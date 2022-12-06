Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
8 people evacuate as fire races through Lincoln home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Fire & Rescue battled a house fire that forced eight people to evacuate Friday morning. It started in a Southwest 24th Street home’s attic around 5:30 a.m. The house is just a few blocks north of West South Street. LFR tells that Channel...
News Channel Nebraska
City of Beatrice Community Development Chief, moving on
BEATRICE – The City of Beatrice will be looking for a new Chief Building Inspector and head of the Community Development Department. Rob Mierau will be resigning from his position at the end of this year. His resignation was confirmed by city administration at Monday night’s Beatrice City Council meeting.
klkntv.com
Deadly crash north of Lincoln closes part of Highway 77 Friday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Part of Highway 77 north of Lincoln was closed Friday morning following a deadly crash. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and tells Channel 8 one person died after their pickup truck flipped near Agnew Road, just south of Ceresco. UPDATE: 24-year-old killed...
Neb. man hospitalized after jumping from burning building
LINCOLN — A Lincoln man was hospitalized Tuesday night after a four-unit apartment complex near 21st and Washington Streets caught fire about 8:30 p.m. First responders took the tenant of the burned unit to a local hospital. It was unknown by 10:30 p.m. whether he suffered any injuries, according to Battalion Chief Bob Watton.
klkntv.com
One hospitalized after fire at Lincoln apartment building
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A fire burned the top floor of a Lincoln apartment building on Tuesday night. Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched to the two-story building near 21st and A Streets around 8:20 p.m., according to Battalion Chief Jim Bopp. They found heavy flames, coming mostly...
1011now.com
One killed in crash on Highway 77 north of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 24-year-old was killed in a crash on Highway 77 north of Lincoln on Friday morning. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, John Free, 24, of Papillion, was driving a 2002 Dodge ram near Highway 77 and Agnew Road. LSO said the vehicle lost...
News Channel Nebraska
Troopers respond to over 150 weather-related incidents Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Much of Nebraska received winter weather Thursday, and emergency officials were busy across the state. The Nebraska State Patrol was no different with multiple units responding across the state to weather-related incidents. Throughout the day, the NSP said troopers investigated 46 crashes, performed 78 motorist assists, and...
News Channel Nebraska
Gage County Planning Commission delays referral of solar regulations
BEATRICE – The Gage County Planning Commission has voted to table forwarding recommendations on solar energy regulations to the Gage County Board…after hearing from about a dozen citizens on suggested changes. The commission’s vote of 4-2 to take more time to consider the changes, came after some commission...
News Channel Nebraska
Diode Communications receives grants to expand fiber broadband
DILLER, NE — Areas of eastern Jefferson and western Gage counties in Nebraska will soon benefit from round two of the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program recently announced Dec. 6, 2022. Diller, Neb.-based Diode Communications will be receiving partial grant funding to assist in placement of 60 miles of buried...
News Channel Nebraska
One dead following single-vehicle rollover accident
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A single-vehicle rollover accident was fatal in Lancaster County Friday morning. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the area of Highway 77 and Agnew Road following the reported of the accident. It was reported that the investigation showed that a Dodge Ram 1500, driven...
1011now.com
Lincoln restaurant ‘pays it forward’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s not just the burgers or the coffee that keep people coming to Penelope’s Lil’ Cafe near 48th and Pioneers. It’s also the sense of community. “It’s a thousand-person family,” Paul McMullin, a server at Penelope’s, said. And like...
Lincoln man used duct cleaning outlet as his mailing address after he sold it
A Lincoln businessman under investigation for bank fraud continued to use the address of a duct-cleaning outlet as his company location for more than a decade after he sold the business.
KETV.com
Oil spill near Nebraska-Kansas border shuts down Keystone pipeline
STEELE CITY, Neb. — The Keystone pipeline system was shut down after a leak was found near the Nebraska-Kansas border. TC Energy confirmed a release of oil into a creek just south of Steele City, Nebraska. The company said alarms triggered and pressure dropped in the system Wednesday night.
News Channel Nebraska
TSCI inmate dies at age 20, cause yet to be determined
TECUMSEH, Neb. -- Authorities announced that a 20-year-old inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI) died on Thursday. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) said that 20-year-old Isaac Serrano-Dominguez died on Thursday at TSCI. Serrano-Dominguez's sentence started March, 2, 2021. He was serving a four to five year...
klkntv.com
$20,000 fraud scheme involving jewelry and plane tickets fails in southeast Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Gage County Sheriff’s Office is sharing a fraud alert with law enforcement agencies across our area. Officials said this case is a lot different than the phony emails and phone calls we’re normally warned about. The attempted fraud happened in person, and...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police Department says it has begun a ‘culture change’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – City officials provided an update Thursday on a third-party assessment of the Lincoln Police Department, commissioned by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird last year. The assessment by 21st Century Policing Solutions began amid a series of lawsuits by former female LPD employees. A total of 28...
klkntv.com
Police searching for rampant rock hurler in north Lincoln neighborhood
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police are now on the lookout for a rock thrower who has caused over $5,000 in damage to homes in a north Lincoln neighborhood. Between Thursday and Monday, officers have been sent out to 16 reports of rock vandalism, each in the neighborhood near 48th Street and Leighton Avenue.
klkntv.com
20-year-old Nebraska inmate dies at Tecumseh State Prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 20-year-old died Thursday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in Johnson County. Isaac Serrano-Dominguez was serving a four-to-five-year sentence on charges out of Douglas County, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Friday. Officials have not determined Serrano-Dominguez’s cause of death yet. A...
klkntv.com
$100,000 worth of gold coins stolen from collection, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are on the lookout for gold after several coins were reported stolen on Tuesday. An 82-year-old man reported the theft at the police station’s service desk around 1:30 p.m. He told officers that 25 gold coins had gone missing from his private...
KETV.com
Girls Youth Rehabilitation Treatment Center in Geneva on auction block
GENEVA, Neb. — Another chapter in the former site of the Girls Youth Rehabilitation Treatment Center in Geneva. It's now on the auction block. The starting bid is $299,000. That's less than half of what taxpayers spent just three years ago to fix it up. "I'm disappointed especially since...
