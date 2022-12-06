After a big win against North Carolina, the quality of competition does not drop off for Virginia Tech as Dayton comes to Blacksburg. The young Flyers are off to a rocky start this season. Many had the Flyers as the favorites to win the A-10 and be a mainstay in the Top 25. That has not been the case, as they currently sit at 5-4 with all of their losses on the year coming on the road or at a neutral site. They have had some tough losses this year, losing by 4 to BYU in OT after blowing a 23-point lead and then by 1 in a barn burner to Wisconsin.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO