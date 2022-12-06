Read full article on original website
Austin FC sign defender Hector Jimenez to new contract through 2023 MLS season
Austin FC have signed veteran defender Hector Jimenez to a new contract, the club announced Thursday. Jimenez was a free agent after the Verde and Black declined the option in his previous contract, but will now return to Q2 Stadium through the 2023 MLS season with an option for 2024.
Bobby Wood on reuniting with 'player's coach' Bruce Arena at New England Revolution
For Bobby Wood, the 2023 MLS season could be one that shapes the rest of his career. The striker recently completed a transfer to the New England Revolution following a relatively unremarkable spell with Real Salt Lake. At 30 years old and with his Bundesliga and USMNT days long behind him, Wood knows he has to get this move right if he's to enjoy a strong final chapter in his career.
Minnesota United sign defender Zarek Valentin via free agency
Minnesota United have signed veteran defender Zarek Valentin on a one-year deal via free agency. Valentin's contract keeps him at Allianz Field through the 2023 MLS season, with MNUFC holding an option on a further year. "Couldn't be more excited to join a top class club and fan base," Valentin...
MLS clubs pay tribute following passing of Grant Wahl
The US soccer world was rocked on Friday with the tragic news of the passing of renowned journalist Grant Wahl. Wahl was one of the most prominent media members in US soccer history, a veteran of multiple major tournaments across the men's and women's game, and a key pillar in growing the game in North America.
New York Red Bulls hire Sebastian Hausl as new head of scouting
The New York Red Bulls have hired Sebastian Hausl as their new head of scouting. Hausl joins RBNY following a five-year spell with sister club Red Bull Salzburg, where he worked as a team scout for three years before taking up a lead video scouting and data scouting role in 2020.
San Jose Earthquakes sign Brazilian midfielder Judson to new contract
The San Jose Earthquakes have signed Brazilian midfielder Judson to a new contract, the club announced Thursday. Judson's new deal keeps him with the Quakes through the 2023 MLS season with an option for a further year. “We’re happy to sign Judson to a new contract as we continue building...
D.C. United sign Iraq National Team defender Mohanad Jeahze from Hammarby IF
D.C. United have signed Iraq National Team defender Mohanad Jeahze from Swedish first division team Hammarby IF. He joins on a three-year deal through the 2025 Major League Soccer season with an option in 2026, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC). The deal was completed...
Charlotte FC closing in on Argentine forward Enzo Copetti
Charlotte FC are on the verge of adding another Designated Player (DP) forward in the form of Racing Club's Enzo Copetti, sources have told 90min. First reported by MLSsoccer.com's Tom Bogert, a source with knowledge of the situation has told 90min that CLTFC and Racing are in agreement on a fee believed to be in the region of $6m. It's understood most contractual details have also been ironed out, with only the player's medical and a few procedural hurdles left to overcome.
Houston Dynamo sign forward Ifunanyachi Achara
Houston Dynamo FC have signed forward Ifunanyachi Achara for the 2023 Major League Soccer season with an option for 2024. The player was picked up by Houston in Stage 2 of the MLS Re-Entry Draft on November 22. “Achara is a powerful and fast, young attacker who provides valuable depth...
MLS teams with open DP spots ahead of the 2023 season
As the 2023 Major League Soccer season fast approaches, several teams are looking to sign a Designated Player. Per league rules, a team can only hold three DPs at a time. The Designated Player Rule allows clubs to acquire up to three players whose total compensation and acquisition costs exceed the Maximum Salary Budget Charge, with the club bearing financial responsibility for the amount of compensation above each player's Salary Budget Charge. Designated Players may be new players signed to MLS via the Allocation Ranking List or the Discovery Process, or they may be re-signed existing players on a club's roster.
