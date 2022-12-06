Read full article on original website
Carrie Underwood's People Choice Awards Look Was Unexpected
Since winning American Idol back in 2005, Carrie Underwood has not only risen to become a country music superstar, but also a fashion icon. The Denim & Rhinestones singer is known for the jaw-dropping flowing gowns she wears to major events that always cause a stir, but as Underwood headed out to the 48th Annual People's Choice Awards Tuesday night, she switched things up a bit.
Mariska Hargitay wears a skirt with a long train as she wins 'unbelievable honor' of best drama TV star award at the 2022 People's Choice Awards
Mariska Hargitay was visibly moved when she won the award for favorite drama TV star at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday. The 58-year-old Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star called the award an 'unbelievable honor' after she made her way to the stage. She seemed to opt...
Olivia Wilde Steps Out at the 13th Annual Governors Awards After Harry Styles Split: See Photos
No post-split blues here! Olivia Wilde was all smiles as she stepped out at the 13th Annual Governors Awards amid her breakup from Harry Styles. The Don’t Worry Darling director, 38, attended the annual gala honoring the Academy’s Board of Directors on Saturday, November 19. Wilde donned a black-and-white lace gown with matching sheer gloves for the Los Angeles-held […]
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser and Wife Cynthia Stun on CMA Awards Red Carpet: PHOTOS
“Yellowstone” came to Nashville recently when Cole Hauser, who plays fan-favorite ranch hand Rip Wheeler on the show, dropped by the CMA Awards to present the award for Album of the Year. The upcoming premiere of “Yellowstone” Season 5 has the cast making the usual talk show rounds and public appearances. Hauser’s Music City appearance became the country music-Yellowstone crossover everyone’s talking about.
Kelly Clarkson Says She Couldn’t Reach Microphone at People’s Choice Awards 2022 Without Height-Boosting Heels for Daytime Talk Show Award
Kelly Clarkson stepped out in a vibrant attire at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Dec. 6. The “American Idol” winner was joined by her daughter, Riley Rose Blackstock, as she received the award for The Daytime Talk Show of 2022 for her namesake program. The “Since You Been Gone” singer wore a red gown that featured a zig zag ruffled look. The vibrant dress was made up of a polka dot mesh material. Clarkson accessorized with a pair of diamond teardrop earrings and a thin gold linked chain. The daytime talk show host’s footwear was hidden by her ruffled...
Rare Photos of Al Pacino and Beverly D’Angelo’s Twins Over the Years: Pictures of Anton and Olivia
Exes Al Pacino and Beverly D’Angelo’s relationship ended in 2003, but they could not be more grateful for their twins, son Anton James and daughter Olivia Rose. The Scarface actor and the Entourage alum have been photographed with their kids during rare public appearances over the years. The...
Sorry, Brad Pitt! Shania Twain Names a New Hunk During 2022 People’s Choice Awards Medley [Watch]
Watching the audience react to Shania Twain's medley at the 2022 People's Choice Awards was as much fun as seeing the energetic performance on stage. Twain offered a preview of her 2023 Queen of Me Tour with three songs from her catalog, and a new song called "Waking Up Dreaming." "Any Man of Mine" came first, and the pop-cowgirl choreography was reflective of what she's done for decades. Even at age 57 she continues to push boundaries, however.
See the RHOBH Cast Stun at the 2022 People's Choice Awards in Stylish Looks
Attention, Bravoholics: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast is taking over the 2022 People's Choice Awards. On Dec. 6, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Kathy Hilton, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke and Dorit Kemsley reunited for a fashionable night out to attend the pop culture event of the year following a drama-filled season 12.
Olivia Wilde Brings Her and Jason Sudeikis’ Kids to Harry Styles’ L.A. Concert Amid Custody Drama
Party at Harry’s House! Olivia Wilde brought her two kids to boyfriend Harry Styles‘ final residency show in Los Angeles. The former One Direction member, 28, played his last Love On Tour concert of the U.S. run at the Kia Forum on Tuesday, November 15. In social media footage shared by fans, Wilde, 38, was spotted in the audience with son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. A second video showed the Booksmart director dancing with Daisy while Styles performed his Grammy nominated hit “As It Was.”
Lizzo Shares Spotlight With 17 Activists During People’s Choice Awards
Lizzo is feeling good as hell at the 2022 People's Choice Awards. The pop star received the People's Champion Award at the Dec. 6 ceremony for her efforts to empower and uplift people of all...
bravotv.com
Josh Flagg Makes a Huge Career Announcement — and It Has Nothing to Do with Real Estate
Like sands through the hourglass, so are the days of Josh Flagg's life. The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles agent revealed that he's going to be acting in a soap opera next year, and, as it turns out, the role wasn't as hard of a sell as you might think.
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc will be 16th film character to inspire multiple Golden Globe nominations
Nearly three decades into his acting career, Daniel Craig earned his first Golden Globe notice for his lead performance as eccentric detective Benoit Blanc in the 2019 mystery movie “Knives Out.” Although he was defeated in this Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor race by Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”), his portrayal of Blanc may still be honored by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association since the character’s story has now continued in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Even a nomination for the sequel would make him only the 16th performer to receive multiple Golden Globe mentions for playing a single film character. Three years...
Hypebae
Selena Gomez Admits That Cole Sprouse Was The Love of Her Life
Selena Gomez spilled the tea on her past crush on Cole Sprouse in a recent appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, revealing that despite that, her first kiss was actually with Sprouse’s brother Dylan. The star briefly spoke about her crush on Cole in her new documentary,...
Tom Cruise eyes 4th and possibly 5th Oscar nom (and his 1st in 23 years) for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
If it seems like it’s been light years since a fella named Tom Cruise has tasted any Oscar attention, its because it has — 23 years to be precise. His last Academy Award nomination came in 2000, a supporting nod for the 1999 film “Magnolia.” But that all figures to change thanks to “Top Gun: Maverick.” Cruise not only stars in the film but is also one of the credited producers, so a Best Picture nom would bring him his fourth overall Oscar nomination even if he’s shut out of the Best Actor race. If he’s honored for his performance...
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' Break Is 'Difficult' for Her: 'It's Just a Tricky Situation' (Source)
PEOPLE reported that Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are taking a break from their relationship after almost two years together Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' recent break was the result of a "tricky situation." PEOPLE reported Friday that the Don't Worry Darling director, 38, and the "As It Was" singer, 28, are taking a break from their relationship after nearly two years together. A source tells PEOPLE, "The break has been difficult for Olivia. They have had some issues, but Olivia thought they were gonna work through it...
Kirstie Alley & Valerie Bertinelli's Feud REVEALED: Sitcom Rivalry Heated Up Before Weight-Loss Venture
Valerie Bertinelli is among the many stars who have shared their condolences for Kirstie Alley after her death at 71.On Monday evening, the One Day at a Time actress posted a message in response to Alley's passing, tweeting "rest in peace" alongside a heartbroken emoji years after their rumored feud.RadarOnline.com can report on how their friendship evolved years after insiders claimed they were in a behind-the-scenes battle in 2013 after Alley's sitcom came to TV Land while Bertinelli was starring on Hot in Cleveland. It was perceived "as if there's not enough room for the both of them" at the...
Jerrod Carmichael Named Host of the Golden Globe Awards (EXCLUSIVE)
Emmy-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael has signed on to host the 80th Golden Globe Awards as it returns to NBC next month. NBC, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and telecast producer Dick Clark Prods. were set to announce Carmichael on Thursday, Variety has learned. “We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards,” HFPA president Helen Hoehne said in a statement. “His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live. Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the...
Janelle Monae (‘Glass Onion’) looking to make LGBTQ history at the Golden Globes
Among the highlights of the socially distanced 2021 Golden Globe Awards ceremony was Jodie Foster’s upset Best Film Supporting Actress win for “The Mauritanian” and subsequent virtual acceptance speech. With her wife and dog seated next to her, the pajama-clad star casually created a moment of positive LGBTQ representation, which increased the impact of her being the first openly LGBTQ individual to ever win a film acting Golden Globe. Queer-identifying Ariana DeBose won the same award for “West Side Story” last year, and now this streak could be continued by nonbinary performer Janelle Monae (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”). Monae,...
