Bentonville, AR

KHBS

Several weekend holiday celebrations planned

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The holidays are drawing closer, and to celebrate, communities and organizations across the area have events scheduled through the second weekend of the month. Alma:. The city of Alma's Christmas Parade is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. Bentonville:. The Bentonville Christmas Parade is...
BENTONVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Siloam Springs man recreates 'Christmas Vacation' RV to host toy drive

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — A Siloam Springs resident has recreated the Christmas Vacation RV and Cousin Eddie costume to gather toys this holiday season. Jeff Lee is a national rodeo announcer who's hosting his 9th annual Lee Family Toy Drive benefiting the Loaves N' Fishes Food Pantry. The pantry is a ministry of The Ridge Church located in Pea Ridge.
SILOAM SPRINGS, AR
KHBS

Bikeable building opens to the public in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The building in the is known as the "Ledger" and is 230,000 square feet and features a switchback bike ramp that allows people to bike from floor to floor. “We looked at how can we build a team that could bring something to Bentonville that hadn't...
BENTONVILLE, AR
KYTV

Fight over Nativity scene in Eureka Springs, Ark., ends with city decision

Contest highlights Christmas decor enthusiasts in Nixa, Mo. The spirit of Christmas and competition shines bright in Nixa. Numerous break-ins at Harrison, Ark., storage facility leads to sheriff surveillance. Boone County (Ark.) Sheriff's Office investigating storage unit burglaries. Respiratory infections continue to keep clinics and hospitals busy in Arkansas.
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
wasteadvantagemag.com

Walmart Launches Recycling Hub Program in Time for Holidays

Walmart is collaborating with international recycling provider TerraCycle to introduce the Walmart Hub Recycling Program. Through the program, consumers can bring all brands of coffee capsules, water filters, plastic bottles, soft plastic food packaging, and rigid plastic packaging to participating Springdale, Ark. and Broken Arrows, Okla. Walmart supercenter locations, as well as at the Fayetteville, Ark., Sam’s Club store.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
matadornetwork.com

This Beautiful Road Trip Through the Ozarks Will Take You To Places Netflix Never Showed You

Rugged mountaineers, isolated hill towns, outlaw hideouts — the Ozarks have always evoked adventure, remoteness, and mystery. After Native American nations and a scattering of French fur trappers, Scotch-Irish farmers were the first to settle this mountainous region, filling the hollers and ridges with bluegrass music and storytelling traditions. From fugitive Confederates to James Jesse and the Byrd family, those looking to flee have long sought the hard-to-reach Ozarks, but the mountains also beckon those souls, law-abiding or otherwise, who simply yearn to escape the rush and roar of city life. While the likes of the James Gang or the Bald Knobbers, notorious outlaw crews of days past, may no longer rule the hills, the old values of stalwart individualism, hospitality to strangers, and love of the outdoors live on.
BRANSON, MO
abc17news.com

Correction: Slaughterhouses-Child Labor story

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — In a Dec. 6 story about child labor allegations against Packers Sanitation Services Inc., The Associated Press, based on erroneous information provided by the U.S. Department of Labor, misidentified the location of a plant for major poultry producer, George’s Inc., where investigators found at least one underage PSSI worker. It was located in Batesville, Arkansas, not Springdale, Arkansas.
BATESVILLE, AR
Cleburne County Sun-Times

Floral man, 95, donates uniform to UA-Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE — A reception was given recently at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville for a 95-year-old Floral man, Donald Eugene “Gene” Warren, who is a former member of the Razorback Marching Band, after he presented his 1950s traveling band uniform and Razorback jacket to the university. They are the oldest uniform and jacket that the university has and the only traveling uniform.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

