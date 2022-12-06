Read full article on original website
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
New York man finds $100,000 treasure trove of 120-Year-Old historical photos in his atticAmarie M.Geneva, NY
Opinion: A two year old child starves to death because good neighbors are hard to find in AmericaEdy ZooGeneva, NY
'It's a Wonderful Life' hits home for fans of the film in Seneca Falls
It was a flop in theaters when it was released 76 years ago, but now "It's a Wonderful Life" is considered a quintessential holiday classic. Nowhere is that truer than Seneca Falls, which claims credit for having inspired the movie's Bedford Falls. The village's annual celebration of the movie and its surviving stars is being held this weekend.
Ithaca resident assembles time capsule for placement in new West End bridge
ITHACA, N.Y.—Later this month, a time capsule containing 22 items that represent present-day Ithaca will be placed into the new bridge on Cecil Malone Drive. Ithaca resident Daniel Slattery had the inspiration for the project after reading about time capsules in other places and wanted to create one symbolic of important things around Ithaca for future generations to find.
Tops Markets Announces Store Renovation In Canadaigua, NY
On Dec. 13, Tops Friendly Markets will celebrate a grand reopening of its store at 5150 North St. in Canandaigua, New York. This store serves a cross population of the community, and allows for access to Canandaigua and Geneva Lakes, area parks, camp grounds and wineries. This renovation marks the 28th location that has been recently updated with a new look and a renewed focus on fresh departments.
Clifton Springs family anxious to hear from son missing in France
ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. – Kenny DeLand is a senior at St. John Fisher University studying broad – and hasn’t been heard from for nearly two weeks. His family is eager to find out what happened to their son. For Ken DeLand Sr. and his wife, Jennifer, sitting...
Company news: Jordan A. Walker hired by Auburn Public Theater
Auburn Public Theater announced the hiring of Jordan A. Walker as the director of development. Walker brings a decade of fundraising experience, including political, higher education, and nonprofit, taking place in New York, Wisconsin, and Washington, D.C.
The Bone-Chilling Story Of John Jamelske, The ‘Syracuse Dungeon Master’
Between 1988 and 2003, John Jamelske abducted women and girls as young as 14 and held them as prisoners in his secret bunker — where he raped them daily. New York kidnapper and rapist John Jamelske earned many names after the world learned the truth about his crimes, from the “Syracuse Dungeon Master” to the “Ariel Castro of Syracuse.” Over a 15-year period, Jamelske kidnapped, imprisoned, and systematically raped five women ranging in age from 14 to 53 years.
Developers close on former Emerson Power Transmission Plant property in Ithaca, announce SouthWorks
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – All systems go for a new project at the former Emerson Power Transmission Plant and Morse Chain site in Ithaca. A partnership of four developers closed on the 95-acre South Hill site on Thursday. The $300+ million-dollar development will be called SouthWorks. SHIFT Capital, spearheded by Project Coordinator and longtime Ithacan Vicki Taylor Brous, will lead the project. They’re partnering with David Lubin of Ithaca’s L Enterprises, and two minority and woman owned firms, Rochester-based US Ceiling Corps, led by Melissa James-Geska, and New York City-based Xylem, led by Nnenna Lynch. The SouthWorks team will transform the site that has been dormant and unoccupied for nearly 12 years into a “mixed-use neighborhood,” which will include housing for diverse incomes, technology, commercial, retail and industrial manufacturing space.
On The Lookout Weekly Roundup: December 8, 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As crimes in Syracuse appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. $2,700 stolen from Syracuse Indoor Sports Center New York State Police BCI in North Syracuse is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following suspect […]
SUNY Upstate takes back Syracuse land 10 years after failed deal with Cor Development
Syracuse, N.Y. – New York State has finally regained control over eight acres of prime land near downtown Syracuse, 10 years after agreeing to a no-bid development deal that went nowhere. SUNY Upstate Medical University recently settled a lawsuit with private company Cor Development to reassert public ownership of...
Once Considered ‘Dead’, Upstate New York Lake Comes To Life
Back in the late 1980's, I went out to visit some college friends that lived near Syracuse. As we drove around, I saw this beautiful body of water. Being summertime, I suggested that we should go swimming. The car load of friends broke into laughter. "The lake's dead!" one friend exclaimed. "And you'll be if you swim it." Looking at the polluted, lifeless body of water was like a punch in the stomach. People that lived around the lake dealt with that feeling everyday, until now.
Hunter Busted Shooting 2 Bucks Thanks to His Wife’s Post on Social Media
What started as a congratulation, turned into a police confrontation real quick. Upstate New York hunters have been excited this year to go out every morning for hunting season. Though the weather has been inconsistent, it hasn't stopped them from doing what they love. While sometimes hunters might spend an...
Brooklyn’s Home for Rochester Garbage Plates Is Closing After Less Than a Year
Brooklyn Hots, a restaurant in Clinton Hill with versions of the Rochester delicacy known as a garbage plate, is shuttering on December 30, after around nine months in operation. Owner Brian Heiss, a Rochester native, opened the restaurant in March 2022. The idea for the spot, located at 291 Greene...
Black bear illegally killed in Finger Lakes wildlife refuge
SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been ticketed for allegedly illegally killing a black bear on a national wildlife refuge in the Finger Lakes, according to the DEC. Two Environmental Conservation Officers received a report on Nov. 18 that a K9 tracked a bear that had been shot earlier that day in the […]
Governor Hochul Announces Findings of Department of Financial Services Redlining Report for Long Island, Rochester and Syracuse
Department of Financial Services Secures Agreements with Two Mortgage Lenders to Improve Service to Their Whole Communities. Part of Ongoing Statewide Effort to Combat Housing Discrimination. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a new report from the Department of Financial Services that illuminates continued racial disparities in mortgage lending practices on...
$14.5 million Pavement Rehabilitation Project for I-481 is complete
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday, December 7 that the Pavement Rehabilitation Project on 481 in Onondaga and Oswego Counties is complete. The $14.5 million project limits extend from I-81 Interchange in Cicero to County Route 57 in the City of Fulton. Route 481 is the primary […]
Some Central New York Homeless Will Get Solar-Powered Tiny Home
National Grid and A Tiny Home for Good have teamed up to tackle homelessness in Central New York, starting with solar-powered tiny homes. According to National Grid, they will provide funding for the construction of the tiny homes which will be built and managed by A Tiny Home for Good. The homes are currently being built and will be rented to individuals in need at an affordable rate. The tiny homes are being built on vacant lots on Rich Street in Syracuse.
Oswego Harborfest Expands Design Opportunity for New Poster
Oswego Harborfest planning for the 34th annual event is well underway and as always it is important for the community to be a part of the celebration. This year we are reaching out to see if the artistic community in general would like to be involved. Submissions will be accepted...
UPDATE: OTL Weekly Round-Up suspect Steven A. Johnson arrested
Update: The shoplifter in Madison County has been identified as 38-year-old Steven A. Johnson from Canastota. He was arrested by State Police on December 5. SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In November, NewsChannel 9 put viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspected supermarket shoplifter in Hamilton who has now been identified and arrested. Police are still […]
Seasonably colder with sunshine and snow this weekend
More often than not, it has not felt or looked like what it is supposed to across most of the immediate central New York area recently. In fact, November was the 9th warmest on record (4.7 degrees above average), and the first part of December has also been much warmer than average (5.8 degrees above average).
Rochester developer buys into Dryden project site
DRYDEN, N.Y. — A Rochester-based developer with a growing local portfolio has set its site on a Dryden property that has languished after receiving municipal approvals. Park Grove Realty purchased 1061 Dryden Road for $1.15 million on November 29th. The 6.54-acre property is located within the hamlet of Varna....
