ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windom, MN

Comments / 0

Related
fox9.com

Warrant for narcotics, firearms finds both hidden in toys with kids home

MANKATO, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force search warrant looking for guns and narcotics turned up a stash of both hidden throughout a home and in children’s toys. Keontae Quentrell Jones, 24, of Mankato, is charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated controlled substance...
MANKATO, MN
myklgr.com

Two-county car chase leads to arrest near Clements Thursday

A two-county car chase led to a man being taken into custody near Clements Thursday. On Dec. 8, at about 11:28 a.m., the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office learned that Brown County deputies were pursuing a vehicle headed toward Redwood County. Redwood County deputies went to the area where the vehicle was last seen, but were unable to locate it.
CLEMENTS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Charges: Man shouted he had a gun in early morning hours at Mankato business

A man allegedly claimed to have a gun at a Mankato business last month and made gestures indicating the same. Djibril Isaac Zakaria Sidibe, 23, of North Mankato, was charged Wednesday in Blue Earth County Court with felony threats of violence. He also faces a charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
MANKATO, MN
KDHL AM 920

Rice County Arrest Details on I-35 Released

Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas released details about a alleged kidnapping in Mankato that ended in a standoff on I-35 in north Rice County near Highway 19 interchange northbound. Sgt. Paul LaRoche provided the following description of the incident. On 12/6/2022 at approximately 2315 hours (11:15 p.m.), the Rice County...
RICE COUNTY, MN
knuj.net

NO ONE HURT IN BROWN COUNTY CRASH, ONE CITED

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a two-vehicle crash at County Roads 24 and 13 in Cottonwood Township Tuesday morning shortly before 9 pm. Authorities say a truck driven by Ken Guggisberg of New Ulm and a Kia driven by Sara Diehl of St. James collided. Damage was minor to the truck, moderate to the Kia. Guggisberg was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.
BROWN COUNTY, MN
more1049.com

Minnesota Trio Arrested in Nobles County for Over 300 Pounds of Marijuana

Worthington, MN (KICD) — The Minnesota State Patrol made a trio of arrests and seized a large amount of marijuana in a traffic stop along I-90 last month. According to the criminal complaint, a trooper pulled over a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Poua Pheng Her of Lake Elmo for a severe crack in the windshield and observing him weaving lanes on an exit. Poua Her was pulling a U-Haul trailer and claimed he and his parents were helping his sister move. He gave conflicting answers about why his sister wasn’t present, leading the trooper to run an inquiry on the vehicle.
NOBLES COUNTY, MN
klfdradio.com

Body Found in Burned-Out Car Identified

The Renville County Sheriff’s Department is continuing its investigation into the death of a person whose body was found in a burned-out car on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as 59-year-old Charles D. Amberg of Bird Island. The vehicle involved – a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado – was known...
BIRD ISLAND, MN
marshallradio.net

Hadley Man Dies in One-Vehicle Accident Wednesday Near Currie

CURRIE, MN (KMHL) — Murray County Dispatch received a call early Wednesday morning at 4:29 reporting a one-vehicle accident at the intersection of county road 38 and 121st street near Currie. Murray County Deputies located a 2000 White Ford F-150 operated by Michael Swenson of Hadley Minnesota. Swenson was...
CURRIE, MN
kicdam.com

Van Der Wilt Sentenced for His Role in Death of Estherville Man

Estherville, IA (KICD) — Cejay Van Der Wilt was sentenced today after he was found guilty of Aggravated Misdemeanor Involuntary Manslaughter in November for his role in the death of David McDowell last October. Proceedings began with a clarification, as the Pre-Sentence Investigation report was initially prepared for a...
ESTHERVILLE, IA
KEYC

$48.2 million for Hwy 14 construction

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT recieved a low-interest loan of $48.2 million for Highway 14 safety on Tuesday. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced that the loan will assist in a 12-mile reconstruction of Highway 14. Under this plan, the highway will turn into a four-lane, divided highway from...
NEW ULM, MN
Bring Me The News

Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads

Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
MINNESOTA STATE
Cottonwood County Citizen Online

County board approves suspension

Cottonwood County Commissioners approved a disciplinary action toward an employee in the public works department. Wednesday’s meeting initially was set to be in closed session, but the employee requested the hearing be held in an open meeting. The board noted that there were two options: a suspension that included...
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Snow likely in southern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It was cold to start the morning on Thursday, but there will be plenty of sunshine to help warm things up to the upper 20s in the Twin Cities metro and much of the region by the afternoon. Cloud cover will build in the evening and...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Winter Weather Advisory Thursday PM thru Friday AM

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Southern Minnesota in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rice, Goodhue, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Steele, Dodge, and Olmsted (+more) counties in southern Minnesota. Mixed precipitation is...
STEELE COUNTY, MN
Cottonwood County Citizen Online

THURSDAY BOYS HOCKEY: Bluejays blank Eagles

The Windom Area boys hockey team couldn’t find the back of the net Thursday night, dropping a 4-0 decision at Waseca. The Bluejays broke a scoreless tie with 45 seconds left in the second period. Waseca then netted goals on its first two shot attempts of the third period before scoring an insurance goal late in the period.
WINDOM, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy