Colorado Springs, CO

KKTV

District Attorney calls on lawmakers in the wake of Club Q Shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At a news conference Thursday, Colorado 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen called on lawmakers to change a statute related to the sealing of previously dismissed criminal cases. “I’m calling on the legislature to amend the sealing statute, to allow an immediate unsealing if a...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Woman found murdered in Centennial hotel room

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday that it was investigating the homicide of a 33-year-old woman in a Centennial hotel room last week. On Dec. 2, staff at a hotel in the 9600 block of East Easter Avenue called authorities when they found an...
CENTENNIAL, CO
ssrnews.com

Rebekah Jones Avoids Trial, Admits Guilt in Plea Deal with Prosecutors

Rebekah Jones, a former Florida Department of Health data scientist, on December 7 accepted a plea deal with prosecutors, meaning she will avoid a January 23 trial in Leon County on a felony count of offenses against users of (computers). According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, “Evidence retrieved...
LEON COUNTY, FL
Law & Crime

Unsealed Affidavit Says Club Q Mass Shooting Suspect ‘Opened Fire Indiscriminately at Patrons’ Almost Immediately After Entering the Building

Colorado court system officials released the now-unsealed affidavit against Club Q shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, on Wednesday. Surveillance footage from late Nov. 19 showed Aldrich arriving in a gold Toyota Highlander at 11:55 p.m. and opening fire “almost immediately upon entering the main area of the club.”
COLORADO STATE
NBC News

Many security lapses led to escape of Texas inmate accused of killing 5 while on the run, reports find

HOUSTON — A multitude of security lapses such as inadequate strip searches, poorly applied restraints, a staffing shortage and an environment where correctional officers became complacent created the conditions that led to the May escape of a Texas inmate, resulting in the deaths of five people, according to two reviews of the incident that were released Thursday.
TEXAS STATE
KXRM

CSPD: ‘Swatting’ incidents reported in COS and Denver

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a “swatting” call Wednesday morning, Dec. 7. Other police departments reported similar calls across the state and country. CSPD said, on Wednesday, around 10:25 a.m. officers received a call from an out-of-state number, and police said the caller spoke with a “foreign accent” […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Report of an active shooter in a small Colorado town

WATCH - Entire Colorado town put on shelter-in-place alert for active shooter, suspect in custody. An entire Colorado town was told to shelter-in-place as Blanca Police reported there was an active shooter on Wednesday. Updated: 5 hours ago. Surveillance video from Elephant Thai shows the Club Q shooting suspect arriving...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

'It was just anarchy. A rampage': Victim describes light rail attack

Oct. 14 was a typical Friday afternoon for Zachary Chopko. He hopped on the light rail to head back to work after his lunch break. "It was just supposed to be a quick thing you know just jump on the light rail, it's one stop," said Chopko, of Lakewood. When he boarded the RTD eastbound W line at the Garrison station, he noticed the only other passengers were a group of teens. Listening to music, he didn't acknowledge them, but out of the blue, they attacked."I got on, I got hit in the back of the head and they just started beating...
LAKEWOOD, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Car thefts continue to rise in Colorado, becoming more dangerous

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Across Colorado, car thefts continue to be an issue. According to our news partners in Denver, by the end of 2022, it's estimated more than 41,000 cars will be stolen statewide. It's a 12% increase from last year. Colorado Springs police say more than 3,000 cars were stolen and in Pueblo, The post Car thefts continue to rise in Colorado, becoming more dangerous appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Hours-long chase of wanted Pueblo man ends in stand-off in Douglas County that closed I-25

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo man was arrested after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase stretching two counties which ended in an hours-long standoff in Douglas County. At 9:40 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Springs Police Department (CSPD) Stetson Hills Division were dispatched to assist a bail bondsman with contacting The post Hours-long chase of wanted Pueblo man ends in stand-off in Douglas County that closed I-25 appeared first on KRDO.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
NBC News

NBC News

