During The Game Awards, a brief teaser was revealed for Transformers: Reactivate. Just announced at the show, the new game is a 1-4 player online title set to come to PC and consoles. The teaser is quite brief, but it gives a glimpse at what players can expect from the actual gameplay. It appears that players will be controlling Transformers from a first-person perspective, and it looks like there will be a lot of Decepticon enemies to dispatch! The game is being developed by Splash Damage in collaboration with Hasbro, and players can sign up for updates at the game's official website.

22 HOURS AGO