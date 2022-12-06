Read full article on original website
Congress makes last-minute push for bipartisan immigration reform
A bipartisan group of lawmakers is making a last-minute push for an immigration reform bill. While advocates say comprehensive immigration reform would also help solve labor shortages, getting enough Senate votes is an uphill battle.
Washington Examiner
Senators push last-minute bipartisan deal to boost border security, legalize 'Dreamers'
Senators are seeking to pass a bipartisan immigration bill to tighten border security in return for a pathway to citizenship for 2 million people who were brought to the United States illegally as children. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) have reached an initial deal on concessions that...
Advocates urge Sinema, Tillis to move Dream Act forward
Delia Rodriguez hopes to someday become a social worker, but her undocumented status puts her at risk of deportation, potentially shattering that dream. Now, a bipartisan proposal at the federal level could change that. “My future is in the hands of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and Thom Tillis. With their help, we can find a national […] The post Advocates urge Sinema, Tillis to move Dream Act forward appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Senators Tillis, Sinema revive talks on potential immigration deal during lame-duck session
Two moderate senators are floating a draft framework that would combine a pathway to citizenship for some illegal immigrants brought to the US as minors with border security.
Schumer dragged after pushing citizenship for illegal immigrants as US birth rate drops
Conservatives on Twitter ridiculed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for complaining about low birth rates when his party supports abortion.
Outgoing Arizona Republican governor congratulates Katie Hobbs on win – as election denier Kari Lake still refuses to concede
Arizona’s outgoing Republican Governor Doug Ducey congratulated Democratic Governor-elect Katie Hobbs on her victory despite the fact that Republican nominee Kari Lake refused to concede. Mr Ducey, chairman of the Republican Governors Association, had endorsed Ms Lake’s opponent Karrin Taylor Robson in the gubernatorial primary, before later endorsing Ms Lake in the general election. But he congratulated Ms Hobbs, the current secretary of state, on her victory. “All of us have waited patiently for the democratic process to play out,” he said. “The people of Arizona have spoken, their votes have been counted and we respect their decision.”Throughout the...
Washington Examiner
Illegal immigrants 11 times more likely to be electronically tracked than jailed under Biden
The Biden administration has exponentially expanded the use of an immigration program that allows people who illegally crossed the U.S. southern border to be released into the United States and tracked electronically rather than detained in jail. The number of people enrolled in the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement program...
It's official: Kari Lake, Kelli Ward and the Arizona GOP have lost their minds
It is, we are told, a “bombshell”. A stunning piece of political skullduggery that has shaken our fair state to its very core. Luckily, the Arizona Republican Party is on the job. ...
newsnationnow.com
Sinema changed her party affiliation. So did these politicians
(NewsNation) — Arizona U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has changed her party affiliation. The onetime Democrat has registered as an independent, she announced Friday. Still, Sinema does not plan to caucus with Republicans, and will maintain her committee assignments with the Democrats, she told NewsNation. Sinema isn’t alone in changing...
Democrats push bill to let illegal-immigrant veterans gain citizenship
WASHINGTON — House Democrats on Tuesday put up for debate a bill that would make it easier for illegal-immigrant US veterans and their families to stay in the country — as Republicans derided the measure as another Biden administration step toward enabling open borders. The Veteran Service Recognition Act would require the Department of Homeland Security to establish protocols for identifying noncitizen veterans, require immigration adjudicators to consider their service records in deportation proceedings and allow veterans to stay in the US until they conclude. Rep. Michelle Fischbach (R-Minn.) accused Democrats of using the “flowery” title to “mask the bills’ true...
Paul Ryan says McCarthy will clinch speakership, anyone ‘not named Trump’ can beat Biden
EXCLUSIVE: Former House Speaker Paul Ryan has no doubt Kevin McCarthy will clinch the speakership role in January, blames former President Donald Trump for the GOP's underwhelming midterm results and says Trump could lose to President Biden in a 2024 matchup. McCarthy, R-Calif., is facing a challenge to become speaker...
House Republican bill would expand fast removals of illegal immigrants, as Title 42’s end nears
A new House bill would significantly expand the use of expedited removal to deport illegal immigrants encountered at the border, just as the Title 42 authority is ending.
Nearly 1 million immigrants became U.S. citizens in past year
Washington — Nearly a million immigrant adults were naturalized as American citizens in fiscal year 2022, the third-highest annual tally recorded in U.S. history, according to a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) report published on Wednesday.In the 12-month period that ended Sept. 30, 967,400 adults swore the oath of allegiance at naturalization ceremonies across the country, the USCIS figures show. When taking into account cases of children who derived citizenship from their U.S.-citizen parents and other naturalization cases, a total of 1,023,200 immigrants became U.S. citizens in fiscal year 2022.The number of adult immigrants who became U.S. citizens was only...
Biden has poisoned any immigration amnesty by not enforcing border
Biden has poisoned the well for any immigration compromise or possible DACA amnesty by ignoring crisis. Current plan would just make border problem worse.
Biden Admin Denies Brittney Griner Swap for Arms Dealer Was Bad Deal
The U.S. agreed to exchange Viktor Bout, nicknamed the "Merchant of Death," in order to free Griner.
Marjorie Taylor Greene supports Kevin McCarthy's bid for House speaker, says it's a 'bad strategy' for fellow Republicans to challenge him
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday expressed support for Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's bid for House speaker as rumors swirl about the Republican conference's hard-line conservative wing mounting a challenge against him. "Well, I actually think that's a bad strategy when we're looking at having a very, razor-thin majority, with...
Democratic Arizona governor-elect says White House isn't 'doing enough' about the border
Democratic Arizona governor-elect Katie Hobbs said on Tuesday she doesn't think the Biden administration is "doing enough" to address the situation at the southern border.
An immigration fix Democrats and Republicans can agree on
Refusing to make changes to the U.S. immigration system because those changes aren’t perfect is a recipe for failed reforms.
Washington Examiner
Mayra Flores calls for Biden to resign for Border Patrol deaths: 'We need our husbands'
An outgoing South Texas congresswoman has called on President Joe Biden to resign following four suicide and line-of-duty deaths of Border Patrol agents on the southern border this past month. GOP Rep. Mayra Flores, whose husband is a Border Patrol agent, accused the Biden administration of being indifferent about ending...
Biden administration set to ask Congress for additional funding for Ukraine, Covid, and disaster recovery
The Biden administration is calling on Congress to include additional funding in the must-pass government package for what it said are three "critical funding needs": Continued support for the people of Ukraine, Covid-19 response and natural disaster recovery.
