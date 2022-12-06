Read full article on original website
Related
nexttv.com
Starz Bolsters Executive Ranks with Jimmy Hilburn, Susan Ievoli Hires
Starz has added to its executive ranks, naming Jimmy Hilburn as its chief marketing officer and Susan Ievoli as senior VP of publicity, events and awards. The premium network also promoted marketing executive Robin Chacko to executive VP, direct-to-consumer from senior VP, OTT marketing. Ievoli will report to Hilburn, while Hilburn and Chacko will report to Starz President of Domestic Networks Alison Hoffman.
nexttv.com
Allison Wallach Named President Unscripted, Fox Entertainment
Fox Entertainment named Allison Wallach president, unscripted programming. The company also promoted Yasmin Rawji to executive VP, unscripted-network. Wallach, who had been executive VP and head of Fox’s unscripted studio Fox Alternative Entertainment. In her new, expanded role, she will be responsible for Fox's unscripted programming specials and alternative development slate including The Masked Singer, MasterChef, Lego Masters and the upcoming Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.
nexttv.com
Allen Media Group Adds Veteran Program Distribution Execs
Byron Allen's Allen Media Group said it hired Kevin O'Donnell as executive VP, sales manager, and Mark McKay as senior VP of sales, bolstering its syndicated programming sales unit. O'Connell had been with NBCUniversal for 21 years as a senior VP working on shows including Maury Povich, Jerry Springer, Steve...
nexttv.com
Ad Agencies Expect To Spend More on CTV: Pixability Survey
In yet another sign that advertisers will shift marketing dollar from traditional TV to connected TV, agency executives surveyed by Pixability said they plan to invest more in CTV, even in an environment when some advertisers are being more conservative about spending in a cloudy economy. YouTube, which is increasingly...
nexttv.com
Analyst Upgrades Netflix as Top Dog in Streaming Struggle
Netflix, which teased its would-be streaming rivals for losing billions while it’s in the (Orange is the New) Black, gained a new supporter on Wall Street as Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall upgraded it to “overweight” from “equal weight.”. “Our deep dive into Netflix sees content...
nexttv.com
The Lippin Group Promotes Three to President
The Lippin Group has promoted senior executives Pam Golum to president, global entertainment; Jim Benson to president, corporate communications, West Coast; and Jennifer Price-Keith to president, television and events, the Los Angeles-based strategic communications consultancy said Thursday. All three will continue to report to Chairman-CEO Dick Lippin. Additionally, Nazli Simno...
nexttv.com
vMVPD Frndly TV Grows 40% To Top 700,000 Subs
Low-priced, G-rated streaming TV service Frndly TV said it surpassed 700,000 subscribers, an increase of 40% from the last time it released a subscriber number just over a year ago. The gains come at a time when people are cutting the cord and giving up pay-TV. virtual multichannel video programming...
nexttv.com
Disney Plus Launches Ad-Supported Tier Sans Roku Support
Insiders say Disney is still trying to carve out a 'fair' revenue sharing deal with the No. 1 U.S. connected TV platform. The Walt Disney Co. on Thursday launched its much-anticipated ad-supported iteration of Disney Plus with more than 100 advertising partners offering support. One key entity not backing the...
nexttv.com
C-SPAN Names Richard Weinstein Head of Programming
C-SPAN VP of programming Terry Murphy is retiring. Replacing Murphy will be Richard Weinstein, who has been VP of digital media. Murphy will be wrapping up a 42-year career with C-SPAN on January 6. He joined the network in 1981 as a field tech but moved to programming and headed up that department for decades.
Convicted Fyre Festival cofounder Billy McFarland says the Netflix and Hulu shows about his disastrous party were screened in his prison — but he was 'too scared' to watch
In an interview with British entrepreneur Steven Bartlett, McFarland said he hadn't watched the documentaries even after leaving prison.
nexttv.com
'The Simpsons', Andrea Bocelli and Disney Plus Team Up on Short Film
Disney Plus is offering fans of The Simpsons a Christmas gift, as the short film The Simpsons Meet the Bocellis in 'Feliz Navidad' launches December 15. In the short, Homer surprises Marge with the ultimate gift: An unforgettable performance from Italian opera superstar Andrea Bocelli, and his 25-year-old son Matteo and 10-year-old daughter Virginia.
nexttv.com
'Abbott Elementary', 'Grey's Anatomy', 'The Mandalorian' To Be Featured at PaleyFest
The Paley Center for Media holds its PaleyFest celebration of TV at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood March 31-April 4, celebrating Abbott Elementary, Grey’s Anatomy, The Mandalorian and Yellowstone, among other series to be named later. It is the 40th anniversary of PaleyFest, which offers behind-the-scenes conversations with TV...
nexttv.com
Afghanistan Withdrawal Documentary 'Retrograde' on Nat Geo, Disney Plus
Retrograde, a documentary about the U.S.’s messy withdrawal from Afghanistan, debuts on National Geographic December 8, then turns up on Disney Plus December 9. Matthew Heineman directed the film. Retrograde (opens in new tab) captures the final nine months of America's 20-year war in Afghanistan from multiple perspectives: one...
nexttv.com
'Daisy Jones & The Six' Premieres on Prime Video in March
Musical drama Daisy Jones & The Six debuts on Prime Video March 3. Riley Keough and Sam Claflin are in the cast. Reese Witherspoon is a producer. Based on the novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Daisy Jones & The Six details the rapid rise and precipitous fall of a renowned rock band in the late ‘70s. Keough plays Daisy, a young and beautiful singer-songwriter with a drug problem, and Claflin portrays Billy Dunne, lead singer of The Six, who has his own addiction problems, among other issues. The two don’t get along all that well, but have a knack for writing terrific songs when they work together, resulting in a knockout album and sold out tour.
nexttv.com
The CW Offers Racecar Docuseries '100 Days to Indy'
The CW will debut new docuseries 100 Days to Indy, about the approach to the Indianapolis 500, in the spring. The series "will take fans behind the scenes to chronicle the bold and brash personalities of the NTT Indycar Series as they begin the 2023 season and start their epic quest for racing's greatest prize," The CW said.
nexttv.com
ABC Pulls 'A Very Backstreet Christmas' Amid Nick Carter Allegations
ABC will not air A Very Backstreet Holiday December 14, with allegations surfacing December 8 that singer Nick Carter raped a 17-year-old girl in 2001. Shannon "Shay" Ruth, filed a sexual battery suit in Las Vegas accusing Carter of raping her in February 2001 following a Backstreet Boys concert in Tacoma. Ruth has autism and cerebral palsy.
nexttv.com
HBO Sets March Launch Date for 'White House Plumbers' Series
HBO will launch its politically themed limited series White House Plumbers in March, the network said. The five-part limited series from producer David Mandel (Veep) stars Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux, and chronicles the actions of Watergate masterminds E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy as they accidently toppled the Richard Nixon presidency that they were trying to protect, according to the network.
nexttv.com
'Yellowjackets' Picks Up Again in March
Drama Yellowjackets returns for season two on Showtime Friday, March 24 on streaming and on demand, for subscribers, and Sunday, March 26 on air. Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the show is about a high school girl’s soccer team that goes down in a plane crash in some remote wilderness.
nexttv.com
'Schoolhouse Rock!' Creator George R. Newall Has Died
George R. Newall, one of the creators of animated musical series Schoolhouse Rock!, has died in New York. He was 88 and the cause of death was cardiopulmonary arrest. Schoolhouse Rock! ran on ABC from 1973 to 1984 and was revived in the 1990s. It used animation and peppy music to educate children on a variety of subjects, including grammar, math and government. Songs included “I’m Just a Bill,” “Three is a Magic Number” and “Conjunction Junction.”
nexttv.com
On Last Show, Trevor Noah Thanks Audience, Black Women
In his last episode Thursday night as host of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Noah thanked his audience and black women, who raised him and educated him about America and the world. Noah noted that when he started, there were days when it was hard to...
Comments / 0