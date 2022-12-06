Read full article on original website
Why extremism experts say it's worth discussing the Colorado shooting suspect's pronouns
Attorneys for the alleged gunman in the deadly shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado said in court filings the suspect is nonbinary and uses “they” and “them” pronouns. This revelation has raised more questions than answers about the attack and the person police have charged for it.
KKTV
District Attorney calls on lawmakers in the wake of Club Q Shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At a news conference Thursday, Colorado 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen called on lawmakers to change a statute related to the sealing of previously dismissed criminal cases. “I’m calling on the legislature to amend the sealing statute, to allow an immediate unsealing if a...
Cold case: Who murdered Donna Wayne in Aurora in 1986?
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Aurora Police Department are working to solve a cold case murder from 36 years ago.
Founder of Proud Boys' Hawaii chapter, Texas man sentenced to 4 years in Jan. 6 riot
The founder of Hawaii's Proud Boys chapter and a Texas man were sentenced Friday to four years each in prison for their participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Nicholas Ochs, 36, of Honolulu, and Nicholas DeCarlo, 32, of Fort Worth, Texas, threw smoke bombs at...
Woman found murdered in Centennial hotel room
CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday that it was investigating the homicide of a 33-year-old woman in a Centennial hotel room last week. On Dec. 2, staff at a hotel in the 9600 block of East Easter Avenue called authorities when they found an...
ssrnews.com
Rebekah Jones Avoids Trial, Admits Guilt in Plea Deal with Prosecutors
Rebekah Jones, a former Florida Department of Health data scientist, on December 7 accepted a plea deal with prosecutors, meaning she will avoid a January 23 trial in Leon County on a felony count of offenses against users of (computers). According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, “Evidence retrieved...
Unsealed Affidavit Says Club Q Mass Shooting Suspect ‘Opened Fire Indiscriminately at Patrons’ Almost Immediately After Entering the Building
Colorado court system officials released the now-unsealed affidavit against Club Q shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, on Wednesday. Surveillance footage from late Nov. 19 showed Aldrich arriving in a gold Toyota Highlander at 11:55 p.m. and opening fire “almost immediately upon entering the main area of the club.”
Many security lapses led to escape of Texas inmate accused of killing 5 while on the run, reports find
HOUSTON — A multitude of security lapses such as inadequate strip searches, poorly applied restraints, a staffing shortage and an environment where correctional officers became complacent created the conditions that led to the May escape of a Texas inmate, resulting in the deaths of five people, according to two reviews of the incident that were released Thursday.
CSPD: ‘Swatting’ incidents reported in COS and Denver
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a “swatting” call Wednesday morning, Dec. 7. Other police departments reported similar calls across the state and country. CSPD said, on Wednesday, around 10:25 a.m. officers received a call from an out-of-state number, and police said the caller spoke with a “foreign accent” […]
Arapahoe County authorities seek person of interest in woman's suspicious death
Arapahoe County authorities are seeking a man they are calling a person of interest in connection with a suspicious death at an extended stay hotel in Centennial.
More women accuse deceased Florida doctor of assault
Dr. Eric Salata, 54, died by suicide after being accused of raping patients. Now, 11 more possible victims have come forward. WBBH's Ryan Arbogast reports.Dec. 7, 2022.
KKTV
WATCH: Report of an active shooter in a small Colorado town
WATCH - Entire Colorado town put on shelter-in-place alert for active shooter, suspect in custody. An entire Colorado town was told to shelter-in-place as Blanca Police reported there was an active shooter on Wednesday. Updated: 5 hours ago. Surveillance video from Elephant Thai shows the Club Q shooting suspect arriving...
'It was just anarchy. A rampage': Victim describes light rail attack
Oct. 14 was a typical Friday afternoon for Zachary Chopko. He hopped on the light rail to head back to work after his lunch break. "It was just supposed to be a quick thing you know just jump on the light rail, it's one stop," said Chopko, of Lakewood. When he boarded the RTD eastbound W line at the Garrison station, he noticed the only other passengers were a group of teens. Listening to music, he didn't acknowledge them, but out of the blue, they attacked."I got on, I got hit in the back of the head and they just started beating...
Car thefts continue to rise in Colorado, becoming more dangerous
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Across Colorado, car thefts continue to be an issue. According to our news partners in Denver, by the end of 2022, it's estimated more than 41,000 cars will be stolen statewide. It's a 12% increase from last year. Colorado Springs police say more than 3,000 cars were stolen and in Pueblo, The post Car thefts continue to rise in Colorado, becoming more dangerous appeared first on KRDO.
More firearms are being used in murders in Colorado
Murders and aggravated assaults with firearms have increased significantly in major Colorado cities.
Utah wants to execute a man after a judge found police likely coached witnesses to lie
Utah's attorney general plans to appeal an overturned murder conviction in a 1985 death penalty case where key witnesses now say police gave them gifts and money and coached them to give false testimony. Driving the news: State lawyers last week filed notice that they planned to appeal the order...
Missing California teen Dante de la Torre found dead
Investigators say Dante de la Torre, 16, was gathering soil samples for a school project when he disappeared. KCRA's Orko Manna reports.Dec. 9, 2022.
Colorado State Patrol troopers host Denver event to help prevent catalytic converter theft
Colorado State Patrol troopers will be giving out free identification stickers Friday that help prevent catalytic converter thefts, and track them if they are stolen, according to a news release. The event, hosted by CSP along with members of the Denver Police Department, Lincoln Tech and the Colorado Auto Theft...
Hours-long chase of wanted Pueblo man ends in stand-off in Douglas County that closed I-25
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo man was arrested after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase stretching two counties which ended in an hours-long standoff in Douglas County. At 9:40 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Springs Police Department (CSPD) Stetson Hills Division were dispatched to assist a bail bondsman with contacting The post Hours-long chase of wanted Pueblo man ends in stand-off in Douglas County that closed I-25 appeared first on KRDO.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Web Designer Refusing To Create Sites for Gay Weddings Worked for CO Conspiracists and Anti-LGBTQ Bigot
303 Creative LLC, a Littleton-based web design company whose case before the Supreme Court will decide the fate of anti-discrimination laws in Colorado and other states, provided services for some of Colorado’s most extreme conservatives during the 2022 election. 303 Creative is owned by Lorie Smith, who is challenging...
