Washington State

Arizona Mirror

Advocates urge Sinema, Tillis to move Dream Act forward

Delia Rodriguez hopes to someday become a social worker, but her undocumented status puts her at risk of deportation, potentially shattering that dream. Now, a bipartisan proposal at the federal level could change that.  “My future is in the hands of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and Thom Tillis. With their help, we can find a national […] The post Advocates urge Sinema, Tillis to move Dream Act forward appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Outgoing Arizona Republican governor congratulates Katie Hobbs on win – as election denier Kari Lake still refuses to concede

Arizona’s outgoing Republican Governor Doug Ducey congratulated Democratic Governor-elect Katie Hobbs on her victory despite the fact that Republican nominee Kari Lake refused to concede. Mr Ducey, chairman of the Republican Governors Association, had endorsed Ms Lake’s opponent Karrin Taylor Robson in the gubernatorial primary, before later endorsing Ms Lake in the general election. But he congratulated Ms Hobbs, the current secretary of state, on her victory. “All of us have waited patiently for the democratic process to play out,” he said. “The people of Arizona have spoken, their votes have been counted and we respect their decision.”Throughout the...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Illegal immigrants 11 times more likely to be electronically tracked than jailed under Biden

The Biden administration has exponentially expanded the use of an immigration program that allows people who illegally crossed the U.S. southern border to be released into the United States and tracked electronically rather than detained in jail. The number of people enrolled in the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement program...
newsnationnow.com

Sinema changed her party affiliation. So did these politicians

(NewsNation) — Arizona U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has changed her party affiliation. The onetime Democrat has registered as an independent, she announced Friday. Still, Sinema does not plan to caucus with Republicans, and will maintain her committee assignments with the Democrats, she told NewsNation. Sinema isn’t alone in changing...
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

Democrats push bill to let illegal-immigrant veterans gain citizenship

WASHINGTON — House Democrats on Tuesday put up for debate a bill that would make it easier for illegal-immigrant US veterans and their families to stay in the country — as Republicans derided the measure as another Biden administration step toward enabling open borders. The Veteran Service Recognition Act would require the Department of Homeland Security to establish protocols for identifying noncitizen veterans, require immigration adjudicators to consider their service records in deportation proceedings and allow veterans to stay in the US until they conclude. Rep. Michelle Fischbach (R-Minn.) accused Democrats of using the “flowery” title to “mask the bills’ true...
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Sacramento

Nearly 1 million immigrants became U.S. citizens in past year

Washington — Nearly a million immigrant adults were naturalized as American citizens in fiscal year 2022, the third-highest annual tally recorded in U.S. history, according to a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) report published on Wednesday.In the 12-month period that ended Sept. 30, 967,400 adults swore the oath of allegiance at naturalization ceremonies across the country, the USCIS figures show. When taking into account cases of children who derived citizenship from their U.S.-citizen parents and other naturalization cases, a total of 1,023,200 immigrants became U.S. citizens in fiscal year 2022.The number of adult immigrants who became U.S. citizens was only...
Business Insider

Marjorie Taylor Greene supports Kevin McCarthy's bid for House speaker, says it's a 'bad strategy' for fellow Republicans to challenge him

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday expressed support for Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's bid for House speaker as rumors swirl about the Republican conference's hard-line conservative wing mounting a challenge against him. "Well, I actually think that's a bad strategy when we're looking at having a very, razor-thin majority, with...
GEORGIA STATE

