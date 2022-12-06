Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Genius Invokation Match Types
Genius Invokation is a game mode in Genshin Impact that involves cards that are inspired by the game itself. The characters and NPCs in the game also play Genius Invokation which would then allow you to challenge them to matches. These matches are played in rounds and will only end after all of the character cards are defeated.
This Strand-infused Destiny 2 Lightfall trailer absolutely whips
The Game Awards gave us a better look at the new Strand subclasses coming in Lightfall
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 - Ramattra Hero Guide
Overwatch 2 Season 2 has arrived, bringing a new map, a battle pass, and hero, Ramattra the tank. Ramattra is an Omnic leader, one who is afraid to use violence to protect his people. As a tank, Ramattra can switch forms depending on the situation, making him a flexible pick for most game modes. Here's everything you need to know to dominate in Overwatch 2 as Ramattra. You can see how all heroes, including this one, stack up in our Overwatch 2 tank tier list, DPS tier list, and support tier list. Where did your favorite land?
IGN
Tactical Pistol
On this page of IGN's The Callisto Protocol wiki guide, you will find information about the Tactical Pistol, including where to find the Tactical Pistol and all the upgrades for the Tactical Pistol. Where to Find the Tactical Pistol Schematic. The Tactical Pistol Schematic can be found while exploring the...
dotesports.com
How to get longshot kills in Modern Warfare 2
Several weapon mastery camos in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 require the player to hit longshots to unlock them. These longshot challenges appear for weapons like snipers, assault rifles, submachine guns, and marksman rifles at different points of the camo grind. But each of the weapons requires a different distance to count as a longshot kill since not all of them have the same range.
Vampire Survivors' first full DLC is coming next week
Legacy of the Moonspell will take players to an alternate world inspired by feudal Japan.
IGN
Faefarm - Gameplay Trailer | Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition
In the cozy fantasy farming simulator RPG Faefarm, band together with up to three friends to explore and build the Azoria of your dreams. Gather materials to craft treasures, cultivate a farm, and create a home to call yours.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Patch Brings Buffs and Nerfs Alongside New Hero Ramattra
Season 2 in Overwatch 2 is now live, with a new hero, a new map returning from Overwatch, and a variety of balance shifts and changes. The biggest change is obviously the new Tank Ramattra. He can morph into two different forms to change his tactics on the fly. Blizzard also changed up the battle pass to make Ramattra easier to unlock, at level 45 of the new battle pass. If you advance through the battle pass, you will earn rewards inspired by ancient Greece. Shambali Monastery returns, revamped for Overwatch 2. It's an escort map, where you will battle in mountainous city streets and explore ancient temple grounds.
IGN
GigaBash - Official Godzilla DLC Trailer
Gigabash has released the Godzilla DLC bringing four iconic Kaiju to the city-crushing brawler game. Gigan, Destoroyah, Mechagodzilla, and Godzilla have arrived to the fight. The Gigabash Godzilla DLC is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.
IGN
Niflheim - Collectibles, Secrets, and Region Guides
Niflheim is one of the Nine Realms you can visit in God of War Ragnarok, but contains only a small sample of places you can explore during your adventures. Despite this, it does contain some valuable things to find. You automatically gain access to this realm once you use the Mystic Gateway outside of Sindri's House. This page contains an overview of all of Niflheim's regions, including collectible locations, side quests, secrets, and optional boss fights in the realm.
IGN
How to Start With a Late-Game Witcher 3 Save
This page covers how to start playing The Witcher 3 next-gen update using an existing late-game save or skipping ahead to a mid-game starting point or New Game + without gridning through the early hours of the main story. Import a Save File. The easiest way to jump back into...
IGN
Dragon Age: Absolution - Season 1 Video Review
Dragon Age: Absolution is now streaming on Netflix. Review by Alyssa Mora. Complex characters and compelling story beats make Dragon Age: Absolution a memorable installment in the fantasy franchise, but the series’ bite-size length and deep entrenchment in game lore often get in its own way. However, as a whole it’s still a wildly good time that fans of the games are definitely sure to enjoy. Fight scenes are expertly choreographed and the ensemble shines.
IGN
The Derelict Outpost - Odins Raven 1
This Derelict Outpost Odin's Raven can be found right at the beginning of the area. From the end of the southwestern valley you can travel down with the sled, dismount and vault over the wide wooden beam to reach the outpost.
IGN
Genshin Yaoyao Release Date and Details
Yaoyao is an upcoming Genshin Impact character. She's the young disciple of Madame Ping, and also assistant to Ganyu. Yaoyao is widely beloved for her caring and warm personality. She carries an adepti treasure called Yuegui with her at all times, which helps protect her from danger. Here's everything we...
IGN
Golborza Plain 2
Head to Almorica Castle to continue the story then travel to Phidoc Castle. You will encounter resistance at the Golborza Plain however, so deal with that first. Bonus Objective 1: Win with an archer in the battle party. (Reward: +500 EXP) Bonus Objective 2: Obtain a buff card. (Reward: Resistance...
IGN
TK4 Riot Shotgun
On this page of IGN's The Callisto Protocol wiki guide, you will find information about the Riot Shotgun, including where to find the Riot Shotgun and all the upgrades for the Riot Shotgun. Where to Find the Riot Gun Location. It only makes sense that your second shotgun in The...
How to get Destiny 2 Seraph Key Codes and open Seraph Chests
Collect Seraph Key Codes in Destiny 2 by playing any activity and use them to open Seraph Chests
IGN
What Are Your Picks for the Best Games of the Year?
As the end of the year approaches, it's time to tally up the votes and see which games were the best in 2022. There is no shortage of exciting games we got to experience this year. We had amazing entries in acclaimed franchises and a bunch of great indie titles that flourished.
CD Projekt warns of layoffs as The Witcher: Monster Slayer is being closed in 2023
Developer Spokko is also being closed, and there will be layoffs.
IGN
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for December 9-13
The food truck but for guns, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor,...
Comments / 0