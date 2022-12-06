Read full article on original website
Related
Fourth stimulus check update after lawmaker asks congress to provide new payment up to $3,600 to Americans
A LAWMAKER has urged Congress to approve a new stimulus payment that could be worth as much as $3,600. There were three rounds of federal payments between 2020 and 2021 amid the Covid pandemic, but there hasn’t been a fourth. Payments have been sent out on a state and...
Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year
Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval -- something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging...
CNET
Find Out If Your State Sending You a Tax Rebate or Stimulus Check
Many states decided to give residents a bonus tax refund or stimulus check this year to help with ongoing inflation. A number finished issuing payments already but, in quite a few others, checks are still rolling in. South Carolina started issuing printed checks, debit cards and direct deposits for up...
All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security
It can be a rude awakening to many retirees to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual...
Will There Be A Child Tax Credit For 2023? Democrat Senators Are Pushing For It
The pandemic-era Expanded Child Tax Credit, a Biden Administration program that provided parents with up to $300 to $350 in additional monthly income, lifted almost four million children out of poverty. Despite the program’s resounding success (and bipartisan support), it ended in part due to partisan politics at the end of last year, leaving millions of families to struggle beneath a floundering economy and budget-breaking inflation. But will there be a Child Tax Credit for 2023?
Seven final stimulus and tax refund payments worth up to $2,000 being sent out in the New Year and how to get them
MILLIONS of Americans across seven states are set to receive their final stimulus and tax refund payments worth up to $2,000. With the New Year fastly approaching, states across the nation are still handing out direct payments in the form of rebates, tax credits, or other creative incentives to put money back in the hands of their residents.
KTBS
People Are Leaving Louisiana in Droves
Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer - and some clear trends are emerging. A...
Congress is debating new retirement rules. These 7 changes are on the table
New retirement rules could make it easier for Americans to accumulate retirement savings — and less costly to withdraw them, if lawmakers pass a retirement reform package before the end of the month.
Inflation relief: At least 20 states offer one-time rebates, tax credits
Amid high inflation and rising interest rates, at least 20 states are offering one-time tax rebates and tax credits to help people cope with rising costs.
Americans could be in for a tax refund shock next year
Millions of U.S. taxpayers could face a tax refund shock when they file their 2022 returns because of the expiration of many pandemic benefits that lawmakers had designed to help Americans weather the crisis. That means families may see smaller refunds when they file their taxes in early 2023 for...
Stimulus checks update: Key deadline to claim 2021 tax credits is quickly approaching
In 2021, the federal government offered an array of tax credits to help taxpayers stimulate the economy. Though the IRS recently sent out 9 million letters informing people to claim their money that for some could add up to be thousands of dollars. Some lawmakers aren’t too stoked about the...
Gov. Cox unveils full budget recommendations for 2024 fiscal year
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson unveiled their full budget recommendations for fiscal year 2024 yesterday after announcing their plans for tax cuts […]
KTBS
Louisiana medical board’s marijuana stance prompts threats from senators
A Louisiana Senate panel on Wednesday accused the Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners (LSBME) of exploiting nuances in state law to obstruct patient access to medical marijuana as part of an agenda that dismisses the drug’s value to medicine. (Canva image) A Louisiana Senate panel on Wednesday accused...
Tax rebates 2022: These states provide one-time payment up to $1,700
At least 20 states already offer one-time tax rebates and tax credits to help residents manage the rising cost of living in the face of extraordinarily high inflation and rising interest rates. The United States is seeing its highest level of inflation in forty years. Rates decreased to 7.6% in...
Comments / 2