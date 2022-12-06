Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WWMT
Experts examine potential impact of looming strike with Ascension Borgess nurses
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On Thursday, Ascension Borgess nurses in Kalamazoo will meet with hospital officials for another round of negotiations. Negotiations start at 9 a.m. “The nurses are very angry, how the hospital treated us during the pandemic, so our nurses are ready to walk the picket line,” said Jamie Brown from the Michigan Nurses Association. “This is the furthest step we've taken, and hopefully we're nearing the end.”
WWMT
Portage Public Schools appoints new mental health coordinator
PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Public Schools welcomed a new coordinator of mental health initiatives to the district Monday. A Masters graduate of Western Michigan University, Marianne Joynt will provide support to Portage Public Schools by promoting the wellbeing and resilience of students and staff, empowering families, and collaborating with the community, a representative from the school district said Wednesday.
WWMT
Allegan, Berrien, and Kent counties receive state grants for local parks, trails
LANSING, Mich. — Three Projects in Allegan, Berrien, and Kent Counties received $397,500 in recreational passport grants from the State of Michigan to improve local parks and trails, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a release Friday. "Recreation Passports help more Michiganders explore Pure Michigan and secure critical resources...
WWMT
Marshall Excelsior Company to 'relocate a number of jobs' within 2023
MARSHALL, MI — Marshall Excelsior Company is expected to relocate a number of jobs from Marshall in 2023, the company announced in a Press Release Friday. The relocation of jobs comes after the company responded to intense cost pressures and competition in the global valve industry, a Marshall Excelsior Company spokesperson said.
WWMT
Kalamazoo Public Safety hosts third annual Shop with a Senior
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers assisted older adults with their holiday shopping Thursday. Community partners from all over Kalamazoo helped give 60 adults a fantastic holiday with a grocery shopping experience. Art city: Dates announced for 2023 Grand Rapids Artprize 2.0. The individuals were selected...
WWMT
Ascension Borgess nurses continue negotiations, threaten strike if no deal reached
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Hundreds of nurses at a Kalamazoo hospital are prepared to walk off the job after months of negotiations with their hospital system. The overwhelmingly majority of the group of 728 union nurses at Ascension Borgess Hospital voted to authorize a strike if necessary Tuesday night. The...
WWMT
Ascension Borgess 'Tree of Love' campaign celebrates annual ceremony
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Ascension Borgess Foundation held its annual "Tree of Love" lighting ceremony Thursday. Nearly 40 years ago the first Ascension Borgess Tree of Love was launched as a way to raise money for early detection and treatment of breast cancer. Bronson Park: Kalamazoo rings in the...
WWMT
City of Battle Creek receives over $463,000 for 20th Street reconstruction
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek was among nine who received grant funding to rebuild local roads, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a release Friday. "Today’s road repair grants will help us fix the damn roads and help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at school, and run errands safely." Whitmer said. "Today’s grants are the latest in a long line of economic development investments we have made in recent years to make Michigan more competitive. I will work with anyone to advance our economic development and build up our infrastructure so we can create opportunities for Michiganders everywhere."
WWMT
Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for Thursday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Schools bus cancellations continue, two critical routes are cancelled for Thursday. Bus 79 that goes to Milwood Magnet and Winchell Avenue. Road work: Drivers can expect delays on Westnedge Avenue and Portage Road. Also bus 122 going to Maple, Phoenix, Edison, and Arcadia streets.
WWMT
Annual contest names Red Oak biggest tree in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Since 1993 ReLeaf Michigan, a state-wide nonprofit tree organization, has challenged the public to find Michigan’s largest living trees through its 15th biennial Michigan Big Tree Hunt. contest. Janie Bare, of Kalamazoo, submitted the winning entry; a red oak, spanning 226-inches and almost 19 feet,...
WWMT
Three Rivers publication shuts down after 127 years in business
THREE RIVERS, Mich. — After bringing the news to Three Rivers and the surrounding area for over 100 years, the Commercial-News has announced its last publication. The final issue will be on Saturday. The newspaper will then cease publication, according to Editor and Publisher Dirk Milliman. News today: Patrick...
WWMT
Downtown Grand Rapids traffic signals to be reactivated
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Traffic signals that went into an all-way stop "flash" mode at six downtown Grand Rapids intersections during summer 2020 are anticipated to be returned to normal the week of Dec. 12. Artprize 2.0: Dates announced for 2023 Grand Rapids Artprize 2.0. The signals were used...
WWMT
Babysitter warned CPS about mother charged in Portage infant death
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The babysitter of an infant girl who died after being allegedly kicked by her mother, warned Child Protective Services about prior abuse allegations involving the 31-year-old facing a murder charge in her daughter's death, according to court records. Coty Lyon, 31, was charged with second degree...
WWMT
Drivers can expect delays near Oakland Drive in Portage
PORTAGE, Mich. — Street repairs are expected to begin Friday near the southbound lane of Oakland Drive between West Kilgore Road and Greenbriar Drive, according to the City of Portage. Traffic is to be permitted, but drivers can expect delays, city officials said. The work is scheduled to be...
WWMT
AG Nessel: Monitoring reports of interference on prop 2 and 3 vote recounts
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan officials are conducting a partial recount of two ballot proposals voted on in November. Attorney General Dana Nessel's office has received reports on the interference, according to a statement released Wednesday. A few Michigan counties, including Kalamazoo County are working on recounting votes for proposal...
WWMT
Catalytic converter stolen in Sheridan Township, Michigan State Police investigate
SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A catalytic converter was stolen near Calhoun Road in Sheridan Township, according to Michigan State Police Marshall Post Troopers. The incident happened during Dec. 3 and Dec. 9 in the evening hours, troopers said. Infant death: Babysitter warned CPS about mother charged in Portage infant...
WWMT
Battle Creek Christmas Parade returns to downtown Saturday
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A winter storm pushed back the start of the Battle Creek Christmas Parade for weeks. However, it's finally here and expected to step off Saturday. For over 40 years, the Harper Creek Optimist Club has hosted the parade with nearly 100 parade units each year, according to organizers.
WWMT
Friday brings first minor snow accumulation in more than 2 weeks
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It wouldn't feel like December in West Michigan without at least a little snow in the forecast, right?. A fairly weak low pressure system pushes east out of the Plains late Thursday into Friday morning, brining a batch of wintry precipitation for states in its path.
WWMT
Lawton rings in the season with annual Christmas in the Village parade, tree lighting
LAWTON, Mich. — Move over Thanksgiving, Christmas has come to downtown Lawton!. In celebration of the holiday season, Lawton hosted its annual Christmas in the Village Lights parade Friday. Decorating Lawton: A 30 foot tree is decorated by volunteers for the Village of Lawton. They lit up their 30-foot...
WWMT
Some Continental tires recalled due to possibility of sudden air loss
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Some tires by Continental Tire the Americas, LLC will be taken off the shelves due to sidewall issues, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced Monday. The tires may have been over-cured during manufacturing, which could lead to a break in the sidewall and sudden air...
