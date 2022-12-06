ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Video: Drone vs MTB on Squamish Slabs

Gabriel Kocher is a two times Vice World Champion of drone racing. We put a GoPro on one of his favourite drone and attempted some of the closest shots we could do down the gnarliest lines around Squamish. A couple of crashes later we managed to film all we had...
The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 155 - Andi Kolb & Charlie Hatton on the Right Headspace & Why Fun is Fast

With improved consistency and a load of podiums, Andreas Kolb and Charlie Hatton had a hell of a 2022 World Cup race season. Both re-signed with Continental Atherton and will be back on their custom AM.200M downhill bikes until 2026. Henry and I caught up with them to talk about the season, bike development, tire testing, and so much more. Kolb and Hatton also stressed the importance of having fun, the dangers of over-training, and why having your mental game on-point is so important.
Enter To Win a Fox Factory Prize Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Win the perfect FOX Factory fork, shock, and dropper set-up for all your riding needs. If you want to send it like Overall DH winner Amaury Pierron, dominate the trails like EWS champion Jesse Melamed, or ascend as quickly as XCC World Champ Sam Gaze, FOX has the podium proven combo for you.
Pivot Factory Racing Signs Jakob Jewett

Pivot Factory Racing’s commitment to developing riders continues with the addition of Canadian rider Jakob Jewett. The team just wrapped up their most successful season yet and looks to build upon that success with growth in the downhill, enduro and junior disciplines. Growth and success take patience - waiting for the right riders, timing, and opportunities to arise. We are thrilled to announce we found the right rider in Jakob Jewett.

