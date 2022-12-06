ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

SFGate

WA WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS. * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of. Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Foothills...
PENDLETON, OR
SFGate

CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 10, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following. county, Marin. * WHEN...Until noon PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying...
NOVATO, CA
SFGate

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily 4" game were:. ¶ Ticket-holders with all four winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... Winds will continue to decrease this morning. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Mendocino Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior,. Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southwestern Mendocino.
EUREKA, CA
SFGate

CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Los Banos -Dos Palos, Merced -Madera -Mendota,. Planada -Le Grand -Snelling and Mariposa Madera Foothills. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening.
HANFORD, CA

