Marilyn "Mitzi" (Mitchell) Dickson, 96, passed away peacefully on Nov. 16, 2022 in her Boothbay Harbor home surrounded by family. Born in Farmington, Maine in her grandparent's house to Therese (Metcalf) Mitchell and Carroll (Sumner) Mitchell, Marilyn was an only child. She grew up in Augusta, Maine, attended Nash School and Cony High School. As a 1944 graduate of Cony High School she was a school leader who participated on different athletic teams (basketball, field hockey, volleyball, softball, bowling, and ping pong). She was the Editor in Chief of the Coniad yearbook, a member of Student Council, in the National Honor Society, in the Latin Club, on Student Council, Class Secretary and Vice President, and always had stories about planning the Chizzle Wizzle dance being in the Sock and Buskin Club, and reporting for the Cony Cue. After graduating from Cony High School, she headed to Wheaton College in Massachusetts in the fall of 1944.

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO