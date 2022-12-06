Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
Related
14news.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to crash in Gibson Co. on I-64
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash on I-64 heading westbound in Gibson County. Indiana State Police officials say that accident is near mile marker 23, west of US 41. According to ISP Sergeant Todd Ringle that call came in with injuries. At this time,...
wevv.com
Two dead, two injured after crash in Dubois County
Two people were killed and two others were injured in a Thursday morning crash that happened in Dubois County, Indiana. Two dead, two injured after crash in Dubois County. Two people were killed and two others were injured in a Thursday morning crash that happened in Dubois County, Indiana.
wevv.com
Two people injured in Evansville crash
Two people are injured after a Thursday afternoon crash in Evansville. It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of NW 2nd Street and South 3rd Avenue. We're told that both of the individuals who were injured were drivers involved in the crash. They were treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.
wevv.com
One person hospitalized following car crash in Hopkins County
In Hopkins County, Kentucky, one person was taken to the hospital after a car accident in Madisonville Thursday morning. Madisonville Police say a 70-year-old man tried making a left turn onto Nebo Road from Rosecreek Road, when a 72-year-old woman tried turning as well. Authorities say the man did not...
witzamfm.com
Indiana State Police Release Names, Provide Update on Fatal Thursday Morning Crash
Dubois Co. - The Indiana State Police have issued an update on this morning's fatal Dubois County crash. "Troopers with the Indiana State Police, Dubois County Sheriff's Office, and numerous first responders from various fire departments have concluded their efforts at the crash scene. "The Dubois County Coroner's Office has...
14news.com
Fed-Ex truck and semi crash on Highway 60 East in Daviess Co.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers in Daviess County say emergency crews were called to an accident involving a Fed-Ex truck and a semi tractor trailer. They say the crash is in the 12210 block of Highway 60 East in Daviess County. The entire roadway was blocked off around 1:15...
14news.com
Fire reported in Warrick Co.
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to reports of a fire in Chandler on Wednesday. Dispatchers say it was around 4:50 p.m. off Highway 62, west of Inderrieden Road. We are now learning it’s a controlled burn. Our crews reported seeing flames on scene, but no agencies...
whopam.com
Madisonville man injured in two-vehicle accident
A two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in Madisonville injured one of the drivers. A news release says 70-year old David Brumfield of Madisonville was attempting to make a left turn onto Nebo Road from Rosecreek Road about 2:45 p.m. when he collided with an SUV operated by 72-year old Linda Hanks of Madisonville.
wevv.com
Reward offered for information on Christmas light vandalism in Wabash County
Authorities in Wabash County, Illinois, are offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in a Thursday evening Christmas light vandalism. A news release from Wabash County Crimestoppers says that police were called to a home at 1202 Poplar Street in Mt. Carmel on Thursday around 6 p.m. to investigate a vandalism.
14news.com
Owensboro man dead after crane accident in Wood River
WOOD RIVER, Ill. (WFIE) - One person is dead and another injured after a crane overturned at the Phillips 66 refinery Tuesday morning. According to a press release, the accident happened in Wood River, Illinois at the Phillips 66 refinery around 10:45 a.m. when a malfunction occurred with the crane.
wevv.com
Dawson Springs memorial to be held tomorrow
Tomorrow marks one year since the devastating tornado swept through Western Kentucky. Towns like Dawson Springs are still rebuilding. In honor of the one year anniversary, the town of Dawson Springs will hold events throughout the day to remember the lives that were lost, but also celebrate the rebuilding progress the town has made over the past year.
wbiw.com
Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses
BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
wbiw.com
Man arrested while driving on the flat tire of a stolen grain truck
SALEM – A Salem man was arrested after he was stopped by a conservation officer Sunday after driving on a flat tire. The driver was 53-year-old Francisco Contreras and the grain hauler he was driving had been stolen from Knox County Tire in Vincennes. Contreras was arrested on charges...
wevv.com
Winner of 44News Scariest Furnace Contest received their new furnace
Jenny York of Owensville, Indiana was this year's winner of the 44News Scariest Furnace Contest and she received her new furnace system today. It's the third year of the contest partnered with J.E. Shekell to bring one lucky winner a brand new Carrier furnace system. "This scariest furnace contest is...
wevv.com
Another juvenile charged in connection with late November shooting in Henderson
The Henderson Police Department announced on Friday that another juvenile has been charged in connection with a late November shooting on Garfield Avenue in Henderson. HPD said in a press release that an additional male juvenile was charged with robbery in the 1st degree related to the incident. The juvenile was taken into custody at the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Crews closing multiple roads in Owensboro Monday
Sheriff’s Office: Charges expected to be filed in connection to 5-car wreck in Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office: Charges expected to be filed in connection to 5-car wreck in Daviess Co.
wevv.com
Evansville doctor's office evacuated after bomb threat
An Evansville doctor's office was evacuated on Friday after a bomb threat was made. Police said they responded to Evansville Primary Care at 4933 Plaza E Blvd. after someone made a threat towards the building. According to EPD, a man called Deaconess upset about his medication, and threatened to blow...
14news.com
Accident stalls traffic on WB Lloyd near I-69
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say an accident stalled traffic on the Lloyd Expressway. It was in the westbound lanes near I-69. We spoke with dispatchers shortly before 5 p.m. Monday. They didn’t have a timeline of when the scene would be clear.
wevv.com
Mom and daughter identified as victims in deadly Dubois County crash; Second child in critical condition
We're learning more information about a multiple-fatality crash that happened in Dubois County, Indiana on Thursday morning. As reported Thursday morning, two people were killed in a crash that happened between a car and a tanker truck on State Road 64 near Pine Ridge Road, just east of the community of Saint Anthony.
wevv.com
Groundbreaking set for new Sunset Skatepark coming to downtown Evansville
The City of Evansville will soon have a new attraction along the riverfront. City officials are preparing to break ground on the new Sunset Skatepark, to be located between Mickey's Kingdom and the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility Sunrise Pump Station. The skatepark has been in the works for some...
Comments / 0