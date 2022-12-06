Read full article on original website
LAWRENCE WOOD, 68
Lawrence M. Wood, 68, of Creekside, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Scenery Hill Manor. Born in North Carolina on January 17, 1954, he lived most of his life in the Indiana Area. Larry was a self-employed truck driver by trade, who also transported his Amish friends. He...
JOHN KISH, 80
John P. Kish, 80, of Jeannette, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at the Monroeville Rehabilitation and Wellness Center. A son of the late Louis and Ann (Bonya) Kish, he was born April 12, 1942, in Lucernemines. John had been an art teacher. Since that time, he worked at Penn-Trafford...
NAOMI (LEWIS) RODGERS, 91
Naomi J. (Lewis) Rodgers, 91 of Northern Cambria, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana, PA. She was the daughter of William and Agnes (Parkin) Lewis, born March 10, 1931, in Colver, PA. Naomi was an avid bowler and sports fan, especially of the...
ANNUAL WREATH-LAYING CEREMONY RETURNS TO INDIANA COUNTY
An annual ceremony honoring veterans during the holiday season will be held today. Community volunteers will ensure that wreaths are laid across the entrances to 177 cemeteries as part of the “Wreaths for Indiana County Veterans” program. The headlining ceremony will be at the Indiana County Courthouse, where a wreath will be laid to pay tribute to the veterans.
CHAD GOSS, 33
Chad Valgene Goss, 33, of Marion Center, died suddenly, Monday, December 5, 2022 at his home. Born June 5, 1989 in Punxsutawney, he was the son of Terry M. Goss and JoAnn (Stonebraker) Goss. Chad was a graduate of Marion Center High School and was employed as a welder with...
2022 RENDA MEDIA ALL-STAR FOOTBALL TEAMS UNVEILED
The 2022 IRMC High School Football season is officially in the books and Renda Media is proud to announce this year’s All-Star High School Football teams. 2022 Renda Media All-Star High School Football Team. Renda Media would like to thank the Indiana Regional Medical Center for continuing to be...
BUSY NIGHT INCLUDES BASKETBALL, HOCKEY, SWIMMING, WRESTING, RIFLE
Penns Manor’s Deja Gillo and Alyssa Altemus each scored 13 points and Allie Mumau had 12 with 11 rebounds while Sydney Shaffer scored 12 in a 66-21 drubbing of Northern Cambria. Cambria Heights beat Purchase Line, 45-28 behind 16 points by Sienna Kirsch and 10 points and 10 rebounds...
OFFICIALS DEBUNK RUMOR REGARDING SHEETZ SUPERSTORE IN WHITE TOWNSHIP
Officials with the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development have debunked a recent rumor regarding the closures of two businesses. Rumors recently began circulating that a Sheetz superstore was in the works following the closures of both Rustic Lodge and Roseann’s Everyday Gourmet in White Township. The latter of which, closed yesterday.
ROSEANN’S LAST DAY IS TODAY
A long time Indiana restaurant will close its doors for good at the end of business today. Today is the last day for Roseann’s everyday gourmet. The announcement came on November 7th, a few weeks after the Rustic Lodge next door closed permanently. The restaurant was started by Roseann Ricupero Lubold in 1985 as she saw a need for a business to cater to single and working parents, the elderly and those in need of prepared foods made from scratch.
IUP TO HOLD WINTER COMMENCEMENT CEREMONIES
IUP is gearing up for winter commencement ceremonies today. A total of 551 students will take part in both ceremonies. Of that total, 363 bachelor’s degrees will be awarded, along with 153 master’s degrees, 30 doctoral degrees, and five associate degrees. Graduate students will kick-off ceremonies at 9:30 a.m., followed by undergraduate ceremonies at 1 p.m. Students completing degrees in December and January are eligible to take part in Saturday’s ceremonies.
POLICE LOOKING FOR MISSING MANOR TWP TEEN
Police are looking for a girl missing from Manor Township in Armstrong County. Reports say 13-year-old Haley Kreider, also known as Cameron, of Cowansville, was last seen around 4:00 p.m. Thursday as she was walking from Armstrong Junior Senior high School towards Cabex motorcycles. Police believe she is in the Applewold area, across the bridge from Kittanning. Police say that she is in immediate physical danger.
IUP COUNCIL OF TRUSTEES AUTHORIZE EXPLORATION OF POSSIBLE OSTEOPATHIC SCHOOL
On Thursday, the IUP Council of Trustees authorized the University to begin exploration of the possible development of a new school of osteopathic medicine. During his report IUP president Dr. Michael Driscoll talked about what inspired the University to look into this course. If all goes well with the research...
INDIANA, PENNS MANOR PICK UP FRIDAY NIGHT WINS
Not even 12 hours after being named Luxenburg’s Jewelers Indiana County High School MVP for the football season, Penns Manor’s Max Hill put up an impressive performance on the hardwood, leading the Comets to a 61-44 win over the Homer-Center Wildcats. Todd Marino has the recap from WCCS...
PENNS MANOR SCHOOL BOARD TO CONSIDER INCREASING STIPENDS FOR PIAA OFFICIALS
With the recent decline in officials across various sports, one local school district is considering an incentive to get more participation. At their committee meeting Wednesday night, the Penns Manor School Board discussed a recommendation from the athletic committee of increasing stipends for PIAA officials, citing difficulty in obtaining officials as the main reason. Superintendent Daren Johnston said the committee brought forth some proposed amounts:
STRUCTURE FIRE DESTROYS HOME IN WEST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
First responders were called out to a structure fire early this morning. Indiana County 911 reports that the Dayton, Plumville and Rural Valley fire departments, along with Citizens Ambulance, were dispatched at 1:53 a.m. to a property on Dry Knob Road in West Mahoning Township. Perry Township and Marion Center fire departments were called out a few minutes later to assist. Creekside and Clymer fire departments were called in for standby detail later on.
IUP TO FACE PRINCIPIA IN NATIONAL COLLEGIATE RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP
The IUP Rugby team is moving on to the national championship tomorrow after coming up with a 12-5 win over NC State on Friday. biggest turning point happened early in the game. After NC State scored its fifth point, IUP’s Colton Moyer outjumped the Wolfpack and stole the next kickoff, which he took deep down the field.
ICY ROADS LEAD TO CRASH IN EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
First responders had an early start to the weekend as a vehicle accident was reported this morning to Indiana County 911. The accident was reported at 8:06 a.m. along Deckers Point Road in East Mahoning Township. Marion Center Fire Department and state police were initially dispatched, and Commodore Fire Department and Citizens’ Ambulance were called in to assist 11 minutes later.
G.E.T. SOLAR APPLICATIONS NOW BEING ACCEPTED
Applications are now being accepted for a solar energy initiative for Indiana County businesses, nonprofits, and community property owners. The initiative is called G.E.T. Solar Indiana, and is a group of local community leaders that’s partnering with the PA solar center to educate people on the benefits of going solar through their G.E.T. Solar Communities program. At a meeting on December 16th, interested individuals can learn about PA solar centers technical assistance and possible financing options. The PA solar center will also offer a free assessment of an organization solar potential and issue requests for proposals for estimates from qualified solar developers.
IUP TO START WINTER BREAK WITH SUNDAY DOUBLEHEADER
Action picks up this weekend for both IUP basketball teams. Both had an extensive break due to finals week, but with that in the rearview mirror, they look to open winter break with back-to-back wins on Sunday. Jack Benedict previews Sunday’s slate of games at the KCAC. Airtime for...
DEFENDANTS IN OCTOBER MURDER CASE SUGGEST KILLING WAS ‘PAYBACK’
Earlier this week, Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi appeared on Indiana in the Morning to provide updates on major cases across the county. One of them was the murder of Hayden Robert Gareffa, in which eight suspects – one being a juvenile – murdered him and left his body in a remote, wooded area in Brush Valley Township in October.
