Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
The Callisto Protocol Wiki Guide
The Shiv is the first weapon you come across in The Callisto Protocol. It is a melee weapon, given to you by Elias after you escape your cell in the Outbreak chapter. You will find Elias in his cell, across from the stairs after leaving Cell Block 36 P360.
IGN
Epic adventure awaits in your journey against darkness & ruin in Dragonheir: Silent Gods.
Over the years, gaming studios have tried to recapture the magic of tabletop classics like D&D and Pathfinder to varying levels of success, with titles like Baldur’s Gate II and Chrono Trigger among some of the best. However, it’s been a while since a game came along that showed as much promise as SGRA Studios’ upcoming sandbox RPG adventure, Dragonheir: Silent Gods.
IGN
Tactical Pistol
On this page of IGN's The Callisto Protocol wiki guide, you will find information about the Tactical Pistol, including where to find the Tactical Pistol and all the upgrades for the Tactical Pistol. Where to Find the Tactical Pistol Schematic. The Tactical Pistol Schematic can be found while exploring the...
IGN
Overwatch 2 Updates
Below you can find all the Patch Notes for updates made to Overwatch 2:. Up Next: Overwatch 2 Patch Notes: Season 2 Changes Dec 6. The update to JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R gives players new fighters from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, adding Weather Forecast and Father Pucchi (Final) to the game’s massive roster. Weather Forecast is a mysterious inmate who seeks to restore his memories and can use the weather during battles with his Stands. Father Pucchi (Final) can use abilities linked to gravity to take advantage of his enemies thanks to his evolved See Moon Stand. In addition, an all-new stage-themed after JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean completes the immersion for fans who want to experience the anime’s newest season in this acclaimed fighting game. Weather Forecast, Father Pucchi (Final), and the new stage based on JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean is now available for free.
IGN
Faefarm - Gameplay Trailer | Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition
In the cozy fantasy farming simulator RPG Faefarm, band together with up to three friends to explore and build the Azoria of your dreams. Gather materials to craft treasures, cultivate a farm, and create a home to call yours.
IGN
Dragon Age: Absolution - Season 1 Video Review
Dragon Age: Absolution is now streaming on Netflix. Review by Alyssa Mora. Complex characters and compelling story beats make Dragon Age: Absolution a memorable installment in the fantasy franchise, but the series’ bite-size length and deep entrenchment in game lore often get in its own way. However, as a whole it’s still a wildly good time that fans of the games are definitely sure to enjoy. Fight scenes are expertly choreographed and the ensemble shines.
IGN
Genshin Yaoyao Release Date and Details
Yaoyao is an upcoming Genshin Impact character. She's the young disciple of Madame Ping, and also assistant to Ganyu. Yaoyao is widely beloved for her caring and warm personality. She carries an adepti treasure called Yuegui with her at all times, which helps protect her from danger. Here's everything we...
IGN
Golborza Plain 2
Head to Almorica Castle to continue the story then travel to Phidoc Castle. You will encounter resistance at the Golborza Plain however, so deal with that first. Bonus Objective 1: Win with an archer in the battle party. (Reward: +500 EXP) Bonus Objective 2: Obtain a buff card. (Reward: Resistance...
IGN
Chapter 3B
There are three possible routes players can take in the third chapter. The second path is given when you refuse Leonar's offer to rejoin the resistance near the end of Chapter 2A.
IGN
Online Multiplayer - How the Gang Network Works
Dragon Quest Treasures has multiplayer, at least in a manner of speaking. If you're already making good headway with our tips and tricks, then it could be you want a change of pace. If you’ve seen it and you’re trying to figure out how the Gang Network works in Dragon Quest Treasures, then you’re not alone. The multiplayer features don’t allow you to run around in each other’s worlds, but there are a few benefits to helping each other out.
IGN
Lower Wildwoods - Lore 1 - Winter-Man
This Rune Read is found as you follow Atreus to the ruined temple during God of War Ragnarok's opening quest, Surviving Fimbulwinter. Just after sliding down the zipline and fighting off some enemies, slip through the small, bramble-covered gap and you'll encounter your first Hel-Raider Scout. Defeat them and the Rune Read will be to the right of the icy cliff you have to climb up.
IGN
How to Start With a Late-Game Witcher 3 Save
This page covers how to start playing The Witcher 3 next-gen update using an existing late-game save or skipping ahead to a mid-game starting point or New Game + without gridning through the early hours of the main story. Import a Save File. The easiest way to jump back into...
IGN
Where Is Xur in Destiny 2? Week of December 9-13
Each week the enigmatic vendor, Xur, shows up in Destiny 2 with a selection of wares to sell. We’ll show you where to find him and which of his offerings you might consider picking up. This week for a look at Destiny 2 Xur inventory we have Hawkmoon, Dead Man's Tale, and several exotics including Sweet Business, Gemini Jester, Eternal Warrior, and Skill of Dire Ahamkara.
IGN
Lake of Nine - Odins Raven 1
This Odin’s Raven can be found in the Eastern area of the Lake of Nine, where the Raider Hideout cave and the two huge doors are. Ride up to the giant doors and check the right-hand door to spot the Raven perched partway up.
IGN
Fallout 76 - Nuka-World on Tour Official Launch Trailer
The traveling road show, Nuka-World on Tour, has officially set up permanent residence in Appalachia! Head to the fairgrounds in the Ash Heap region to find new Public Events, square off against the monstrous Ultracite Titan, try games of skill in the Nukacade, meet new characters, earn rewards, and more!
IGN
Alice, Darling - Official Trailer
In Alice, Darling, Oscar nominee Anna Kendrick (Up in the Air) is Alice in this taut thriller about a woman pushed to the breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon. While on vacation with two close girlfriends, Alice rediscovers the essence of herself and gains some much-needed perspective. Slowly, she starts to fray the cords of codependency that bind her. But Simon’s vengeance is as inevitable as it is shattering – and, once unleashed, it tests Alice’s strength, her courage, and the bonds of her deep-rooted friendships.
IGN
The Derelict Outpost - Odins Raven 1
This Derelict Outpost Odin's Raven can be found right at the beginning of the area. From the end of the southwestern valley you can travel down with the sled, dismount and vault over the wide wooden beam to reach the outpost.
IGN
The Game Awards: We Used Data to Predict the Winners
The Game Awards 2022 are just one day away, and one of the big discussions every year surrounds which game will win the final award of the night: Game of the Year. This year, the nominees are A Plague Tale: Requiem, Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Even though IGN's own Best Game of 2022 nominees differ, we thought it would be interesting to use audience data from our coverage of the five Game of the Year nominees to predict what game will walk away with the award on Thursday night.
IGN
What Are Your Picks for the Best Games of the Year?
As the end of the year approaches, it's time to tally up the votes and see which games were the best in 2022. There is no shortage of exciting games we got to experience this year. We had amazing entries in acclaimed franchises and a bunch of great indie titles that flourished.
IGN
Diablo 4 Arrives in June 2023
Blizzard has announced that Diablo 4 will launch on June 6, 2023, with a public beta coming beforehand. Players who preorder Diablo 4 will gain open beta early access. Revealed at The Game Awards 2022, the 2023 release date was finally narrowed down as Blizzard confirmed the June date for its first take on an open world version of the action-RPG series.
Comments / 0