ComicBook
Charlize Theron Reveals She Binge-Watched the Entire MCU Before Joining Doctor Strange 2
This year, Charlize Theron finally joined the superhero landscape, beginning with an appearance as Clea in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Theron made a splash in the film's post-credits scene, which seemed to hint at an ongoing story between her and Stephen Strange / Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). While we currently don't know when Theron will next reprise her role, it sounds like the actress took a pretty detailed approach to joining the franchise. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Theron revealed that she actually sat down and watched all of the previous MCU movies, which gave her a significant appreciation for her role.
ComicBook
Marvel Announces New Doctor Strange Series
Doctor Strange is back from the dead to star in a new self-titled ongoing series in March. Stephen Strange was killed in the Death of Doctor Strange event, with Clea taking his place as Marvel's Sorcerer Supreme in Strange. Of course, superheroes usually don't stay dead for long, and a new volume of Doctor Strange will see the Master of the Mystic Arts reclaim his duties once again. Writer Jed MacKay was behind the wheel of Death of Doctor Strange and its Clea spinoff, and will continue to chart Doctor Strange's adventures in the new series.
Chris Hemsworth Says Marvel Would 'Have to Close the Book' on Thor If He Were to Play Character Again
Chris Hemsworth is hoping Marvel hammers out a full-circle ending for Thor. The 39-year-old actor has appeared as the God of Thunder in eight films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the span of more than a decade, beginning with 2011's Thor and, most recently, in this past summer's Thor: Love and Thunder.
murphysmultiverse.com
New Rumor Reveals the First Avengers to Fall in ‘The Kang Dynasty’
While Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is still years away, the film is already starting to take shape through other projects. Obviously, Loki served to set the stage for the fifth Avengers film by introducing the concept of Variants, introducing He Who Remains and opening up the Multiverse. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness added the terrifying concept of Incursions to the mix and introduced a character (America Chavez) whose unique ability to traverse the Multiverse might be useful down the road. Up next is a film that even just a few months ago, relatively few people probably had on their radar as a major player in the Multiverse Saga: Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. The film will introduce a dangerous Variant of He Who Remains, Kang the Conqueror. This version of the character, who has been described as a warrior by both star Jonathan Majors and director Peyton Reed, is expected to be the big bad of 2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and will pose a threat not only to the heroes we know and love but also the entire Multiverse.
ComicBook
Robert Downey Jr. Breaks Silence on Missing the Marvel Universe
It's been over three years since Robert Downey Jr. last appeared as Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and while the MCU's story moves forward without the iconic Avenger, fans miss the actor's presence in the franchise. As it turns out, there are things about Marvel Universe that Downey misses, too. In an interview with Deadline about the Netflix documentary about his father, filmmaker Robert Downey Sr., the actor reveals he misses the people the most.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Namor’s MCU arrival was ‘revealed’ in Avengers: Endgame scene
A seemingly disposable line from Avengers: Endgame spoiled the arrival of Black Panther 2’s villain, it has emerged.Tenoch Huerta will play Namor in Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is in cinemas from Friday (11 November).The character, the king of an underwater city named Talokan, serves as the film’s primary antagonist, which may not come as a surprise if you detected a certain interaction in the 2019 Avengers film.The dialogue arrived early on in the film, around the 26-minute mark, during a scene in which those who survived Thanos’s destructive finger-snap discuss what is happening in their...
ComicBook
Marvel Teases Tony Stark's Death in Invincible Iron Man #1 (Exclusive)
The newest volume of Invincible Iron Man is trying to start off by putting Tony Stark on death's door. Writer Gerry Duggan and artist Juan Frigeri are the creative team on Invincible Iron Man after Christopher Cantwell ended his Iron Man run with an oversized 650th issue. Tony's money, fame, and connections are all gone, and there's a bounty on the Armored Avenger's head. Of course, Iron Man has been up against similar odds before, and always finds a way to come out on top. There's always the possibility things are different this time, and a preview of the first Invincible Iron Man issue sets the table for some of that drama.
IGN
Behemoth Cinematic Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Watch this new VR trailer for Behemoth, a game set in a Nordic land where you must fight for your survival. Behemoth will be available on Meta Quest, PSVR2, and PC in 2023.
IGN
Overwatch 2 Updates
Below you can find all the Patch Notes for updates made to Overwatch 2:. Up Next: Overwatch 2 Patch Notes: Season 2 Changes Dec 6. The update to JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R gives players new fighters from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, adding Weather Forecast and Father Pucchi (Final) to the game’s massive roster. Weather Forecast is a mysterious inmate who seeks to restore his memories and can use the weather during battles with his Stands. Father Pucchi (Final) can use abilities linked to gravity to take advantage of his enemies thanks to his evolved See Moon Stand. In addition, an all-new stage-themed after JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean completes the immersion for fans who want to experience the anime’s newest season in this acclaimed fighting game. Weather Forecast, Father Pucchi (Final), and the new stage based on JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean is now available for free.
IGN
Online Multiplayer - How the Gang Network Works
Dragon Quest Treasures has multiplayer, at least in a manner of speaking. If you're already making good headway with our tips and tricks, then it could be you want a change of pace. If you’ve seen it and you’re trying to figure out how the Gang Network works in Dragon Quest Treasures, then you’re not alone. The multiplayer features don’t allow you to run around in each other’s worlds, but there are a few benefits to helping each other out.
IGN
DC Justice League - Official Teaser Trailer
Check out the brief teaser trailer for a new DC Justice League game from Outright Games. The new game is coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch in 2023.
IGN
Genius Invokation Match Types
Genius Invokation is a game mode in Genshin Impact that involves cards that are inspired by the game itself. The characters and NPCs in the game also play Genius Invokation which would then allow you to challenge them to matches. These matches are played in rounds and will only end after all of the character cards are defeated.
IGN
Genshin Yaoyao Release Date and Details
Yaoyao is an upcoming Genshin Impact character. She's the young disciple of Madame Ping, and also assistant to Ganyu. Yaoyao is widely beloved for her caring and warm personality. She carries an adepti treasure called Yuegui with her at all times, which helps protect her from danger. Here's everything we...
IGN
Path of Exile: The Forbidden Sanctum - Official Trailer
Path of Exile: The Forbidden Sanctum is available now on PC, and will be available on consoles on December 14, 2022. Watch the trailer to see what to expect with the free The Forbidden Sanctum update, featuring a new Challenge League, improvements to Path of Exile's endgame, new skills, and more. The expansion also introduces the Ruthless mode, an optional new way to play Path of Exile with extreme item scarcity.
Collider
From Tony Stark to Shuri: The 10 Smartest MCU Heroes, Ranked by Intelligence
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the most popular cinematic universe of all time. It's action-packed, hilarious, touching, and filled with an assortment of memorable, quirky, and beloved characters. The universe is still growing, too, with characters like She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), and Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) all being introduced recently.
IGN
Tactical Pistol
On this page of IGN's The Callisto Protocol wiki guide, you will find information about the Tactical Pistol, including where to find the Tactical Pistol and all the upgrades for the Tactical Pistol. Where to Find the Tactical Pistol Schematic. The Tactical Pistol Schematic can be found while exploring the...
IGN
Secret Room Locations
Two Secret Rooms in The Callisto Protocol contain the truth about the Black Iron Prison outbreak and Callisto's nature. You'll need to access them both to completely solve the mystery of Kallipolis and obtain The Commonality achievement. Secret Room Locations. The Commonality achievement/trophy requirements are connected to the audio logs...
IGN
The Game Awards: We Used Data to Predict the Winners
The Game Awards 2022 are just one day away, and one of the big discussions every year surrounds which game will win the final award of the night: Game of the Year. This year, the nominees are A Plague Tale: Requiem, Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Even though IGN's own Best Game of 2022 nominees differ, we thought it would be interesting to use audience data from our coverage of the five Game of the Year nominees to predict what game will walk away with the award on Thursday night.
IGN
Golborza Plain 2
Head to Almorica Castle to continue the story then travel to Phidoc Castle. You will encounter resistance at the Golborza Plain however, so deal with that first. Bonus Objective 1: Win with an archer in the battle party. (Reward: +500 EXP) Bonus Objective 2: Obtain a buff card. (Reward: Resistance...
IGN
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Video Review
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio debuts on Netflix on Dec. 9, 2022. Review by Hanna Flint. Guillermo del Toro sprinkles his signature dark whimsy on a fairytale classic with stunning puppetry and catchy original songs. Filled with heart, humor, and historical grounding, it’s a phenomenal feat of animated cinema.
