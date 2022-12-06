Homeowners and the 2022 Christmas Home Tour Committee are busy with final preparations for the 31st annual Child Advocates of Fort Bend Christmas Home Tour. Set for Friday, December 9 and Saturday, December 110 the tour will feature homes in Aliana, First Colony, Imperial and Riverstone. Tickets are available online at www.cafb.org and at several Fort Bend locations including the Randalls in Pecan Grove. A complete list of ticket locations is available at https://www.cafb.org/events/home-tour-2/home-tour-tickets/. One $30 ticket allows entry to all homes during tour hours, allowing busy guests to see the Tour all at once or visit a few homes each day, depending on their schedule. Tour hours are Friday and Saturday from 10am until 4pm and Friday evening from 6pm until 9pm.

