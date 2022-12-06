Read full article on original website
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Wiscasset talks properties
The same night a Wiscasset man shared with selectmen his struggle to not “end up a homeless person in Maine,” two fellow attendees of the board meeting Dec. 6 at the town office, and carried over Zoom and YouTube, aired their concerns over homeowners’ physical or financial ability to comply with potential rules on property maintenance.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Thomas W. Tavenner
Thomas W. Tavenner, Esq., age 90, of Boothbay, passed away peacefully on the evening of Dec. 5, 2022 surrounded by his family. Thomas was born on Aug. 28, 1932 in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Eugene and Hildegarde Tavenner. He is survived by his son Thomas Jr. and his...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Marilyn Dickson
Marilyn "Mitzi" (Mitchell) Dickson, 96, passed away peacefully on Nov. 16, 2022 in her Boothbay Harbor home surrounded by family. Born in Farmington, Maine in her grandparent's house to Therese (Metcalf) Mitchell and Carroll (Sumner) Mitchell, Marilyn was an only child. She grew up in Augusta, Maine, attended Nash School and Cony High School. As a 1944 graduate of Cony High School she was a school leader who participated on different athletic teams (basketball, field hockey, volleyball, softball, bowling, and ping pong). She was the Editor in Chief of the Coniad yearbook, a member of Student Council, in the National Honor Society, in the Latin Club, on Student Council, Class Secretary and Vice President, and always had stories about planning the Chizzle Wizzle dance being in the Sock and Buskin Club, and reporting for the Cony Cue. After graduating from Cony High School, she headed to Wheaton College in Massachusetts in the fall of 1944.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
MEN’S NIGHT 2022
Once upon a time, some Mirthless Lawyer From Away thought "Men's Night" was outrageously sexist. It didn't matter that the sale was for everyone. It didn't matter that everyone could participate and have as much free food from the local businesses as they wanted. The Mirthless Lawyer From Away insisted that we change our barbaric ways and get with the times-- the times being diluted and hammered free of any individuality. Or we could keep our evil ways and get sued until blood ran freely from the pores of the tiniest Boothbay babe.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Dec. 10 update: Midcoast adds 12 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
EMA disbands county HazMat team
The Lincoln County HazMat team is no more. Emergency Management Agency Director Casey Stevens told county commissioners Dec. 6 the team was being discontinued. The team met twice per year for training sessions, but hadn’t responded to an incident in 3.5 years. Stevens reported the county had administered a...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Alna needs new town clerk again
Alna has a vacancy for town clerk again. Michelle Cameron took the job in October and, according to the Dec. 14 selectmen’s meeting agenda released late Friday morning, Dec. 9, “Our wonderful new town clerk has been hired away.” She is moving on to become Nobleboro’s treasurer, Cameron said when reached at the Alna town office by phone Friday.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Alna election season starts
Two of Alna’s three selectboard seats are up for election in March. Nomination papers are available starting Dec. 14 and are due in by Jan. 24 at the close of the town office business day, a town email announced Dec. 6. As of Dec. 9, neither selectman whose term...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
‘This Shining Night’ a concert of holiday music through the ages
The concert will be presented by a 40-voice chorus composed of people from 19 local towns - including Dresden, Wiscasset and Woolwich - that meet weekly and presents not only the Christmas concert, but also a spring concert. The artistic director is Jesse Myers-Wakeman; with Kellie Moody on the piano.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lights plan sparks conversation on town needs
Wiscasset selectmen Dec. 6 agreed to tap American Rescue Plan Act funds for up to $75,000 in light-emitting diode (LED) street lights. The lights will save the town about $30,000 a year in power costs and would have paid for themselves by now if put in a few years ago, Town Manager Dennis Simmons said.
