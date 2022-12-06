ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Christie’s niece shouted ‘Do you know who I am?’ during violent plane meltdown

By Ben Kesslen
New York Post
 4 days ago

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s niece was likely drunk and high when she was kicked off a Spirit Airlines flight , displaying “unusual strength” and foaming from the mouth as she fought off cops and shouted, “Do you know who I am?”

Shannon Epstein of New Jersey allegedly caused the ruckus on a 6 a.m. flight from New Orleans, Louisiana, to New Jersey on Thanksgiving Day, and was kicked off after she had acted aggressively and asked a Latino family sitting nearby if they were “smuggling cocaine.”

The 25-year-old refused to get off the jetway and shouted at responding officers, according to police documents obtained by The Post.

“I heard Epstein berate Deputy Ducos and the two agents,” an officer with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office wrote in the report. “Epstein refused to follow their direction to exit the jetway.”

Police records have revealed shocking new details about the alleged plane meltdown by Chris Christie’s niece.
Chris Christie’s niece, Shannon Epstein (right), pictured with her twin brother, Daniel Epstein.

“Epstein screamed: ‘Are you serious? Do you know who I am? I’m related to some very powerful people and I need to get back on that plane to New Jersey,’” the report said.

She later screamed: “Do you know who I am? I’m Chris Christie’s daughter and you’re so f—ed. You will lose your job over this s—. I know Donald Trump.”

The ex-governor’s niece displayed behavior consistent with having consumed alcohol and drugs before the early morning flight, cops said in their report.

Chris Christie’s niece, Shannon Epstein, pictured with her famous uncle.
New Jersey Chris Christie speaks during the 2022 Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting at the Venetian hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.
CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutter

At one point she “broke free” as officers tried to handcuff her, forcing cops to block her path. She “was belligerent and displayed unusual strength” during the struggle, according to the report.

The niece of the ex-gov and failed 2016 presidential candidate “slurred her words” and “had white foam coming from the sides of her mouth.

“Epstein punched me, kicked me, spit in my face, and twisted as she attempted to free herself from my grip,” the officer writing the report said.

Epstein was allegedly “foaming at the mouth” during the rampage.

That’s when she again brought up her famous uncle, but claimed she was his daughter — and also said she knew former President Trump.

Epstein continued her screed against the police: “By this time tomorrow you will both be in jail. What the f— did I do? I’m a lesbian. Is that it? Do you want put your dick in me? That’s it, isn’t it. That’s what this is all about? You want to put your dick in my mouth, don’t you? You’re so f—ed, you asshole.”

Epstein continued to be violent after going on the drunken tirade, cops said, which forced them to tackle her to the floor. She then bit an officer’s left bicep and “tore the skin away.” She also scratched the officer’s left leg as she attempted to kick him in the groin, police said.

Officers were eventually able to handcuff her, but she continued to “struggle against handcuff, kick, spit on deputies, and attempt to break free,” according to the report. When asked if she was aware what was happening, she responded: “I’m very aware.”

“Do you guys think I have cocaine in my p—y?” she asked, then screamed for several minutes, according to the report.

“Wow, you guys like Chris Christie? He’s f—ing friends with f—ing Donald Trump,” she ranted.

The brash-talking Garden State pol’s niece was charged with six counts of battery on a police officer, three counts of disturbing the peace, one of resisting arrest by force and one of remaining after forbidden.

She was released from Jefferson Parish Correction Center on Thanksgiving Day after putting up $10,750 in bail.

She and her uncle have both not responded to requests for comment by The Post.

