New book honors the 81 year loegacy of The Roanoker RestaurantCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
You can still obtain the time and weather in the Roanoke Valley by dialing the same phone number from decades pastCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Hometown Holiday traditions do not disappoint at ChristmasCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
30 years of memories goes up in flames as Givens Bookstore burns and is later demolishedCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Christmas activities to enjoy in Roanoke and surrounding areas on December 9 and 10Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Among Loads of Fast Power 5 Interest for Kent State WR Devontez Walker
Kent State WR Devontez Walker entered the transfer portal earlier today and instantly became one of the top WRs available in the transfer portal drawing loads of interest from Power 5 programs. Virginia Tech is among the schools who have already expressed their interest in Walker with WRs coach Fontel...
techlunchpail.com
Appalachian State RB Commit Jeremiah Coney Set for Virginia Tech Visit After Recent Offer
As Virginia Tech makes their final push to land a few more talented high school recruits in their 2023 class, adding one more running back has arisen as a priority. That recently led to the Hokies extending an offer to one of the best RBs in the Commonwealth of Virginia, Appalachian State commit Jeremiah Coney out of Richmond.
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Makes the Top 8 for 2024 Four-Star QB Michael Van Buren
Michael Van Buren has emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 class with his average rating easily being four stars while ESPN rates him as a five-star recruit. The talented QB from Baltimore powerhouse St Frances Academy is undoubtedly one of the top overall targets for Virginia Tech in the 2024 class.
wfxrtv.com
Former Cave Spring star Owyn Dawyot appears in his first game for Virginia Tech
BLACKSBURG, VA(WFXR) — Wednesday night the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team defeated Dayton 77-49 over at Cassell Coliseum. That was Virginia Tech’s 9th win of the season. Not only was big contest for the Hokies – but it was a big day for one of our local basketball stars.
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Set For Important Recruiting Weekend (Dec 9-11th)
As the transfer portal has gotten into full swing and the push to Early Signing Day has grown, recruiting season has hit arguably its most hectic point of the year with Virginia Tech unsurprisingly busy at the moment. The Hokies have potentially their biggest recruiting weekend of the month this...
wfxrtv.com
Christiansburg High School Football coaches mentor former players to become coaches
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA(WFXR) — The Christiansburg High School football program has continued to produce phenomenal talent on the field – but what about on the sidelines. When we talk about football we tend to focus on the players – but what about the coaches. over at Christiansburg High School – some of them are one in the same.
Virginia High Bearcats quarterback / linebacker commits to the Virginia Tech Hokies
Bristol, VA — A former TV-11 Player of the week has made up his mind where he wants to play football on the next level… Virginia High quarterback Brody Jones on twitter announced he has committed with Virginia Tech. A NCAA Division I prospect, Jones threw 20 touchdown passes and rushed for six more before […]
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech DB Nasir Peoples Will Return for the 2023 Season
Veteran Virginia Tech safety Nasir Peoples has announced that he will use his free COVID year in Blacksburg and return to the Hokies for the 2023 season. Peoples is the second Hokie who has chosen to not only use his free COVID year but also do so at Virginia Tech and publicly state his intention to do so, joining LB Alan Tisdale.
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech vs Dayton Preview and Pick
After a big win against North Carolina, the quality of competition does not drop off for Virginia Tech as Dayton comes to Blacksburg. The young Flyers are off to a rocky start this season. Many had the Flyers as the favorites to win the A-10 and be a mainstay in the Top 25. That has not been the case, as they currently sit at 5-4 with all of their losses on the year coming on the road or at a neutral site. They have had some tough losses this year, losing by 4 to BYU in OT after blowing a 23-point lead and then by 1 in a barn burner to Wisconsin.
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz VHSL Class 1 Finals Preview – George Wythe Maroons
WYTHEVILLE, VA(WFXR) — The George Wythe Maroons take on the Riverheads Gladiators in the Class 3 state finals Saturday at Noon at Salem Stadium in Salem. Friday Night Blitz VHSL Class 1 Finals Preview – …. WYTHEVILLE, VA(WFXR) — The George Wythe Maroons take on the Riverheads Gladiators...
Salem, December 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Salem. The George Wythe High School football team will have a game with Riverheads High School on December 10, 2022, 09:00:00. The Central High School - Woodstock football team will have a game with Graham High School on December 10, 2022, 13:30:00.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Douglas Lee Johnston, Jr.
age 49 of Dublin passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the Reston Hospital Center in Reston, Virginia. Born December 8, 1972 in Radford, Virginia he was the son of Carolyn Rakes Johnston and the late Douglas Lee Johnston, Sr. He was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Sidney & Violet Mabry Rakes, paternal grandparents, Robert Jesse Johnston & Ruth Cecil Johnston, uncles, Randy Rakes, Robert Jesse Johnston, Jr. and Charles Foley.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Shane Ronald Hamblin
Age 46 of Dublin, died Thursday, December 1, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Pulaski on August 9, 1976, and is the son of Nancy A. Waddle and Ronald W. Hamblin. Shane was a member of the graduating class of Pulaski County High School class of 1994, and was a former member of the Newbern Fire Department.
cardinalnews.org
Former Roanoke church building sold for redevelopment; more …
Former Roanoke church building sold for redevelopment. A Roanoke restaurateur has bought a century-old former church building with plans to redevelop the property. DoCalvary LLC, an entity affiliated with Richard Macher, who owns the Macado’s restaurant chain, paid $1.15 million for the Calvary Baptist Church building on Campbell Avenue in Roanoke, according to a news release from Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, which handled the sale.
wfxrtv.com
Meet the newly appointed Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR)– After a 500-mile journey, the newly appointed Montgomery County Public School (MCPS) Superintendent has taken office. Dr. Bernard F. Bragen has spent this past week getting acclimated to the school system. With nine years of superintendent experience in public schools in New Jersey, he began his...
cardinalnews.org
The Democratic vote in rural Virginia is concentrated in just a few places
They say a picture’s worth a thousand words. Much of today’s column will be pictures, so today you’ll get a lot of words, but many of them will be metaphorical, not literal. The occasion is some nifty number-crunching from the Virginia Public Access Project, the nonprofit that...
On the Farm: Trappers deal with Virginia’s predator problem
MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Predation on livestock, poultry, and crops costs U.S. farmers millions of dollars every year. That cost is passed on to consumers when they buy food. As predator numbers have risen in Virginia, especially coyotes, the number of farm animals has risen, too. Some farmers have turned to trappers to help […]
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Roby Reed Melton, III
age 51 of Pulaski passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the New River Valley Medical Center. Born September 20, 1971 in Pulaski he was the son of Roby Reed Melton, Jr. & Rose Clark Perdue. Roby is survived by his. Wife – Serita Hurst Melton – Pulaski...
pcpatriot.com
Death notice for Michael Farmer
Age 70 of Dublin, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Highland Ridge Rehabilitation Center in Dublin. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
thecarrollnews.com
Carroll County’s Top Gun K9 unit
Carroll County K9 handler Ethan Hodge (left) and Carroll County Sheriff Kevin Kemp with K9 officer Goose, the department’s newest addition. While you likely won’t be seeing Tom Cruise or Anthony Edwards anytime soon in the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the local law enforcement agency is now equipped with its own “Top Gun” unit.
