people driving it every day. Anyone who’s...
Video shows cliffside crashing onto beach in Southern California
A news helicopter was flying right above when a cliffside crashed onto the beach Friday.
WA WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS. * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of. Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Foothills...
The Lake Tahoe app you can use for free rides instead of Uber
Learn how to book a ride via Lake Link.
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 10, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following. county, Marin. * WHEN...Until noon PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying...
'Difficult to impossible mountain travel' forecast for Tahoe
National Weather Service forecasters are asking people to avoid driving in California's Sierra Nevada this weekend.
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily 4" game were:. ¶ Ticket-holders with all four winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... Winds will continue to decrease this morning. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Mendocino Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior,. Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southwestern Mendocino.
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Los Banos -Dos Palos, Merced -Madera -Mendota,. Planada -Le Grand -Snelling and Mariposa Madera Foothills. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening.
