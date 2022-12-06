Read full article on original website
Op-Ed: ESG hurts Kentucky’s economy and our teachers, firefighters, and police officers
Kentucky is an energy state. We benefit from the competitive advantage of using abundant fossil fuels to produce low-cost electricity to power our homes and businesses. This is why I am defending Kentucky from an ESG movement that would destroy the Commonwealth’s competitive advantage and cripple our economy. Kentucky...
Stock Yards Bank names new CIO
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Stock Yards Bank & Trust bolsters its senior leadership team by promoting John M. Fidler to the position of chief investment officer. Stock Yards Bank & Trust’s wealth management and trust professionals currently manage more than $6.29 billion in assets, with offices in Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio. From custom-tailored financial planning to investment management, retirement planning and trust and estate services, each team member provides unparalleled service and the strength of Stock Yards Bank & Trust.
Kentucky’s UI fund moving closer to solvency
Recent data shows that Kentucky’s Unemployment Insurance (UI) Trust Fund is entering into 2023 in a stronger position than in previous years, thanks to legislation passed by the General Assembly and championed by the Kentucky Chamber. In addition, UI tax contributions paid by employers will remain on the state’s most favorable rate schedule in 2023 instead of increasing.
Baptist Health names new CFO
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rick Carrico is returning to his hometown to take the position of chief financial officer for Baptist Health, Kentucky’s largest health system. He will be replacing Steve Oglesby, who will be retiring after nearly 30 years of service. Oglesby opted for early retirement to spend more time with his family and perform more volunteer work.
