ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayland, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMT

Experts examine potential impact of looming strike with Ascension Borgess nurses

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On Thursday, Ascension Borgess nurses in Kalamazoo will meet with hospital officials for another round of negotiations. Negotiations start at 9 a.m. “The nurses are very angry, how the hospital treated us during the pandemic, so our nurses are ready to walk the picket line,” said Jamie Brown from the Michigan Nurses Association. “This is the furthest step we've taken, and hopefully we're nearing the end.”
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Portage Public Schools appoints new mental health coordinator

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Public Schools welcomed a new coordinator of mental health initiatives to the district Monday. A Masters graduate of Western Michigan University, Marianne Joynt will provide support to Portage Public Schools by promoting the wellbeing and resilience of students and staff, empowering families, and collaborating with the community, a representative from the school district said Wednesday.
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Marshall Excelsior Company to 'relocate a number of jobs' within 2023

MARSHALL, MI — Marshall Excelsior Company is expected to relocate a number of jobs from Marshall in 2023, the company announced in a Press Release Friday. The relocation of jobs comes after the company responded to intense cost pressures and competition in the global valve industry, a Marshall Excelsior Company spokesperson said.
MARSHALL, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Public Safety hosts third annual Shop with a Senior

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers assisted older adults with their holiday shopping Thursday. Community partners from all over Kalamazoo helped give 60 adults a fantastic holiday with a grocery shopping experience. Art city: Dates announced for 2023 Grand Rapids Artprize 2.0. The individuals were selected...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Ascension Borgess 'Tree of Love' campaign celebrates annual ceremony

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Ascension Borgess Foundation held its annual "Tree of Love" lighting ceremony Thursday. Nearly 40 years ago the first Ascension Borgess Tree of Love was launched as a way to raise money for early detection and treatment of breast cancer. Bronson Park: Kalamazoo rings in the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

City of Battle Creek receives over $463,000 for 20th Street reconstruction

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek was among nine who received grant funding to rebuild local roads, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a release Friday. "Today’s road repair grants will help us fix the damn roads and help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at school, and run errands safely." Whitmer said. "Today’s grants are the latest in a long line of economic development investments we have made in recent years to make Michigan more competitive. I will work with anyone to advance our economic development and build up our infrastructure so we can create opportunities for Michiganders everywhere."
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for Thursday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Schools bus cancellations continue, two critical routes are cancelled for Thursday. Bus 79 that goes to Milwood Magnet and Winchell Avenue. Road work: Drivers can expect delays on Westnedge Avenue and Portage Road. Also bus 122 going to Maple, Phoenix, Edison, and Arcadia streets.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Annual contest names Red Oak biggest tree in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Since 1993 ReLeaf Michigan, a state-wide nonprofit tree organization, has challenged the public to find Michigan’s largest living trees through its 15th biennial Michigan Big Tree Hunt. contest. Janie Bare, of Kalamazoo, submitted the winning entry; a red oak, spanning 226-inches and almost 19 feet,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Three Rivers publication shuts down after 127 years in business

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — After bringing the news to Three Rivers and the surrounding area for over 100 years, the Commercial-News has announced its last publication. The final issue will be on Saturday. The newspaper will then cease publication, according to Editor and Publisher Dirk Milliman. News today: Patrick...
THREE RIVERS, MI
WWMT

Downtown Grand Rapids traffic signals to be reactivated

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Traffic signals that went into an all-way stop "flash" mode at six downtown Grand Rapids intersections during summer 2020 are anticipated to be returned to normal the week of Dec. 12. Artprize 2.0: Dates announced for 2023 Grand Rapids Artprize 2.0. The signals were used...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Babysitter warned CPS about mother charged in Portage infant death

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The babysitter of an infant girl who died after being allegedly kicked by her mother, warned Child Protective Services about prior abuse allegations involving the 31-year-old facing a murder charge in her daughter's death, according to court records. Coty Lyon, 31, was charged with second degree...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Drivers can expect delays near Oakland Drive in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — Street repairs are expected to begin Friday near the southbound lane of Oakland Drive between West Kilgore Road and Greenbriar Drive, according to the City of Portage. Traffic is to be permitted, but drivers can expect delays, city officials said. The work is scheduled to be...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

AG Nessel: Monitoring reports of interference on prop 2 and 3 vote recounts

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan officials are conducting a partial recount of two ballot proposals voted on in November. Attorney General Dana Nessel's office has received reports on the interference, according to a statement released Wednesday. A few Michigan counties, including Kalamazoo County are working on recounting votes for proposal...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Battle Creek Christmas Parade returns to downtown Saturday

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A winter storm pushed back the start of the Battle Creek Christmas Parade for weeks. However, it's finally here and expected to step off Saturday. For over 40 years, the Harper Creek Optimist Club has hosted the parade with nearly 100 parade units each year, according to organizers.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Friday brings first minor snow accumulation in more than 2 weeks

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It wouldn't feel like December in West Michigan without at least a little snow in the forecast, right?. A fairly weak low pressure system pushes east out of the Plains late Thursday into Friday morning, brining a batch of wintry precipitation for states in its path.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Some Continental tires recalled due to possibility of sudden air loss

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Some tires by Continental Tire the Americas, LLC will be taken off the shelves due to sidewall issues, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced Monday. The tires may have been over-cured during manufacturing, which could lead to a break in the sidewall and sudden air...
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy