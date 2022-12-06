Read full article on original website
WCJB
One person killed and another injured in Alachua shooting
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - One person has been killed after a shooting in Alachua on Friday evening. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies say two people were shot, and one was trauma-alerted to a hospital, where they later died. It happened on northwest 150th road, and was reported a little after...
FHP issues motorist advisory for smoke near Interstate 10 in Suwannee County
The Florida Highway Patrol issued a motorist advisory for Suwannee County early Friday.
fox35orlando.com
Car bursts into flames as Florida family drives down Ocala road
Nadrine Stocker was driving down an Ocala street with her daughter and grandson in the car when she says she started smelling gas. The actions she took in the seconds after that may have saved all their lives. Marion County Sheriff's Office bodycam video shows the aftermath of the fire that engulfed Stocker's Hyundai Sonata, shortly after they all got out of the car.
WCJB
Fort White man dies after being ejected during crash
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A 71-year-old man from Fort White was killed Tuesday night in a vehicle crash in Alachua County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the man was driving a pickup truck down U.S. 441 and Northwest 239th street in High Springs at about 6:20 p.m. While crossing U.S. 441, he swerved into the opposite lane hitting a 59-year-old women’s SUV.
Man injured in shooting at Starke Circle K, police say
STARKE, Fla. — Starke Police Department reported that one person was shot at a Circle K on West Brownlee Street early Thursday. The police alerted the public on Facebook to avoid the area around 4 a.m., due a large police presence in the area. Action News Jax reached out to Starke PD and learned that one person was shot, and the suspect is still at large.
WCJB
Lanes reopen U.S. 301 near Waldo following semi-truck wreck
WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers in Alachua County were told to expect major delays near Waldo after all northbound lanes of U.S. 301 were closed on Wednesday evening. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies say traffic was being diverted onto Cole Street until lanes could be reopened. A wrecker carrying another semi-truck was forced to take evasive action to avoid a car that pulled out in front of it.
mainstreetdailynews.com
ACSO investigates suspected Micanopy homicide
A Gainesville man was found dead in Micanopy on Wednesday morning in what law enforcement officials believe to be a homicide. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) deputies responded to the Micanopy area after a citizen called at 12:23 a.m. to report a body found in the general area of NE 1st Street and 6th Avenue.
WCJB
Ocala man sent to the hospital after being hit by a sedan in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - FHP troopers say a 73-year-old man from Ocala is hospitalized after he was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross the road. Troopers say the man was trying to cross the northbound lanes of SE 58th Avenue from the east side of the road in Marion County around 2:40 Wednesday afternoon and that’s when a sedan hit him.
News4Jax.com
Man killed in Palatka shooting, police say
PALATKA, Fla. – A man died in a shooting early Friday morning in Palatka, authorities said. According to the Palatka Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on North 20th Place and involved two men, ages 47 and 44, who knew each other. Officers said the 47-year-old man...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Fort White man dies in High Springs crash
A 71-year-old Fort White man died on Tuesday when he was ejected from his pickup in a High Springs collision. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the man drove onto US 441 from NW 239th Street at 6:20 p.m. when he crossed into the path of an SUV being driven by a 59-year-old High Springs woman.
WCJB
Family asks for help solving hit and run case one year later
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say they’re still looking for the person who hit and killed a Keystone Heights man one year ago and his family isn’t giving up. Derek Shimkus, 37, was hit and killed on State Road 26 near County Road 1469 in...
WCJB
ACSO reports a body found in Micanopy
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are reporting a body has been found in Micanopy. The body was found around 12:30 p.m. on Dec 7th, near the intersection of NE 1st Street and Bay Avenue. Deputies are investigating how the person died and asking if any neighbors...
mycbs4.com
10-year-old dies in ATV accident in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A 10-year-old boy was killed in an ATV accident Sunday around 5:15 p.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers. The accident happened on Southwest 80th Avenue in Marion County. Troopers said the 10-year-old boy from Dunnellon was not wearing a helmet at the time of...
WCJB
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies have released the identity of the man whose body was found in Micanopy on Wednesday. Sheriff’s deputies say the body of Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville, was found around 12:30 p.m. on Dec 7th, near the intersection of NE 1st Street and Bay Avenue.
WCJB
UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled after missing man from Gainesville found
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert after an 86-year-old man went missing on Wednesday afternoon. Sheriff’s deputies say Paul Brown, 86, was last seen around 4 p.m. leaving his home on Northwest 132nd Boulevard before being found. He suffers from a number of medical conditions.
WCJB
Starke Police Department investigating shooting at gas station in Starke
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is an active crime scene investigation with law enforcement present at a gas station in Starke. The shooting took place at 312 W Brownlee St. at a Circle K in Starke. A female victim was taken to a hospital with injuries but is expected to...
WCJB
Bronson woman leads Levy County deputies on chase
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Bronson woman was arrested after deputies say she fled during a traffic stop. According to Levy County Sheriff’s Office officials, Michelle McNeal, 34, ran a stop sign on Monday and didn’t stop despite a deputy’s pursuit. When the vehicle stopped...
WCJB
FHP reported a deadly crash on I-10 in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are reported a deadly crash on I-10 near mile marker 301. That is in the five points area north of Lake City. FHP officials say a vehicle crashed into a tree. The roadway is now clear at this time.
Lake City Reporter
Fort White man ejected from truck, killed
HIGH SPRINGS — A Fort White man was killed Tuesday when he was thrown from his pickup in a crash in High Springs. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 71-year-old from Fort White attempted to cross U.S. Highway 441 on NW 239 Street in his pickup around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday but ended up in the path of an SUV.
alachuachronicle.com
Law enforcement agencies report shootings overnight
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Two local law enforcement agencies reported shootings last night. At about 5:55 p.m., a drive-by shooting in the 500 block of SW 68th Terrace, in the Holly Heights neighborhood, injured one person. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office reported that the person’s injuries were not life-threatening, no arrests were made, and witnesses in the area were not cooperative. The case is still under investigation.
