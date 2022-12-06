Elected Henderson commissioner announces he will leave office vacated

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – One of the four elected candidates for the Henderson Board of Commissioners has announced he will not take the oath of office and will not serve the two-year term as commissioner.

According to a release from the Board of Commissioners, Jay Randolph notified the board that he will leave his seat vacated. Once the new term begins, the vacancy will be filled with an appointment by the Board of Commissioners. According to election guidelines, the appointment will be in place until the November 2023 General Election, and a special election will fill the one year remaining of the term.

Four seats were up for election on November 8, and Randolph was elected by a slim margin of 6 votes .

