ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Land, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

City of Galveston accepting mortgage assistance applications for those who experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19

GALVESTON, Texas – The City of Galveston is accepting applications for mortgage assistance for those who need help making their payments. According to a news release, applications are being accepted until Dec. 28. The program is created for households who have experienced financial hardship because of reduced income due to COVID-19.
GALVESTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Get your home holiday ready on a budget

HOUSTON – Looking to spruce up your home for the holidays?. The experts at Living Designs Furniture can help. They offer custom furniture at affordable prices. Sarah Zubowski, a furniture design expert, shares what they have to offer customers this holiday season. During December, all in-stock items at Living...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Help raise service dogs for veterans

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Past and present members of our military and first responders make it their mission to keep our communities and country safe. A program that helps our heroes with disabilities maintain their independence safely is looking for help. National non-profit America’s VetDogs is looking for puppy...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

That’s a wrap! Best practices for wrapping holiday gifts

Sometimes the hardest part about giving a holiday gift isn’t actually choosing the item, but wrapping it!. That’s why Houston Life brought in the pros to help us all learn a tip or two when it comes to making your gifts look their best. Alton Dulaney is The...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Who killed Manuel? Reward offered after 2021 deadly double shooting in north Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a double shooting that left one victim dead and another hurt in north Houston back in December of 2021. Manuel Vidal Garza was shot and killed inside his home after several suspects broke inside, according to police. Another victim, who was with Vidal Garza at the time, was shot but survived.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘Welcome home Brittney’: Mayor Turner lights Houston’s City Hall red, white, and blue as Brittney Griner makes her way back to the US

HOUSTON – There have been mixed emotions around the world about the news of Brittney Griner’s release from a Russian prison, while another U.S. citizen, Paul Whelan, remains “wrongfully detained” in the penal system abroad. Although bittersweet for some, local leaders are celebrating the safe return of the Houston area native.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man shot during argument inside Metro bus in southwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – A man was shot in the leg in southwest Houston Wednesday after an argument broke out on a Metro bus, KPRC 2 has learned from Houston authorities. METRO media relations told KPRC 2 that two men got into an argument on the bus and one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Double stabbing reported in Sunnyside area, HPD says

HOUSTON – Officials say two men have been reportedly stabbed in the Sunnyside community. According to Houstn police, the stabbing took place Thursday night in the 300 block of Sunnyside. Authorities say the men were transported to area hospitals, but have yet to give word on their condition. It...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Gunfire reported outside Baybrook Mall, police say; 2 suspects arrested

HOUSTON – Authorities say two suspects have been taken into custody after they reportedly opened fire at Baybrook Mall. According to Houston police, one teenager and two young adults were said to have fired a few gunshots in the air outside the Macy’s entrance at the mall. Officials...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Families demand answers after the bodies of 3 men were found in Houston waterways

HOUSTON – Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, along with the family of 26-year-old Delano Burkes say that there may be more information about his death. Hours after the news conference, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner released a statement saying, in part, that the department’s detectives have worked countless hours on the case.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Storms expected Saturday night

We’re starting our day with temperatures in the upper 60s and patchy dense fog that will linger through 9 a.m. As we head into the afternoon a few showers and even isolated thunderstorms will be possible after 2 p.m. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees with mostly cloudy skies.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy