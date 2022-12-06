ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Elon Musk reportedly told workers at his brain-chip startup to imagine they had bombs strapped to their heads to make them work faster

By Grace Kay
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dmXAV_0jZDwibA00

Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

  • Elon Musk told Neuralink staff to imagine they had bombs strapped to their heads to drive faster work, Reuters reported.
  • Employees told Reuters Musk's push for speed led to an increase in the number of animals killed in testing.
  • Neuralink is facing a federal probe over its treatment of test animals, per Reuters.

Elon Musk has repeatedly pushed employees at Neuralink to work faster — even telling staff to imagine they have a bomb strapped to their head to drive them to work harder — according to a recent report from Reuters.

Three sources told the publication they heard Musk make the comment on multiple occasions over the past few years. One former staffer said that Musk told workers he'd initiate a "market failure" at the company if employees couldn't speed up progress, Reuters reported.

Earlier this year, Musk told workers in an email that the company wasn't moving fast enough, per Reuters. "It is driving me nuts!" he reportedly wrote.

Employees say Musk's push to speed up development at Neuralink has led to faulty experiments and an increase in the number of animals that have been killed in testing, Reuters reported, citing internal documents and interviews with over 20 current and former employees. The publication found that about 1,500 animals involved with Neuralink had died, citing internal records and sources with knowledge of the issue.

The US Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Inspector General is investigating the brain-chip startup at the request of a federal prosecutor, two sources told Reuters. The investigation is focused on the Animal Welfare Act, which regulates the treatment of animals in research, and was launched in recent months, per Reuters.

Spokespeople from Neuralink and the USDA did not respond to a request for comment from Insider ahead of publication.

News of the federal probe comes after the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine said earlier this year that it had obtained records showing the monkeys experienced "extreme suffering as a result of inadequate animal care and the highly invasive experimental head implants during the experiments."

Last week, Musk appeared to address concerns related to Neuralink's treatment of its test subjects during a show-and-tell event, saying the test monkeys "actually enjoy doing the demos" as they are rewarded with treats.

Musk cofounded Neuralink in 2016 as a brain-computer interface company. The billionaire has said in the past that Neuralink's chips — which are coin-sized devices designed to be implanted in the brain via a surgical robot — could one day do anything from cure paralysis to give people telepathic powers.

But, the company appears to have fallen behind its competition. Another brain-computer interface startup, Synchron, launched human trials in 2019 in Melbourne, Australia, and beat Musk's company to implanting its first device in a US patient earlier this year. Meanwhile, since 2019 Musk has repeatedly set and missed his own targets for when Neuralink would begin implanting its devices in human brains. In August, Reuters reported that the billionaire had approached Synchron about potentially investing in the competitor.

It's not the first time Musk has been known to push employees to work at a break-neck pace . The billionaire has been known to push for lofty goals at Tesla and SpaceX. Most recently, he's called for Twitter staff to work "extremely hardcore" and even appears to have encouraged workers to pull all-nighters in the office .

Read Reuters' full report on its website.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 96

what-ever
2d ago

Look at how hard to left is trying to destroy him. They have gone after Trump for 6 yrs without letting up. They have destroyed countless Trump supporters and people defend them all the time, the media covers it up, it's pathetic. I can't wait until they all get what's coming to them.

Reply(5)
5
Thomas-Jenn Anthony
2d ago

As someone with a TBI from 11 years ago and now with new and sudden dementia symptoms appearing at 43. I personally am curious to see where this will go. Clearly my opinion is unpopular though. 😩

Reply(1)
3
We The People
2d ago

wow lol talk about media spinning elons words around. he was referring to the fact that these are going to be attached to people's brain, we need to get it right so we don't turn people's brain to mush

Reply(2)
3
Related
The Independent

Monkey with Elon Musk’s brain implant appears to ‘telepathically’ communicate

A monkey fixed with Elon Musk's brain implant appears to have demonstrated the ability to "telepathically" communicate. This incredible footage shows Sake seemingly ordering some fruit using the technology by moving a cursor across a virtual keyboard.Speaking at Neuralink's Show and Tell Fall 2022 event, Musk said: "The monkeys actually enjoy doing the demos. And they get the banana smoothies, so it’s kind of a fun game."I guess the point I’m trying to make is that we care here about animal welfare."The flashy event took place on Wednesday, 30 November. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Apple threatened to remove Twitter from its app store, says Elon MuskApple threatened to remove Twitter from its store, says Elon MuskElon Musk promises 'amnesty' to suspended Twitter accounts
CNBC

Elon Musk shows off updates to his brain chips and says he’s going to install one in himself when they are ready

Elon Musk's health tech venture Neuralink shared updates to its brain-implant technology during a "show and tell" recruitment event Wednesday night. Musk said two of the company's applications will aim to restore vision, even for people who were born blind, and a third application will focus on the motor cortex, restoring "full body functionality" for people with severed spinal cords.
Business Insider

Elon Musk warns Twitter managers they'll be fired for backing employees who are not 'excellent,' even as hundreds refuse to work for Twitter 2.0

Twitter workers are confused about Musk's new mandate for returning to full-time office work. Musk clarified his position in emails on Thursday, including a warning to managers. Musk said he will not tolerate any managers supporting employees who are not exceptional. Elon Musk on Thursday clarified his stance on remote...
US News and World Report

Elon Musk Braces for $56 Billion Battle With Heavy Metal Drummer

WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) - Elon Musk has taken on Detroit's automakers, short-sellers and securities regulators. Next week, the Tesla chief executive is set to square off in court against an unlikely foe - a thrash metal drummer who hopes to strip Musk of his $56 billion pay. The trial will...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

766K+
Followers
46K+
Post
459M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy