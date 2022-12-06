Read full article on original website
Putin threatens preemptive nuclear strike as war drags on
Vladimir Putin said Russia may shift its nuclear policy to a first strike strategy rather than a defensive one as his war in Ukraine drags on and the West’s concerns about Russia’s ties with Iran grow. The Russian president made the comment during a summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Friday, where he said he was considering a preemptive strike policy — a strategy he credited to the U.S.. “Speaking about a disarming strike, maybe it’s worth thinking about adopting the ideas developed by our U.S. counterparts, their ideas of ensuring their security,” the Russian strongman said. Putin...
WATCH: Blinken and Austin hold news briefing with Australian counterparts
The U.S. Secretaries of State and Defense met with their Australian counterparts in Washington on Tuesday to discuss strategic concerns including the war in Ukraine. Watch the event in the player above. We’re grateful for Australia’s efforts to impose sanctions coordinated with ours, as well as our shared work through...
WATCH: State Department holds briefing as Peru enters a constitutional crisis
The Biden administration issued a strong warning against undermining democracy in Peru on a day when the nation’s Congress removed President Pedro Castillo from office and replaced him with the vice president. Watch the briefing in the player above. Lawmakers in Lima voted 101-6 with 10 abstentions to remove...
PHOTOS: Bakhmut ‘destroyed’ as Russian offensive grinds on in eastern Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces have turned the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut into ruins, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, while Ukraine’s military on Saturday reported missile, rocket and air strikes in multiple parts of the country that Moscow is trying to conquer after months of resistance. The...
WATCH: White House holds news briefing after Brittney Griner released from Russian detention
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden “keeps his promises” when it comes to bringing WNBA star Brittney Griner home. Watch the briefing in the player above. “Today he fulfilled a deeply important promise to bring Brittney Griner home to a family that loves her,...
Electricity, telecoms return to parts of Tigray following cease-fire with Ethiopia
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Basic services like electricity and telecoms have been restored to key parts of Ethiopia’s Tigray region following the signing of a cease-fire deal a month ago, but most areas are still cut off from the world. The agreement signed Nov. 2 requires Ethiopia’s federal...
Russian politician sentenced to over 8 years for criticism of war in Ukraine
MOSCOW (AP) — A prominent Russian opposition figure was on Friday sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison after being convicted on charges stemming from his criticism of the Kremlin’s action in Ukraine. The sentence handed to Ilya Yashin, one of the few Kremlin critics to have stayed...
25 arrested in Germany on suspicion of planning armed coup
BERLIN (AP) — Thousands of police officers carried out raids across much of Germany on Wednesday against suspected far-right extremists who allegedly sought to overthrow the government in an armed coup. Officials said 25 people were detained. Federal prosecutors said some 3,000 officers conducted searches at 130 sites in...
WATCH: Biden visits Arizona semiconductor site, highlights job growth
PHOENIX (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday visited the site for a new computer chip plant in Arizona, using it as a chance to emphasize how his policies are fostering job growth in what could be a challenge to the incoming Republican House majority. Watch the event in...
New Peru president appears in military ceremony to cement power
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s first female president appeared in a military ceremony on national television on Friday in her first official event as head of state, an attempt to cement her hold on power and buck the national trend of early presidential departures. In an indication of...
Biden wants African Union to be added to the Group of 20 nations
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to announce at next week’s U.S.-Africa summit that his administration supports adding the African Union as a permanent member of the Group of 20 nations, according to the White House. The African Union represents the continent’s 54 countries. The G-20 is...
Protests in Sudan demand ouster of military leaders in power, reject slow transfer
KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Sudan’s capital Thursday, demanding the ouster of its military rulers and rejecting a deal for the gradual transfer of power to civilian leaders. Sudan has been in turmoil since an uprising overthrew its longtime autocratic ruler...
What’s at stake in Turkey’s military escalation in Syria?
BEIRUT (AP) — After weeks of deadly Turkish airstrikes in northern Syria, Kurdish forces and international players are trying to gauge whether Ankara’s threats of a ground invasion are serious. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly warned of a new land incursion to drive Kurdish groups away...
NATO chief fears Ukraine war could broaden into wider conflict
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of NATO expressed worry that the fighting in Ukraine could spin out of control and become a war between Russia and NATO, according to an interview released Friday. “If things go wrong, they can go horribly wrong,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in...
Brittney Griner arrives home in U.S. after months of Russian imprisonment
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Brittney Griner returned to the United States early Friday, nearly 10 months after the basketball star’s detention in Russia made her the most high-profile American jailed abroad and set off a political firestorm. WATCH: American Brittney Griner released from Russian detention in exchange for...
Peru’s president dissolves Congress, lawmakers vote to replace him with VP
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peruvian President Pedro Castillo dissolved the nation’s Congress on Wednesday and called for new legislative elections, but the Congress rejected the decree and voted to replace him with the vice president. Castillo had tried to beat lawmakers to the punch as they prepared to...
Jewish Americans express alarm over expected Israeli government
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s ties to the Jewish American community, one of its closest and most important allies, are about to be put to the test, with Israel’s emerging far-right government on a collision course with Jews in the United States. Major Jewish American organizations, traditionally a...
Maryland becomes latest state to ban TikTok use in government
ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (AP) — Maryland is banning the use of TikTok and certain China and Russia-based platforms in the state’s executive branch of government, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday, the latest state to address cybersecurity risks presented by the platforms. The Republican governor announced an emergency cybersecurity directive...
Griner release ‘right choice,’ say family of American left behind in Russian prisoner swap
The brother of an American detained in Russia since 2018 said Thursday that his family fears he will not be released for years, even as they supported the U.S. government’s agreement to a prisoner exchange that freed WNBA star Brittney Griner but left Paul Whelan behind. Whelan, a Michigan...
South Sudan’s ruling party backs longtime president for another run
JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — South Sudan’s ruling party has endorsed President Salva Kiir as its candidate for another term in the country’s delayed election set for the end of 2024. Kiir has been the country’s only president since it gained independence from Sudan in 2011. South...
