Musical drama Daisy Jones & The Six debuts on Prime Video March 3. Riley Keough and Sam Claflin are in the cast. Reese Witherspoon is a producer. Based on the novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Daisy Jones & The Six details the rapid rise and precipitous fall of a renowned rock band in the late ‘70s. Keough plays Daisy, a young and beautiful singer-songwriter with a drug problem, and Claflin portrays Billy Dunne, lead singer of The Six, who has his own addiction problems, among other issues. The two don’t get along all that well, but have a knack for writing terrific songs when they work together, resulting in a knockout album and sold out tour.

