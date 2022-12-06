ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kittitas County, WA

Man trapped in crushed vehicle ‘invisible’ from road found by Kittitas County deputy

By Colleen West, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TNpbD_0jZDyCBw00

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A man who was badly injured and trapped in his car, which had crashed in a spot that deputies said was invisible from the road, was rescued with the help of a tenacious Kittitas County deputy.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, Ellensburg police received a call from a woman who said her boyfriend started driving up from Yakima several hours earlier but had not arrived and was not answering his phone.

She said she had called hospitals in the area, as well as Washington State Patrol, but had not found him.

After giving Ellensburg police his cellphone information, an emergency ping showed that his phone was close to Woodhouse Loop, south of Ellensburg.

Kittitas County deputies and Ellensburg officers headed for the area. After 40 minutes of searching dark roads, Deputy Chuck Berg noticed skid marks at the intersection of Thrall and Canyon roads. The location was nearly a mile from the area shown by the cellphone ping.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TNpAr_0jZDyCBw00

Berg followed the tracks off the road. After getting through 50 yards of brush, he discovered the man in his crushed car. He was pinned inside, had numerous injuries and was suffering from cold exposure, according to the sheriff’s office.

Medics were summoned and the man was extricated from his vehicle and then flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle via helicopter.

“This certainly wasn’t the first life Deputy Berg has saved, and it probably won’t be the last. Thank you, Chuck; thank you, medics; and thanks to our Ellensburg PD partners for their diligence in community-caretaking calls like this one,” the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p0RVw_0jZDyCBw00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
seattlemedium.com

Shots At Another Road Rage Incident In Seattle

Washington State Patrol are urging drivers to be polite on the road, avoid eye contact with angry drivers and report aggressive driving to stay safe. This information was reiterated after a passenger was shot while traveling on West Seattle Bridge. Seattle police are still searching for the suspect. Eye witnesses say a gray or silver vehicle fled the scene.
SEATTLE, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Police Still Looking For JCPenney Burglary Suspect

The Wenatchee Police Department is still looking for the suspect who hid inside a JCPenney dressing room and stole jewelry back in November. On Nov. 16, Wenatchee Police Officers responded to an alarm at the Wenatchee JCPenney around midnight. Upon inspection, officers discovered two broken jewelry cases along with surveillance...
WENATCHEE, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Yakima home care aide loses license over 2019 assault, mischief charges

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Secretary of Health issued a license revocation for 37-year-old home care aide Uriel Badillo Guerrero, which took effect in October 2022, due to his felony assault conviction. He pleaded guilty to third-degree assault causing bodily harm and third-degree malicious mischief in June 2021, according to court records. The guilty plea came one month before Guerrero was scheduled to go to trial for the 2019 assault.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Girlfriend's call to Ellensburg police saves man pinned in car crash

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A man was pinned in his car, stuck on his way to Ellensburg from Yakima, when he was saved by first responders after his girlfriend called concerned. Just after midnight on December 4, the girlfriend called saying her boyfriend left Yakima hours before that, hadn’t...
ELLENSBURG, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Yakima County homicide numbers hit 42-year high

Yakima County set a grim record in November. Armando Jimenez-Cruz’s death Nov. 23 was the 36th homicide in Yakima County this year, the most homicides recorded in the county since 1980, according to statistics compiled by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs. The previous record, 35, was...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

2 Killed in Grant County Crash Near Moses Lake Early Tuesday

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a crash between a car and truck early Tuesday morning has left two dead. Car, truck collide about ten miles west of Moses Lake. Early Tuesday morning, the GCSO responded to a report of a crash between a passenger car and a larger pickup. The crash scene was near the intersection of Adams Road South and Baseline Road West, about ten miles from Moses Lake.
MOSES LAKE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

ALERT DAY SATURDAY: Winter Weather Warnings, Advisories and who will get the rain

REGIONAL – Winter weather is once again causing havoc throughout the valley region. Several closures of schools and businesses are already taking place. KAPP-KVEW’S First Alert storm team of Chief Meteorologist Briana Bermensolo and Jason Valentine have already issued an ALERT DAY for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The team issues an ALERT DAY when the weather will significantly impact your...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Fire destroys Cle Elum cabin

CLE ELUM - A cabin in Cle Elum was reduced to rubble due to a fire that quickly consumed it Sunday night. Kittitas County Fire District 6 Chief Tony Jackson says the blaze at the nearly 1,000 square-foot cabin was reported at 9:15 p.m. When the first fire crews arrived,...
CLE ELUM, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
113K+
Followers
147K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy