FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registeredMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program: Contact now if you need moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Caught on Video Smoking Marijuana in UniformBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
fox5dc.com
Baltimore, MD and DC in top 25 most 'sinful cities' in the country
WASHINGTON - The "Sinful City" title no longer belongs to just Las Vegas. WalletHub released an article on Tuesday with a list of the most sinful cities in America. The article noted how people are "behaving illicitly" all over the country, not just in Vegas. The findings were based on...
severnaparkvoice.com
Local Author Pens Guide To Holiday Fright Films
Matthew C. DuPée has a holiday tradition that he enjoys with his wife and kids every Christmas Eve. They gather around and watch the 2018 film “Santa Jaws,” in which a killer shark sporting a Santa hat terrorizes victims with a pole resembling a candy cane sticking out of its head.
WTOP
Baltimore, DC, Richmond among America’s most sinful cities
Think your neighbors are a bunch of heathens? Then perhaps you live in one of America’s most sinful cities. With its latest list of Most Sinful Cities in America, WalletHub makes it clear Las Vegas — which did rank in the top spot this year — is far from alone.
severnaparkvoice.com
Longtime Severna Park Educator And Drama Advisor Retires
For the newly retired Angie Germanos — a teacher for 42 years — her impact on students throughout her numerous roles is immeasurable. Germanos got her start at Chesapeake High School, teaching French and Russian for 17 years. She next served for two years as an itinerant world language connections teacher at nine North County elementary schools that fed into North County High School in Anne Arundel County.
Bay Journal
Maryland’s first African American town faces a shrinking shoreline
Highland Beach, a historic black town in Anne Arundel County, MD, is washing away into the Chesapeake Bay, giving ground at a rate of more than 2 feet per year. Leaders of the Maryland town’s government responded earlier this year with a fix: a $1.2 million effort that included widening a key section of the beach and installing stone fortifications just offshore to deflect wave-driven erosion. During a virtual public meeting last February, a consultant displayed photos of the flooding caused in October 2021 by a no-name storm that pummeled the beach with nearly 5-foot-high waves.
severnaparkvoice.com
An Ode To Retirement
Should it be travel, time with family and friends?. A new hobby, relaxing all day - the list never ends!. Let the “retirement sherpa” help mitigate your fears. 7 Riggs Avenue, Severna Park, MD 21146 · 443-647-4321. www.labargefinancial.com - Retire with more than just money. Securities and...
Cruising World
2023 Boat of the Year: Meet the Judges
This year’s team of judges put 17 sensational new models through their paces, under multiple points of sail and power, after dockside inspections in Annapolis, Maryland. “We assembled this year’s judging panel based on their complementary backgrounds and skill sets, not to mention decades upon decades of combined experience at the helm. If there were a nit to pick, these experts would be all over it.”
severnaparkvoice.com
SPRFC, Narlycode Partner Raise Funds For American Cancer Society
Severna Park Racquetball & Fitness, or SPRFC, in collaboration with Narlycode, a Laurel-based software development company, donated more than $3,500 to the American Cancer Society in November. Narlycode is owned and operated by David Johnson and Mark Gruszecki, who is also a fitness instructor at Severna Park Racquetball & Fitness.
Committee to map out new vision for White Marsh Town Center
A new task force is set to map out a new vision for White Marsh Town Center, especially the struggling White Marsh Mall
severnaparkvoice.com
Shine On: Chamber’s Tree Lighting Revives Community Tradition
Advance Auto Parts (soon to open) Former GSPACC CEO Linda Zahn recalled other reasons the tradition stopped. “When I was with the chamber, we lit the holly tree - not this one,” said Zahn, who served the chamber for almost 30 years. “I looked into this tree and was told it was too close to the power lines. Steve Darley climbed the holly tree to install the lights. The problem we could never overcome was water getting into the sockets since the lines were hung in vertical loops. Also, after Steve, no one wanted to deal with the prickly holly.”
severnaparkvoice.com
Grace Curtin Recognized By Best Buddies Of Maryland
While many parts of life were disturbed or upended for some people during the coronavirus pandemic, others used the interruption to foster newfound passions. For Severna Park High School sophomore Grace Curtin, it was discovering an interest in helping others with disabilities and finding volunteer opportunities to work with them.
severnaparkvoice.com
Middle School Artists: Send Us Your Work
The Severna Park Voice wants to give one middle school artist the opportunity to showcase his or her work on the cover of our 2023 Community Resource and Business Directory. This magazine includes information about greater Severna Park and directory listings for local businesses. Inside the magazine, readers will also find stories about the history of our community and all the resources that make Severna Park special. When considering a concept for the cover, we ask that all middle school artists keep in mind what this area means to them.
grocerydive.com
Inside the Store: Giant Food’s new ‘iterative’ location in Silver Spring, Maryland
Giant Food’s recently opened supermarket in Silver Spring, Maryland, sits just a few doors down from an Aldi and across the parking lot from a Target. But while being located that close to two other food retailers might pose a hefty dose of competition to the storied Mid-Atlantic grocery chain, Giant officials are focused on what makes their new store stand out.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Zoo names young penguin after 4,000 public votes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Zoo announced on Tuesday a young penguin has been named after a public vote of 4,000 participants. This year, the zoo's theme for names is based on Italian food. What was name was chosen for the adorable penguin?. Watch the video from the Baltimore...
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 18: Suicide Bridge perfection and RAR in Cambridge
The eighteenth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a westbound trip from Ocean City back to Baltimore with a stop at legendary Suicide Bridge Restaurant and RAR in downtown Cambridge. Follow along through all...
severnaparkvoice.com
Creations Shine Bright At Festival Of Trees
Trees put together by Severna Park residents were among the more than 300 designer-decorated trees, 190 wreaths and 30 gingerbread houses on display and for sale during the 33rd annual Kennedy Krieger Festival of Trees event. The festival, which returned to an in-person event for the first time since 2019,...
severnaparkvoice.com
Nonprofit Provides Lights To Ukraine
Orphan Grain Train is involved in a drive to provide "Luci Lights" for the people of Ukraine who are living without electricity. Luci Lights are clear, solar-powered lights emitting 75 lumens and can shine for up to 24 hours on a seven-hour charge. The lights are being provided to OGT for $7.50 each. Any amount donated is greatly appreciated. OGT currently has $12,000 in matching funds available for this project.
severnaparkvoice.com
Severna Park Voice - December 2022
Having trouble viewing this document? Click here to download the PDF. No comments on this item Please log in to comment by clicking here.
severnaparkvoice.com
Entrepreneurs Give Students Advice During Severna Park Fair
Nelson Mandela once proclaimed that “education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” With some new knowledge from Anne Arundel County business owners, Severna Park High School students have some additional knowledge to aid them in that goal. Representatives from 15 businesses...
severnaparkvoice.com
SPHS Changes Principals
Severna Park High School will say goodbye to Principal Patrick Bathras as he retires on January 1 of the new year. Assistant Principal Lindsay Abruzzo will take over the position. Over the course of 15 years as Severna Park’s principal, and a total career of 30 years with Anne Arundel...
