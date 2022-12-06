Read full article on original website
Rape charge filed against Muncie man accused of assaulting person in his care
MUNCIE, Ind. — The Delaware County prosecutor has filed rape charges against a Muncie man accused of assaulting someone who was in his care. Police arrested James Kwekwe on Monday. In court documents, investigators say Kwekwe, 38, became intoxicated on Dec. 5 and got into the victim's bed, touching...
Court docs detail man’s futile attempts to convince police he wasn’t a drug dealer
When a Dunkirk man was pulled over for driving in the middle of the road, court documents detail his interactions with police that would eventually lead him to facing multiple felonies.
IMPD releases video of SWAT officers' deadly shooting of suspect
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD released police body camera video Friday in the Oct. 2 deadly shooting of a suspect in the 500 block of South Holt Road. Police said just after 10 a.m., officers were dispatched to the report of a domestic disturbance with a weapon. Police claim 40-year-old Thomas...
Ind. man accused of stabbing wife to death after allegedly catching her cheating
ANDERSON, Ind. (TCD) -- A 61-year-old man allegedly called police and admitted to fatally stabbing his 51-year-old wife earlier this week. According to WRTV-TV, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, Anderson Police officers responded to the Williams home on 11th Street and found the victim deceased in the living room with a laceration wound.
Decades later, remains of two Baumeister victims returned to their families
WESTFIELD, Ind. — “Our phone’s ringing off the hook.” That’s Jeff Jellison, who is both the Chief Deputy Hamilton County Coroner and the Coroner-Elect. He said a single phone call months ago prompted a review of the notorious case of serial killer Herbert Baumeister. “A family member had called me and they were convinced that […]
Ex-Muncie police officer convicted
Former Muncie Police Officer Chase Winkle is now a convicted man after admitting in court Monday to using excessive force on suspects and writing false reports in an attempt to cover it up.
WLFI.com
Crawfordsville woman sentenced for hit and run crash resulting in death
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Crawfordsville woman has been sentenced for a hit and run crash that killed an Indianapolis man here in Tippecanoe County. 23-year-old Victoria Jimenez has been sentenced to eight years in the Indiana Department of Corrections and one year on probation. Jimenez was driving...
Court documents reveal details in Anderson homicides after 2 men arrested
ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson made a pair of arrests in connection to dual homicide investigations. The pair of homicides took place just a half hour apart Tuesday morning. Prosecutors claim a dispute over gas led to the death of 66-year-old Jerry Gray inside a home on W. 27th Street. “The alleged suspect ran […]
This private investigator cracked the case of serial killer Herbert Baumeister
The biggest case in Virgil Vandagriff's long career as a police detective and private investigator began when two families hired him to find their missing loved ones in the mid-1990s.
texasbreaking.com
Indianapolis Fatal Stabbing Spree Murderess Free from Death Penalty, Sentenced to Life Imprisonment
Kirsten Wolf, 30, was charged by prosecutors in Indianapolis after she went on a bizarre and fatal stabbing spree in May 2020. The accused accepted a 100-year sentence and will be convicted in January 2023. Intended to Kill Strangers. Wolf has pleaded guilty to two counts of murder, one count...
IMPD officer fires gun at suspect on Indy's north side
An IMPD officer fired their gun at a suspect — but did not hit them — during an incident Friday afternoon on the city's north side, an official says.
wrtv.com
Man in critical condition after Kokomo stabbing, warrant issued for suspect
KOKOMO — A Kokomo man is wanted by authorities after another man was critically injured in a stabbing earlier this week. Kokomo Police responded to a home in the 2100 block of North Diamond Street Monday night and found a 55-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was taken...
WISH-TV
IMPD releases video from police shooting that killed man who took girlfriend hostage
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police on Friday released a critical incident video detailing an October police shooting that killed a man who had taken his girlfriend hostage. Just after 10 a.m. on Oct. 2, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a domestic disturbance with...
cbs4indy.com
'It shakes you,' neighbors concerned after attempted abduction in Westfield
Westfield Police are looking for a man who tried to abduct a child off his bicycle Wednesday. ‘It shakes you,’ neighbors concerned after attempted …. Westfield Police are looking for a man who tried to abduct a child off his bicycle Wednesday. Local small business owners pleased over traffic...
Fox 59
2 men arrested in 2 separate Anderson homicides
Police in Anderson made a pair of arrests in connection to dual homicide investigations. The pair of homicides took place just a half hour apart Tuesday morning. Prosecutors claim a dispute over gas led to the death of 66-year-old Jerry Gray inside a home on west 27th street. 2 men...
10 years later: Remembering Sherese Bingham
Who killed Sherese Bingham? It’s a question Indiana State Police is still trying to answer 10 years after her murder.
Male killed in shooting over ‘transaction gone wrong’ in Brownsburg
BROWNSBURG, Ind. – A man was shot and killed Thursday night over a “transaction of sorts gone wrong,” police say. Brownsburg Police were called to the 3400 block of Hornaday Road just after 11 p.m. on the report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located a male with an apparent gunshot wound(s). He […]
Hit-and-run suspect arrested after getting into another crash on I-74
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police troopers arrested a hit-and-run suspect Thursday after they say he got in his second crash of the day. A trooper responded to a crash on I-74 eastbound around 7:15 a.m. in Montgomery County. John Kearns, 66, of Indianapolis, had driven a Hyundai Elantra off the road and hit […]
'I lost my mind': Anderson man after admitting to stabbing wife to death
An Anderson man told police he stabbed his wife to death at their home Tuesday because he caught her having an affair, court documents allege.
Indy man sentenced to federal prison after throwing gun out of window during chase with IMPD
INDIANAPOLIS — Despite throwing a gun out of a car window during a police chase, an Indianapolis man was sentenced to five years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Investigators said 32-year-old John Ellis-Strayhorn pleaded guilty to the charge. He was charged in connection to a police chase involving […]
