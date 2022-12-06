Read full article on original website
Video: Drone vs MTB on Squamish Slabs
Gabriel Kocher is a two times Vice World Champion of drone racing. We put a GoPro on one of his favourite drone and attempted some of the closest shots we could do down the gnarliest lines around Squamish. A couple of crashes later we managed to film all we had...
The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 155 - Andi Kolb & Charlie Hatton on the Right Headspace & Why Fun is Fast
With improved consistency and a load of podiums, Andreas Kolb and Charlie Hatton had a hell of a 2022 World Cup race season. Both re-signed with Continental Atherton and will be back on their custom AM.200M downhill bikes until 2026. Henry and I caught up with them to talk about the season, bike development, tire testing, and so much more. Kolb and Hatton also stressed the importance of having fun, the dangers of over-training, and why having your mental game on-point is so important.
Enter To Win a Fox Factory Prize Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
Win the perfect FOX Factory fork, shock, and dropper set-up for all your riding needs. If you want to send it like Overall DH winner Amaury Pierron, dominate the trails like EWS champion Jesse Melamed, or ascend as quickly as XCC World Champ Sam Gaze, FOX has the podium proven combo for you.
Pivot Factory Racing Signs Jakob Jewett
Pivot Factory Racing’s commitment to developing riders continues with the addition of Canadian rider Jakob Jewett. The team just wrapped up their most successful season yet and looks to build upon that success with growth in the downhill, enduro and junior disciplines. Growth and success take patience - waiting for the right riders, timing, and opportunities to arise. We are thrilled to announce we found the right rider in Jakob Jewett.
Podcast Round Up: We're Talking Home-Made Carbon Bikes, A Red Bull Race Series and Bikepacking the EWS.
Ep. 09 - Claudio Caluori | The Changing Gears Podcast. Claudio Caluori is a professional mountain biker who has won the Swiss National Championships 7 times, raced in the World Cup, founded and managed multiple World Cup race teams, and is the owner of the pump track company, Velosolutions. In...
