KHBS
Several weekend holiday celebrations planned
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The holidays are drawing closer, and to celebrate, communities and organizations across the area have events scheduled through the second weekend of the month. Alma:. The city of Alma's Christmas Parade is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. Bentonville:. The Bentonville Christmas Parade is...
Rogers and Bentonville can sell alcohol on Sundays starting in January
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Voters in Rogers and Bentonville voted in favor of selling alcohol on Sundays in November and now The Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (ABC) has officially announced the election results have been certified. According to the Benton County election results, Rogers residents voted over 70%...
Siloam Springs man recreates 'Christmas Vacation' RV to host toy drive
PEA RIDGE, Ark. — A Siloam Springs resident has recreated the Christmas Vacation RV and Cousin Eddie costume to gather toys this holiday season. Jeff Lee is a national rodeo announcer who's hosting his 9th annual Lee Family Toy Drive benefiting the Loaves N' Fishes Food Pantry. The pantry is a ministry of The Ridge Church located in Pea Ridge.
KHBS
Bikeable building opens to the public in Bentonville
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The building in the is known as the "Ledger" and is 230,000 square feet and features a switchback bike ramp that allows people to bike from floor to floor. “We looked at how can we build a team that could bring something to Bentonville that hadn't...
WATCH: Prairie Grove video depicting staff and kids as shooting victims
Administrators of Prairie Grove School Board tried to get a few points across by making a memorial video of their staff and students as victims of a fake school shooting.
Human remains found in Bella Vista identified
The Arkansas Crime Laboratory has identified human remains found on October 30 as Matthew Loftin, according to a press release.
KYTV
Fight over Nativity scene in Eureka Springs, Ark., ends with city decision
Contest highlights Christmas decor enthusiasts in Nixa, Mo. The spirit of Christmas and competition shines bright in Nixa. Numerous break-ins at Harrison, Ark., storage facility leads to sheriff surveillance. Boone County (Ark.) Sheriff's Office investigating storage unit burglaries. Respiratory infections continue to keep clinics and hospitals busy in Arkansas.
Pet adoption fees waived at Fayetteville animal shelter this weekend
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville Animal Services and Best Friends Animal Society (BFAS) have partnered up for a holiday adoption event this weekend in honor of National Adoption Weekend. All pet adoption fees will be waived from Dec. 9-10 and there will be free engraved pet ID...
Bentonville man found guilty following hiker’s death
A federal magistrate judge convicted a Bentonville man yesterday on one count of engaging in or soliciting business inside a national park without a permit and one count of soliciting money inside a national park without a permit.
Bentonville man convicted for guiding illegal hike that led to man's death
HARRISON, Ark. — A Bentonville man has been convicted by a federal judge after he guided an illegal hike that led to the death of a man who fell 15 feet from the path on the Buffalo National River. 47-year-old Jeffrey Michael Johnson created an outdoor adventure group on...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Walmart Launches Recycling Hub Program in Time for Holidays
Walmart is collaborating with international recycling provider TerraCycle to introduce the Walmart Hub Recycling Program. Through the program, consumers can bring all brands of coffee capsules, water filters, plastic bottles, soft plastic food packaging, and rigid plastic packaging to participating Springdale, Ark. and Broken Arrows, Okla. Walmart supercenter locations, as well as at the Fayetteville, Ark., Sam’s Club store.
This Arkansas Christmas Light Display is Nominated One of The Best in US
If you love Christmas lights Arkansas has plenty of them. If you haven't checked out this fun Christmas light display you really should take the time this holiday season to do so. The Lights of the Ozarks is located in historic downtown Fayetteville. The display of lights has over half...
matadornetwork.com
This Beautiful Road Trip Through the Ozarks Will Take You To Places Netflix Never Showed You
Rugged mountaineers, isolated hill towns, outlaw hideouts — the Ozarks have always evoked adventure, remoteness, and mystery. After Native American nations and a scattering of French fur trappers, Scotch-Irish farmers were the first to settle this mountainous region, filling the hollers and ridges with bluegrass music and storytelling traditions. From fugitive Confederates to James Jesse and the Byrd family, those looking to flee have long sought the hard-to-reach Ozarks, but the mountains also beckon those souls, law-abiding or otherwise, who simply yearn to escape the rush and roar of city life. While the likes of the James Gang or the Bald Knobbers, notorious outlaw crews of days past, may no longer rule the hills, the old values of stalwart individualism, hospitality to strangers, and love of the outdoors live on.
Eureka Springs wildlife refuge hoping bill to protect big cats held in captivity becomes law
The Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs has been hoping for something like the Big Cat Public Safety Act for nearly a decade.
Arkansas witness describes hovering object as size of semi-truck headlight
Oak Grove, AR.Photo byGoogle. An Arkansas witness at Oak Grove reported watching a bright yellow light the size of a semi-truck’s headlight hovering just above the tree line at about 8:36 p.m. on September 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
abc17news.com
Correction: Slaughterhouses-Child Labor story
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — In a Dec. 6 story about child labor allegations against Packers Sanitation Services Inc., The Associated Press, based on erroneous information provided by the U.S. Department of Labor, misidentified the location of a plant for major poultry producer, George’s Inc., where investigators found at least one underage PSSI worker. It was located in Batesville, Arkansas, not Springdale, Arkansas.
KHBS
Prairie Grove school administrator calls fake school shooting video 'a misjudgment'
PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — The Prairie Grove interim superintendent saysa video that implied teachers' children had been killed in a fake school shooting was a misjudgment. 40/29 News obtained a copy of the controversial video that was presented to Prairie Grove teachers. The video begins with a message about...
Cleburne County Sun-Times
Floral man, 95, donates uniform to UA-Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE — A reception was given recently at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville for a 95-year-old Floral man, Donald Eugene “Gene” Warren, who is a former member of the Razorback Marching Band, after he presented his 1950s traveling band uniform and Razorback jacket to the university. They are the oldest uniform and jacket that the university has and the only traveling uniform.
Rogers woman gets more than nine years in prison for drug trafficking
A Rogers woman was sentenced on Dec. 9 to 110 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Springdale man sentenced to over 12 years in prison for drug trafficking
A Springdale man was sentenced today to 151 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.
