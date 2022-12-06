Advance Auto Parts (soon to open) Former GSPACC CEO Linda Zahn recalled other reasons the tradition stopped. “When I was with the chamber, we lit the holly tree - not this one,” said Zahn, who served the chamber for almost 30 years. “I looked into this tree and was told it was too close to the power lines. Steve Darley climbed the holly tree to install the lights. The problem we could never overcome was water getting into the sockets since the lines were hung in vertical loops. Also, after Steve, no one wanted to deal with the prickly holly.”

SEVERNA PARK, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO