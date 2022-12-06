EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing Public Schools (ELPS) announced that MacDonald School will be closed Friday due to a power outage. “If you have not yet dropped off your student, please do not drop them off. If you have already dropped your student off at school, more information will be forthcoming. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and look forward to providing more information as soon as it becomes available,” said ELPS.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO