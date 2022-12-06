Read full article on original website
fox9.com
Warrant for narcotics, firearms finds both hidden in toys with kids home
MANKATO, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force search warrant looking for guns and narcotics turned up a stash of both hidden throughout a home and in children’s toys. Keontae Quentrell Jones, 24, of Mankato, is charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated controlled substance...
myklgr.com
Two-county car chase leads to arrest near Clements Thursday
A two-county car chase led to a man being taken into custody near Clements Thursday. On Dec. 8, at about 11:28 a.m., the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office learned that Brown County deputies were pursuing a vehicle headed toward Redwood County. Redwood County deputies went to the area where the vehicle was last seen, but were unable to locate it.
Southern Minnesota News
Charges: Man shouted he had a gun in early morning hours at Mankato business
A man allegedly claimed to have a gun at a Mankato business last month and made gestures indicating the same. Djibril Isaac Zakaria Sidibe, 23, of North Mankato, was charged Wednesday in Blue Earth County Court with felony threats of violence. He also faces a charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
Man found guilty of murdering woman at Milford clinic
A jury found Goyne-Yarns guilty of first degree murder after the shooting of Shelby Lynn Woizeschke Friday afternoon.
KEYC
Jury reaches verdict in the case of a Mankato man involved in a shooting near Mayo Clinic Health System
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A jury has reached a verdict in the case of a Mankato man involved in a shooting on Echo Street in Mankato, near the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital last fall. Bashir Abdirashid Mohamed faced charges of attemtped murder, two counts posession of a firearm and...
Rice County Arrest Details on I-35 Released
Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas released details about a alleged kidnapping in Mankato that ended in a standoff on I-35 in north Rice County near Highway 19 interchange northbound. Sgt. Paul LaRoche provided the following description of the incident. On 12/6/2022 at approximately 2315 hours (11:15 p.m.), the Rice County...
knuj.net
NO ONE HURT IN BROWN COUNTY CRASH, ONE CITED
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a two-vehicle crash at County Roads 24 and 13 in Cottonwood Township Tuesday morning shortly before 9 pm. Authorities say a truck driven by Ken Guggisberg of New Ulm and a Kia driven by Sara Diehl of St. James collided. Damage was minor to the truck, moderate to the Kia. Guggisberg was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.
more1049.com
Minnesota Trio Arrested in Nobles County for Over 300 Pounds of Marijuana
Worthington, MN (KICD) — The Minnesota State Patrol made a trio of arrests and seized a large amount of marijuana in a traffic stop along I-90 last month. According to the criminal complaint, a trooper pulled over a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Poua Pheng Her of Lake Elmo for a severe crack in the windshield and observing him weaving lanes on an exit. Poua Her was pulling a U-Haul trailer and claimed he and his parents were helping his sister move. He gave conflicting answers about why his sister wasn’t present, leading the trooper to run an inquiry on the vehicle.
klfdradio.com
Body Found in Burned-Out Car Identified
The Renville County Sheriff’s Department is continuing its investigation into the death of a person whose body was found in a burned-out car on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as 59-year-old Charles D. Amberg of Bird Island. The vehicle involved – a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado – was known...
marshallradio.net
Hadley Man Dies in One-Vehicle Accident Wednesday Near Currie
CURRIE, MN (KMHL) — Murray County Dispatch received a call early Wednesday morning at 4:29 reporting a one-vehicle accident at the intersection of county road 38 and 121st street near Currie. Murray County Deputies located a 2000 White Ford F-150 operated by Michael Swenson of Hadley Minnesota. Swenson was...
kicdam.com
Van Der Wilt Sentenced for His Role in Death of Estherville Man
Estherville, IA (KICD) — Cejay Van Der Wilt was sentenced today after he was found guilty of Aggravated Misdemeanor Involuntary Manslaughter in November for his role in the death of David McDowell last October. Proceedings began with a clarification, as the Pre-Sentence Investigation report was initially prepared for a...
KEYC
$48.2 million for Hwy 14 construction
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT recieved a low-interest loan of $48.2 million for Highway 14 safety on Tuesday. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced that the loan will assist in a 12-mile reconstruction of Highway 14. Under this plan, the highway will turn into a four-lane, divided highway from...
Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads
Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
County board approves suspension
Cottonwood County Commissioners approved a disciplinary action toward an employee in the public works department. Wednesday’s meeting initially was set to be in closed session, but the employee requested the hearing be held in an open meeting. The board noted that there were two options: a suspension that included...
Wisconsin company agrees to changes after child workers found in Minnesota meat plants
One of the children pictured working at a JBS plant in Minnesota. Picture: U.S. Department of Labor. A federal court has issued an injunction against a Wisconsin-based sanitation service company after it was sued by the U.S. Department of Labor for using children to clean two southern Minnesota meat plants.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Snow likely in southern Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It was cold to start the morning on Thursday, but there will be plenty of sunshine to help warm things up to the upper 20s in the Twin Cities metro and much of the region by the afternoon. Cloud cover will build in the evening and...
Winter Weather Advisory Thursday PM thru Friday AM
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Southern Minnesota in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rice, Goodhue, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Steele, Dodge, and Olmsted (+more) counties in southern Minnesota. Mixed precipitation is...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
THURSDAY BOYS HOCKEY: Bluejays blank Eagles
The Windom Area boys hockey team couldn’t find the back of the net Thursday night, dropping a 4-0 decision at Waseca. The Bluejays broke a scoreless tie with 45 seconds left in the second period. Waseca then netted goals on its first two shot attempts of the third period before scoring an insurance goal late in the period.
