Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A homeowner was shot and killed during a confrontation with two suspects he found in his backyard in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The richest person in Houston is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Native Brittney Griner's Release a Reason to Celebrate, Texas State and Local Officials SayMae A.Houston, TX
Houston celebrates the release of hometown hero Brittney GrinerAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Should Police Take Cash, Houses, Vehicles and Other Property From Citizens Without Proof of A Crime Committed?Clarence WalkerHouston, TX
Related
thekatynews.com
Child Advocates of Fort Bend Christmas Home Tour Starts Friday
Homeowners and the 2022 Christmas Home Tour Committee are busy with final preparations for the 31st annual Child Advocates of Fort Bend Christmas Home Tour. Set for Friday, December 9 and Saturday, December 110 the tour will feature homes in Aliana, First Colony, Imperial and Riverstone. Tickets are available online at www.cafb.org and at several Fort Bend locations including the Randalls in Pecan Grove. A complete list of ticket locations is available at https://www.cafb.org/events/home-tour-2/home-tour-tickets/. One $30 ticket allows entry to all homes during tour hours, allowing busy guests to see the Tour all at once or visit a few homes each day, depending on their schedule. Tour hours are Friday and Saturday from 10am until 4pm and Friday evening from 6pm until 9pm.
thekatynews.com
Members Choice Credit Union Launches the ‘Helping Heroes’ Savings Program
Members Choice Credit Union (MCCU) a full-service financial institution based in Houston, Texas, today announced the launch of the “Helping Heroes” Savings Program to show support for heroic professionals who serve our communities every day. The initiative offers special savings rates and loan discounts for those in law enforcement, first responders, educators, healthcare professionals, serving in the military, and veterans.
thekatynews.com
Katy ISD Honors its 2022 Teachers of the Year Through Brick Unveiling Ceremony
Before ending the 2022 year and heading off to a well-deserved Winter Break, Katy ISD celebrated its annual tradition of recognizing Campus Teachers of the Year. The District, along with local event sponsors, hosted a brick unveiling ceremony where hundreds gathered to recognize the remarkable accomplishments of these educators. The names of 73 teachers are now etched into bricks that pave the site at Katy Heritage Park.
thekatynews.com
Two Students from the British International School of Houston Receive Outstanding Pearson Learner Awards
The British International School of Houston (BIS Houston) today announced that two of its students have received the highest marks in the United States for their International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) test scores and are recipients of the Outstanding Pearson Learner Award. Every year Pearson recognizes and celebrates...
thekatynews.com
Tomikia P. LeGrande Named President At Prairie View A&M University
The Texas A&M University System’s Board of Regents Wednesday voted unanimously to name Dr. Tomikia P. LeGrande the ninth President of Prairie View A&M University. The vote came during a special-called telephonic meeting in which they also voted to appoint an interim president at Texas A&M University-San Antonio. After...
thekatynews.com
Katy’s Davis Runs By King With Record Day
Seth Davis could have run for days against CE King as the Katy Tigers won a rushing-versus-passing battle at NRG Stadium for the Region III-6A Division 2 crown. Katy pulled away in the second half to win, 56-34. The Tigers (14-0) advance to play Vandergrift on Dec. 10 at the Alamodome in the 6A Division II state semifinal. King (9-5) completes a deep playoff run as the perhaps the strongest fourth-place district finisher in 6A UIL football in 2022.
thekatynews.com
Katy Football Embraces Vandergrift Challenge
Early this season, Katy dominated in its opening game and then struggled for victories against two quality foes. Against Atascocita, the Tigers trailed 14-7 in the second quarter. Katy battled to get the upper hand as their opponent seemed to match Katy’s quality of play and intensity. With just over a minute to go in the game, Katy standout RB Seth Davis raced 57 yards for the game-winning score in a dramatic 35-28 victory against the talented Eagles.
Comments / 0