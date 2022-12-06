Why are urinals in the kitchen of Michigan house for sale? Zillow Gone Wild has ideas

A home with a notable NFL theme running amok throughout has hit the market in Ferndale, Michigan, for $165,000 — and has managed to grab the attention of a popular real estate social media page for one specific reason: its kitchen.

The three-bedroom, one-bathroom house “was designed with fun in mind,” the listing on Keller Williams Advantage describes, which makes sense since the home comes with “a removable platform perfect for stadium seating to watch the big game” and a Detroit Lions themed basketball court in the backyard.

However, the most interesting aspect about the 972-square-foot residence has to be the urinals that appear to be in the kitchen, the photos show. The feature turned more than a few heads on Zillow Gone Wild , a Facebook page and Twitter account that highlight unique houses on the real estate market.

“I strenuously object to the urinals, but I’m not opposed to anything else,” one person noted.

“I chase ghosts as part of my day job. I am far, far from normal in my tastes and this house is weird TO ME,” another commented.

“Admittedly I’ve never been in a fraternity house but urinals in the kitchen sounds to me like something a fraternity would appreciate,” someone said.

“I went to the listing and there is a basketball court in back too,” one person said. “I’m so confused.”

“What? No! This house is pure chaos,” someone commented. “I couldn’t stay in it for more than an hour before I’d be bugnuts.”

“Thanks for the inspiration, I need a urinal in my bedroom,” another joked.

“Why? Why?” one person asked. “I mean, is what’s going on in the kitchen so all-encompassing that you can’t tear yourself away long enough to go to the regular bathroom you have to install urinals? And two of them?!”

“A really really wet bar ,” another tweeted.

“The ultimate Gamer house ,” someone said.

The listing is held by Heidi N Wilson.

Ferndale is about 10 miles northwest of downtown Detroit.

