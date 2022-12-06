Weight changes and the incidence of depressive symptom in the middle-aged and older adults: findings from the Chinese nationwide cohort study

Read full article on original website
BioMed Central
Establishment of an indicator framework for the transmission risk of the mountain-type zoonotic visceral leishmaniasis based on the Delphi-entropy weight method
Infectious Diseases of Poverty volume 11, Article number: 122 (2022) Cite this article. Visceral leishmaniasis (VL) is one of the most important neglected tropical diseases. Although VL was controlled in several regions of China during the last century, the mountain-type zoonotic visceral leishmaniasis (MT-ZVL) has reemerged in the hilly areas of China in recent decades. The purpose of this study was to construct an indicator framework for assessing the risk of the MT-ZVL in China, and to provide guidance for preventing disease.
MedicalXpress
Study finds strong causal link between diastolic blood pressure and neurotic personality trait
Diastolic blood pressure—the lower of the two numbers in a blood pressure reading—is highly likely to cause neurotic personality trait, finds research published in General Psychiatry. And keeping it under control can help curb neurotic behaviors, anxiety, and heart and circulatory diseases, conclude the researchers. High blood pressure...
2minutemedicine.com
Low vitamin D is associated with increased risk of all-cause mortality
1. In this cohort study, low vitamin D measured at baseline was associated with an increased risk of death in adults. 2. Nonlinear Mendelian randomization analyses supported causal relations between low vitamin D and increased risk of death. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Low vitamin D is associated...
Researchers found that Sleep Hyperhidrosis may increase stroke risk by 70% - May affect 'lesions' in the brain
A new study has found that postpartum women who suffer from hot flushes and night sweats are 70% more likely to suffer a heart attack, angina, or stroke. Cardiovascular disease has been a public health emergency for years, and despite continued medical advances, the situation doesn't seem to be changing much. The cause of many diseases, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, is well known. However, the impact of other conditions, such as night sweats, is unclear.
MedicalXpress
First-wave COVID-19 linked to long-term depressive symptoms
Those who reported having COVID in early 2020 were also 1.67 times more likely to display clinically meaningful levels of anxiety after 13 months, than those who avoided COVID-19 in the same time period. Led by Professor Daryl O'Connor and Dr. Sarah Wilding of the School of Psychology at the...
MedicalXpress
Muscle wasting severity linked to type, size and location of tumor in mice
About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. "Muscle wasting, and...
Medical News Today
The difference between Graves' disease and hyperthyroidism
Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism are not exactly the same. Graves’ disease is one of several potential causes of hyperthyroidism, which is an overactive thyroid. Graves’ disease is an autoimmune condition that causes the thyroid to overproduce thyroid hormones. Hyperthyroidism is the state of having an overactive thyroid...
physiciansweekly.com
Statins and Vitamin D Cause Muscle Weakness and Discomfort
Muscle pain, weakness, and other statin-associated muscle symptoms (SAMS) are prevalent and sometimes cause people to stop taking their prescribed statins. While vitamin D therapy has been linked to less statin intolerance in observational research, randomized controlled trials have yet to be reported. The purpose of this study was to examine whether vitamin D supplementation was related to the avoidance of SAMS and the lessening of statin cessation. In a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind clinical trial, healthy men and women over 50 and 55 taking no other vitamin D supplements were enrolled. At the beginning of 2016, a survey was administered to those who had begun statin therapy after the randomization process. Early in the year 2022, the data was evaluated. Cholecalciferol (2,000 international units) once a day vs. placebo, with statin prescription monitoring.
BioMed Central
What is a standard therapy for a new disease? The case of the “standard therapy” for COVID-19
Soon after the outbreak of COVID-19, many clinical trials about COVID-19 were registered and conducted. In 2020, our team analyzed research methodology and characteristics of journal articles with original data, preprint articles and registered clinical trial protocols about COVID-19. During the conduct of the study, which was published in BMC Medical Research Methodology, we noticed that many registered clinical trials for COVID-19 mentioned standard of care (SoC) as a comparator for an intervention tested for COVID-19 but without an explanation/description of what will be the SoC.
BioMed Central
CRAG: de novo characterization of cell-free DNA fragmentation hotspots in plasma whole-genome sequencing
Genome Medicine volume 14, Article number: 138 (2022) Cite this article. The fine-scale cell-free DNA fragmentation patterns in early-stage cancers are poorly understood. We developed a de novo approach to characterize the cell-free DNA fragmentation hotspots from plasma whole-genome sequencing. Hotspots are enriched in open chromatin regions, and, interestingly, 3′end of transposons. Hotspots showed global hypo-fragmentation in early-stage liver cancers and are associated with genes involved in the initiation of hepatocellular carcinoma and associated with cancer stem cells. The hotspots varied across multiple early-stage cancers and demonstrated high performance for the diagnosis and identification of tissue-of-origin in early-stage cancers. We further validated the performance with a small number of independent case–control-matched early-stage cancer samples.
BioMed Central
Frequency of cervical premalignant lesions in the gynecologic patients of a tertiary hospital in Mogadishu, Somalia
BMC Women's Health volume 22, Article number: 501 (2022) Cite this article. Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer worldwide and is the most frequently diagnosed cancer in 23 countries and the most common cause of death in 36 countries, mostly from Sub-Saharan African countries. Cervical screening is a key element to reduce the incidence and mortality of cervical cancer. Cancer screening is low in Sub-Saharan Africa. This study aims to provide information about cervical premalignant lesions frequency in Somalia.
McKnight's
Chronic inflammation linked to brain atrophy found in older age: study
The human brain is known to shrink and lose some function with age. Gender and chronic inflammation may also be linked to these changes, a new study finds. In more than 500 adults, brain scans and blood immune samples taken over a decade revealed concentrations of inflammatory proteins that increase with age. The correlation of protein-related patterns with aging was so clear that the investigators were able to use them to precisely predict a person’s chronological age.
How People With Diabetes Can Lower Stroke Risk
After spending nearly two decades trying to manage her Type 2 diabetes, Agnes Czuchlewski landed in the emergency room in 2015, with news that she’d just experienced a heart attack. She also learned that she had metabolic syndrome, a cluster of conditions that includes diabetes but also brings higher risk of heart disease and stroke.
BioMed Central
Observed and personally experienced discrimination: findings of a cross-sectional survey of physicians and nursing staff
Human Resources for Health volume 20, Article number: 83 (2022) Cite this article. Discrimination against hospital staff based on ascribed features is prevalent in healthcare systems worldwide. Detrimental effects on health and quality of patient care have been shown. Our study aims to describe and analyse the discrimination experiences of both physicians and nurses, specifically for the German hospital context.
BioMed Central
Barriers and facilitators of access and utilization of mental health services among forensic service users along the care pathway
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1495 (2022) Cite this article. The verdict of Not Criminally Responsible on account of a Mental Disorder (NCRMD) is increasingly used to access specialized mental health services in Canada and elsewhere. This situation highlights the importance of ensuring timely access to services in the community to prevent violence and justice involvement. The objective of the present study is to identify individual and contextual barriers and facilitators of access to mental health services during the period preceding an offense leading to a verdict of NCRMD.
BioMed Central
Can home care work be organized to promote musculoskeletal health for workers? Study protocol for the Norwegian GoldiCare cluster randomized controlled trial
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1490 (2022) Cite this article. Home care workers perform physically strenuous tasks, in particular when handling patients with high care demands. Thus, musculoskeletal pain and sick leave is greater in this group than in the general population. To ease these issues, we will implement a Goldilocks Work intervention (GoldiCare), redistributing schedules between workers to achieve a “just right” weekly structure of physical work that can promote health. This protocol paper describes the content, design, implementation and evaluation of the cluster randomized controlled trial of the GoldiCare intervention in home care.
BioMed Central
Social COmmunication Program supported by E-health (SCOPE) for infants and toddlers at elevated likelihood of autism spectrum disorder: study design of a cluster randomized controlled trial
Michelle I. J. Snijder ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-9630-69841,2,. BMC Psychiatry volume 22, Article number: 772 (2022) Cite this article. Although the importance of early detection and early intervention of autism spectrum disorders (ASD) is widely recognized, multiple barriers exist in accessing early intervention services. As an alternative to these barriers, the SCOPE project presents a new, easy accessible and blended intervention called BEAR (Blended E-health for children at eArly Risk). This paper describes this BEAR intervention and study design of an ongoing two arm cluster randomized controlled trial (RCT).
BioMed Central
Effect of wealth inequality on child and infant mortality in Togo
Essohanam Pelenguei ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-8038-74061 & Mikémina Pilo ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-3461-89392. BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1499 (2022) Cite this article. Metrics details. Abstract. At birth, individual has a health capital that depends on family, environmental and personal characteristics which depreciates over time requiring investment. It’s in this...
BioMed Central
How to design and implement a university-based COVID-19 testing programme? An evaluation of a novel RT-LAMP COVID-19 testing programme in a UK university
Little is known about how asymptomatic testing as a method to control transmission of COVID-19 can be implemented, and the prevalence of asymptomatic infection within university populations. The objective of this study was to investigate how to effectively set-up and implement a COVID-19 testing programme using novel reverse transcriptase loop-mediated isothermal amplification (RT-LAMP) technology and to quantify the scale of asymptomatic infection on a university campus.
KTVZ
Statins lower risk of deadliest kind of stroke, study finds
Doctors know that drugs called statins lower a person’s risk of a stroke due to a blood clot. But a new study shows that the inexpensive medications can also decrease the risk of a first stroke as a result of an intracerebral hemorrhage, the deadliest kind. An intracerebral hemorrhage...
