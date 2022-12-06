Read full article on original website
ComicBook
New Transformers Game Revealed
During The Game Awards, a brief teaser was revealed for Transformers: Reactivate. Just announced at the show, the new game is a 1-4 player online title set to come to PC and consoles. The teaser is quite brief, but it gives a glimpse at what players can expect from the actual gameplay. It appears that players will be controlling Transformers from a first-person perspective, and it looks like there will be a lot of Decepticon enemies to dispatch! The game is being developed by Splash Damage in collaboration with Hasbro, and players can sign up for updates at the game's official website.
Polygon
Every hero in Marvel’s Midnight Suns and what they do
Marvel’s Midnight Suns features a star-studded cast with heroes from the Avengers, X-Men, Runaways, and more. With so many legends from across Marvel canon, it can be hard to choose which heroes you want to pit against the Mother of Demons and her army. There may also be some unfamiliar faces amongst the bunch. Learn how to pick the right team for the job with our character guide that explains each hero’s specialty.
Inside Pulse
Marvel Comics & Dark Web #1 Spoilers & Review: X-Men / Venom / Amazing Spider-Man Begins!
ZEB WELLS (W) • ADAM KUBERT (A/C) VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS GÓMEZ • VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN. VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • BEYOND AMAZING VARIANT COVER BY BOBBY HERNANDEZ. VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ADAM KUBERT. DUSK!. The two most famous clones ever are...
ComicBook
Marvel Debuts Villain Variants for Spider-Gwen
The next multiverse adventure for Spider-Gwen will see the introduction of evil villain variants sporting her iconic look. The recently-concluded Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse from Tim Seeley and Jodi Nishijima featured the Gwen Stacy from Earth-65, aka Ghost-Spider, and her various heroic variants taking the appearance of Iron Man, Wolverine, Captain America, and Thor. The follow-up series Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones by writer Emily Kim (Silk, Tiger Division) and artist Kei Zama (Edge of Spider-Verse, Marvel's Voices: Identity) is taking that premise and flipping it on its head by turning Spider-Gwen variants into some of Spider-Man's classic enemies. Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones transforms Gwen into new versions of Doctor Octopus, Sandman, Vulture, Rhino, and Kraven the Hunter, and some of those villains are now featured on new homage variant covers.
Disney Plus removes two episodes of Marvel Legends after they spoiled Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special reveal
The episodes focusing on Drax and Mantis have been removed from the streamer
hypebeast.com
Hugh Jackman, Tobey Maguire, and More Rumored for 'Avengers: Secret Wars'
As Marvel Studios moves towards developing Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, entertainment insider YoutTube channel Heavy Spoiler is now reporting rumors for Avengers: Secret Wars. Previously known as simply Avengers 6, Marvel Studios is reportedly working towards filling the sixth installment with as many popular characters as possible.
Digital Trends
12 new Marvel characters we want to see in the Spider-Man 4 movie
After the spectacular success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, audiences are eager to see Tom Holland return as Spider-Man in a fourth solo film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though such a sequel is already in development, almost nothing is known about what the film is about or who will appear in it.
ComicBook
Marvel's Dark Web: Spider-Man/X-Men Crossover Reading List
Ben Reilly and Madelyne Pryor are ensnaring the Marvel Universe in their Dark Web. Following preludes in November's The Amazing Spider-Man #14 and Venom #13, Marvel Comics' Spider-Man/X-Men crossover event officially begins in the Dark Web #1 one-shot on December 7th. Clones Chasm and the Goblin Queen — a.k.a. Ben Reilly, the Peter Parker clone formerly known as the Scarlet Spider, and Madelyne Pryor, the recently-resurrected clone of Jean Grey of the X-Men — are spinning a dark web decades after Spider-Man's Clone Saga and the X-Men's Inferno. The crossover will weave through Amazing Spider-Man and X-Men with a list of tie-ins and limited series featuring Venom, Ms. Marvel, Mary Jane, Black Cat, and Norman Osborn's heroic Gold Goblin.
IGN
Behemoth Cinematic Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Watch this new VR trailer for Behemoth, a game set in a Nordic land where you must fight for your survival. Behemoth will be available on Meta Quest, PSVR2, and PC in 2023.
IGN
Marvel Contest of Champions - Official Fight the Multiverse Trailer
Marvel Contest of Champions celebrates its 8th anniversary this month with a new trailer that spotlights some of the over 230 Marvel characters, who have been available over the years in the mobile fighting game, including Spider-Man, Black Panther, Deadpool, and more. An anniversary event for Marvel Contest of Champions will be available from December 10 through December 17, 2022.
IGN
Dragon Age: Absolution - Season 1 Video Review
Dragon Age: Absolution is now streaming on Netflix. Review by Alyssa Mora. Complex characters and compelling story beats make Dragon Age: Absolution a memorable installment in the fantasy franchise, but the series’ bite-size length and deep entrenchment in game lore often get in its own way. However, as a whole it’s still a wildly good time that fans of the games are definitely sure to enjoy. Fight scenes are expertly choreographed and the ensemble shines.
Every Marvel Appearance Of Black Panther, Ranked
There are five appearances of Black Panther in the MCU. Here is every one of them, ranked.
The Best New MCU Characters Of 2022
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has evolved a lot over the last few years. After an epic conclusion to Phase 3 way back in 2019, 2020 kicked off not with a bang but with a whimper. Pandemic complications pushed many projects out, and there wasn't a new MCU installment until "WandaVision" reignited the momentum early in 2021. From there, the new combo of Disney+ series and feature films took the MCU from zero to 60, and we've stayed in top gear ever since.
IGN
Genius Invokation Match Types
Genius Invokation is a game mode in Genshin Impact that involves cards that are inspired by the game itself. The characters and NPCs in the game also play Genius Invokation which would then allow you to challenge them to matches. These matches are played in rounds and will only end after all of the character cards are defeated.
IGN
Almorica Castle 3
Your party level cap has increased from 17 to 19. Train first if you like as there are two areas you must clear in the castle. Upgrade your armor as well if you haven't yet. That will definitely help later. Vanquish Modiliani. Bonus Objective 1: Perform an action to debuff...
IGN
Golborza Plain 2
Head to Almorica Castle to continue the story then travel to Phidoc Castle. You will encounter resistance at the Golborza Plain however, so deal with that first. Bonus Objective 1: Win with an archer in the battle party. (Reward: +500 EXP) Bonus Objective 2: Obtain a buff card. (Reward: Resistance...
IGN
Epic adventure awaits in your journey against darkness & ruin in Dragonheir: Silent Gods.
Over the years, gaming studios have tried to recapture the magic of tabletop classics like D&D and Pathfinder to varying levels of success, with titles like Baldur’s Gate II and Chrono Trigger among some of the best. However, it’s been a while since a game came along that showed as much promise as SGRA Studios’ upcoming sandbox RPG adventure, Dragonheir: Silent Gods.
IGN
We Made a Music Video in VR With a Gaming Laptop!
IGN's Akeem Lawanson teamed up with PHIA of The Virutal Reality Show and Lenovo to craft an original music video set within virtual reality. Using the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 laptop, Akeem Lawanson had a custom avatar created in Blender, and with the help of the Unity game, engine put the avatar into VRChat to shot an original musical video.
IGN
Prologue - Welcome to Draconia
This opening segment of Dragon Quest Treasures acts as a sort of prologue and defacto tutorial for essential gameplay mechanics. In this portion of play, you're introduced to Eric and Mia and the circumstances that lead them through another dimension to the land of Draconia. We're here to lead you through this prologue that might have some confusing spots here or there.
IGN
The Game Awards: We Used Data to Predict the Winners
The Game Awards 2022 are just one day away, and one of the big discussions every year surrounds which game will win the final award of the night: Game of the Year. This year, the nominees are A Plague Tale: Requiem, Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Even though IGN's own Best Game of 2022 nominees differ, we thought it would be interesting to use audience data from our coverage of the five Game of the Year nominees to predict what game will walk away with the award on Thursday night.
