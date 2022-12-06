ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Virginia Tech Makes the Top 8 for 2024 Four-Star QB Michael Van Buren

Michael Van Buren has emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 class with his average rating easily being four stars while ESPN rates him as a five-star recruit. The talented QB from Baltimore powerhouse St Frances Academy is undoubtedly one of the top overall targets for Virginia Tech in the 2024 class.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Virginia Tech Set For Important Recruiting Weekend (Dec 9-11th)

As the transfer portal has gotten into full swing and the push to Early Signing Day has grown, recruiting season has hit arguably its most hectic point of the year with Virginia Tech unsurprisingly busy at the moment. The Hokies have potentially their biggest recruiting weekend of the month this...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Virginia Tech DB Nasir Peoples Will Return for the 2023 Season

Veteran Virginia Tech safety Nasir Peoples has announced that he will use his free COVID year in Blacksburg and return to the Hokies for the 2023 season. Peoples is the second Hokie who has chosen to not only use his free COVID year but also do so at Virginia Tech and publicly state his intention to do so, joining LB Alan Tisdale.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Virginia Tech vs Dayton Preview and Pick

After a big win against North Carolina, the quality of competition does not drop off for Virginia Tech as Dayton comes to Blacksburg. The young Flyers are off to a rocky start this season. Many had the Flyers as the favorites to win the A-10 and be a mainstay in the Top 25. That has not been the case, as they currently sit at 5-4 with all of their losses on the year coming on the road or at a neutral site. They have had some tough losses this year, losing by 4 to BYU in OT after blowing a 23-point lead and then by 1 in a barn burner to Wisconsin.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Obituary for Douglas Lee Johnston, Jr.

age 49 of Dublin passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the Reston Hospital Center in Reston, Virginia. Born December 8, 1972 in Radford, Virginia he was the son of Carolyn Rakes Johnston and the late Douglas Lee Johnston, Sr. He was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Sidney & Violet Mabry Rakes, paternal grandparents, Robert Jesse Johnston & Ruth Cecil Johnston, uncles, Randy Rakes, Robert Jesse Johnston, Jr. and Charles Foley.
DUBLIN, VA
Obituary for Shane Ronald Hamblin

Age 46 of Dublin, died Thursday, December 1, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Pulaski on August 9, 1976, and is the son of Nancy A. Waddle and Ronald W. Hamblin. Shane was a member of the graduating class of Pulaski County High School class of 1994, and was a former member of the Newbern Fire Department.
DUBLIN, VA
Former Roanoke church building sold for redevelopment; more …

Former Roanoke church building sold for redevelopment. A Roanoke restaurateur has bought a century-old former church building with plans to redevelop the property. DoCalvary LLC, an entity affiliated with Richard Macher, who owns the Macado’s restaurant chain, paid $1.15 million for the Calvary Baptist Church building on Campbell Avenue in Roanoke, according to a news release from Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, which handled the sale.
ROANOKE, VA
On the Farm: Trappers deal with Virginia’s predator problem

MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Predation on livestock, poultry, and crops costs U.S. farmers millions of dollars every year. That cost is passed on to consumers when they buy food. As predator numbers have risen in Virginia, especially coyotes, the number of farm animals has risen, too. Some farmers have turned to trappers to help […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Obituary for Roby Reed Melton, III

age 51 of Pulaski passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the New River Valley Medical Center. Born September 20, 1971 in Pulaski he was the son of Roby Reed Melton, Jr. & Rose Clark Perdue. Roby is survived by his. Wife – Serita Hurst Melton – Pulaski...
PULASKI, VA
Death notice for Michael Farmer

Age 70 of Dublin, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Highland Ridge Rehabilitation Center in Dublin. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
DUBLIN, VA
Carroll County’s Top Gun K9 unit

Carroll County K9 handler Ethan Hodge (left) and Carroll County Sheriff Kevin Kemp with K9 officer Goose, the department’s newest addition. While you likely won’t be seeing Tom Cruise or Anthony Edwards anytime soon in the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the local law enforcement agency is now equipped with its own “Top Gun” unit.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA

