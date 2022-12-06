ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca Falls, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wxxinews.org

'It's a Wonderful Life' hits home for fans of the film in Seneca Falls

It was a flop in theaters when it was released 76 years ago, but now "It's a Wonderful Life" is considered a quintessential holiday classic. Nowhere is that truer than Seneca Falls, which claims credit for having inspired the movie's Bedford Falls. The village's annual celebration of the movie and its surviving stars is being held this weekend.
SENECA FALLS, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca resident assembles time capsule for placement in new West End bridge

ITHACA, N.Y.—Later this month, a time capsule containing 22 items that represent present-day Ithaca will be placed into the new bridge on Cecil Malone Drive. Ithaca resident Daniel Slattery had the inspiration for the project after reading about time capsules in other places and wanted to create one symbolic of important things around Ithaca for future generations to find.
ITHACA, NY
theshelbyreport.com

Tops Markets Announces Store Renovation In Canadaigua, NY

On Dec. 13, Tops Friendly Markets will celebrate a grand reopening of its store at 5150 North St. in Canandaigua, New York. This store serves a cross population of the community, and allows for access to Canandaigua and Geneva Lakes, area parks, camp grounds and wineries. This renovation marks the 28th location that has been recently updated with a new look and a renewed focus on fresh departments.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
allthatsinteresting.com

The Bone-Chilling Story Of John Jamelske, The ‘Syracuse Dungeon Master’

Between 1988 and 2003, John Jamelske abducted women and girls as young as 14 and held them as prisoners in his secret bunker — where he raped them daily. New York kidnapper and rapist John Jamelske earned many names after the world learned the truth about his crimes, from the “Syracuse Dungeon Master” to the “Ariel Castro of Syracuse.” Over a 15-year period, Jamelske kidnapped, imprisoned, and systematically raped five women ranging in age from 14 to 53 years.
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Developers close on former Emerson Power Transmission Plant property in Ithaca, announce SouthWorks

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – All systems go for a new project at the former Emerson Power Transmission Plant and Morse Chain site in Ithaca. A partnership of four developers closed on the 95-acre South Hill site on Thursday. The $300+ million-dollar development will be called SouthWorks. SHIFT Capital, spearheded by Project Coordinator and longtime Ithacan Vicki Taylor Brous, will lead the project. They’re partnering with David Lubin of Ithaca’s L Enterprises, and two minority and woman owned firms, Rochester-based US Ceiling Corps, led by Melissa James-Geska, and New York City-based Xylem, led by Nnenna Lynch. The SouthWorks team will transform the site that has been dormant and unoccupied for nearly 12 years into a “mixed-use neighborhood,” which will include housing for diverse incomes, technology, commercial, retail and industrial manufacturing space.
ITHACA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On The Lookout Weekly Roundup: December 8, 2022

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As crimes in Syracuse appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. $2,700 stolen from Syracuse Indoor Sports Center New York State Police BCI in North Syracuse is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following suspect […]
SYRACUSE, NY
104.5 The Team

Once Considered ‘Dead’, Upstate New York Lake Comes To Life

Back in the late 1980's, I went out to visit some college friends that lived near Syracuse. As we drove around, I saw this beautiful body of water. Being summertime, I suggested that we should go swimming. The car load of friends broke into laughter. "The lake's dead!" one friend exclaimed. "And you'll be if you swim it." Looking at the polluted, lifeless body of water was like a punch in the stomach. People that lived around the lake dealt with that feeling everyday, until now.
SYRACUSE, NY
urbancny.com

Governor Hochul Announces Findings of Department of Financial Services Redlining Report for Long Island, Rochester and Syracuse

Department of Financial Services Secures Agreements with Two Mortgage Lenders to Improve Service to Their Whole Communities. Part of Ongoing Statewide Effort to Combat Housing Discrimination. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a new report from the Department of Financial Services that illuminates continued racial disparities in mortgage lending practices on...
SYRACUSE, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Some Central New York Homeless Will Get Solar-Powered Tiny Home

National Grid and A Tiny Home for Good have teamed up to tackle homelessness in Central New York, starting with solar-powered tiny homes. According to National Grid, they will provide funding for the construction of the tiny homes which will be built and managed by A Tiny Home for Good. The homes are currently being built and will be rented to individuals in need at an affordable rate. The tiny homes are being built on vacant lots on Rich Street in Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Oswego Harborfest Expands Design Opportunity for New Poster

Oswego Harborfest planning for the 34th annual event is well underway and as always it is important for the community to be a part of the celebration. This year we are reaching out to see if the artistic community in general would like to be involved. Submissions will be accepted...
OSWEGO, NY
cnycentral.com

Seasonably colder with sunshine and snow this weekend

More often than not, it has not felt or looked like what it is supposed to across most of the immediate central New York area recently. In fact, November was the 9th warmest on record (4.7 degrees above average), and the first part of December has also been much warmer than average (5.8 degrees above average).
SYRACUSE, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Rochester developer buys into Dryden project site

DRYDEN, N.Y. — A Rochester-based developer with a growing local portfolio has set its site on a Dryden property that has languished after receiving municipal approvals. Park Grove Realty purchased 1061 Dryden Road for $1.15 million on November 29th. The 6.54-acre property is located within the hamlet of Varna....
DRYDEN, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy