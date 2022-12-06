ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freezing Temps Lead To More Homeless Shelter Discussions

LEWISTON - During the citizen comment period during the December 5th Lewiston City Council meeting, 3 area residents came forward to speak about homelessness. Michelle King, from the LC Valley Adult Resource Center spoke first stating that the City Council has not developed a code to define the required buffer zone in mixed use areas. Until the City of Lewiston writes the required code, they’ve “red lined a shelter out of existence.” At this time, “no one can open a low barrier shelter in Lewiston” except for the city.
LEWISTON, ID
newsnationnow.com

Retracing Idaho killer’s possible routes

(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin takes NewsNation viewers exclusively for a drive around the University of Idaho neighborhood where four college students were killed. He retraces the possible route the killer would have taken if they drove to the house. After passing the house, there is a big...
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Why was HVAC contractor at the crime scene?

(NewsNation) — A HVAC utility repair man was reportedly at the University of Idaho crime scene, and some are speculating that the technician might be helping with the investigation. Veteran investigator Mike King, who hosts the “Profiling Evil” podcast, told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Wednesday that people should wait until...
MOSCOW, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Updated Timeline and Information in Moscow Quadruple Murder Investigation

MOSCOW - On Sunday, November 13 at 11:58 a.m., the Moscow Police Department responded to 1122 King Road in Moscow for the report of an unconscious person. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the slain bodies of four University of Idaho students. The four victims were later identified as...
MOSCOW, ID
idahoednews.org

U of I homicide investigation: Update, 12.5.22

As the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students enters its third week, Moscow’s police chief dismissed the idea that the case could go cold. “I’m not even going to speculate on that, No. 1, because that’s not even in my mind,” James Fry said in an interview with Anthony Kuipers of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News last week. “We’re going to solve this. We’re going to continue to work until we solve it.”
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

LCCU Reopens Branch on 17th Street in Lewiston Following Extensive Remodel

LEWISTON - After being closed since April for an extensive remodel, the Lewis Clark Credit Union (LCCU) branch located at 1626 17th Street in Lewiston is now back open. As previously mentioned, the 17th Street branch had been closed since April to allow crews to make interior and exterior improvements, which include new signs, a remodeled lobby, and new member service counter and administration offices.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Public Feedback Sought on Highway Intersection Redesign in Colfax

COLFAX – The community is invited to an open house on Thursday, Dec. 8, to hear about design elements being considered for the State Route 26 and US 195 intersection in Colfax. The Washington State Department of Transportation project team will be on hand to discuss possible design options as well as bridge replacement for the twin bridges at the north end of town.
COLFAX, WA
koze.com

Pollock Man Arrested in Connection With DV Incident

GRANGEVILLE, ID – A 47-year-old Idaho County man was arrested today following an interview with Idaho County Sheriff’s Deputies in connection with a domestic violence incident which allegedly occurred in Pollock on November 30th. Clint Meckel of Pollock was arrested for felony domestic battery and felony aggravated assault.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Spokane Woman Arrested on Drug Charges in Idaho County for the Second Time in Four Months

IDAHO COUNTY - On Saturday, December 3, 2022, deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a single vehicle accident on Highway 162 in Idaho County. According to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived on scene and made contact with the driver, who was identified as 59-year-old Stacia Hewlett, of Spokane, WA.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
