ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

BuzzFeed to cut workforce by 12%

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ds3BF_0jZDwXq300

Dec 6 (Reuters) - BuzzFeed Inc (BZFD.O) will cut about 12% of its workforce to rein in costs, the online media company said on Tuesday, as it joins a growing number of U.S. firms that have taken similar measures in anticipation of a potential economic downturn.

As of Dec. 31, BuzzFeed had 1,522 employees across six countries, according to a regulatory filing.

"Our revenues are being impacted by a combination of worsening macroeconomic conditions, and the ongoing audience shift to vertical video, which is still developing from a monetization standpoint," Chief Executive Officer Jonah Peretti said in a letter to affected employees.

"That requires us to lower our costs. Unfortunately, reducing our workforce is an essential part of cost cutting. Staff salaries are the single largest cost at the company."

Peretti said he expected the economic downturn to extend well into 2023.

Several technology companies, including Meta Platforms (META.O), Twitter Inc and Snap Inc (SNAP.N), have cut jobs and scaled back hiring in recent months as higher interest rates, rising inflation and an energy crisis in Europe start to take a toll on the economy.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Turkish watchdog cuts banks' forex to capital ratio limit

ISTANBUL, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's BDDK banking watchdog has set the foreign currency net position to standard capital ratio for banks at a maximum 5% according to a regulation published in the country's official gazette on Saturday.
Reuters

'The worst is yet to come': the curse of high inflation

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Globally, people are experiencing inflation at levels not seen for decades as prices surge for essentials like food, heating, transport and accommodation. And though a peak could be in sight, the effects may yet get worse.
Reuters

Wall Street ends lower as investors digest economic data

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended lower on Friday as investors assessed economic data and awaited a potential 50-basis point interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve at its policy meeting next week, while apparel company Lululemon slumped following a disappointing profit forecast.
MICHIGAN STATE
Reuters

Take Five: The grand 2022 central bank finale

(Reuters) - The world’s top central banks dominate the agenda next week with indications abounding that the aggressive pace of rate hikes might slow, but not yet fade away given price pressures.
Reuters

Mexico's Monex launches share buyback in move toward market exit

MEXICO CITY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Mexican brokerage Grupo Financiero Monex launched a public tender offer on Friday for its shares, priced at 668.23 million pesos ($33.85 million), as the company moves to finalize its departure from Mexico's main stock exchange.
Reuters

Fitch affirms United Kingdom rating at 'AA-'

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Rating agency Fitch maintained United Kingdom's sovereign debt rating at "AA-" on Friday, citing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's macroeconomic policy framework, deep capital markets and the sterling's international reserve currency status.
Reuters

U.S. stock rally faces gauntlet of CPI data, Fed meeting

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A double dose of potentially market-moving U.S. events next week could set the tone for asset prices in the rest of 2022 and beyond, as investors brace for a key inflation report followed by the last Federal Reserve meeting of the year.
Reuters

"Small joyless flows" as investors sell stocks and cash - Bofa

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Investors sold stocks and bought gold in the week to Wednesday, withdrawing $5.7 billion from equity funds, BofA Global Research said on Friday, a week of "small, joyless flows", as markets position for the approaching end of the Fed's rate hiking cycle.
Reuters

TSX posts biggest weekly decline since September as oil tumbles

TORONTO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index closed lower on Friday for a sixth straight session as weaker oil prices dragged on energy shares and investors weighed the risk of central banks raising interest rates too much for the economy to handle.
Reuters

Reuters

660K+
Followers
367K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy