Sumter, SC

counton2.com

Missing 5-year-old Orangeburg girl found safe

A 5-year-old girl who went missing from her Orangeburg home on Thanksgiving has been found safe, authorities announced Friday. Her father has been taken into custody. A 5-year-old girl who went missing from her Orangeburg home on Thanksgiving has been found safe, authorities announced Friday. Her father has been taken into custody.
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter deputies searching for missing woman, last seen leaving home

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)—The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 39 year-old woman who was last seen leaving her residence on Congruity Road on Nov. 23. Roseann Gail Baker-Moore was reported missing by her family and is described as having blue eyes, brown hair, weighs 145 pounds, and is 5’6”.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Teen reported missing in Sumter County. Have you seen her?

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office says a teen who is in need of important medicine is missing. According to authorities, the family of 17-year-old Hannah Yackeschi said she had run away from home and is refusing to return. The sheriff's department said she recently had a surgical procedure and is in need of prescription medication related to it.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Cayce Police searching for man wanted for domestic violence

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO)—Cayce Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding 31 year-old Oliver Ray Johnson who was involved in a physical altercation with his wife. Johnson is charged with domestic violence, 2nd degree after he allegedly slammed his wife and choked her. Authorities say the couple’s children were present and witnessed the incident.
CAYCE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Williamsburg deputies investigating Nov. 13 shooting in Kingstree

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking the public for information related to a shooting in Kingstree that occurred in November. According to WCSO, deputies responded to Rabbits Foot Loop on Nov. 13 and found a victim with a gunshot wound. Authorities said the victim was taken to the hospital where […]
KINGSTREE, SC
WMBF

Man wanted in connection to Florence County shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt and a man is now wanted after a shooting early Thursday in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Jason Bryce Floyd is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to an incident on Karl J. Floyd Road, located just outside Olanta.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington PD needs help identifying suspected burglar

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police department needs your help locating a man they say is suspected of burglarizing a location along Augusta Road. Authorities say the alleged incident took place November 11, 2022 where the man captured on these surveillance images is accused stealing various items worth around $3000 dollars.
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Head-on vehicle collision in Kershaw leaves one woman dead

KERSHAW, S.C. (WOLO)— A 61 year-old woman was pronounced dead following a head-on vehicle collision in Kershaw County on Dec. 8. Authorities say they received a call at 2:48 p.m. of a fatal incident on Lockhard Road at Stretch Drive in Camden. The deceased, Tamara Ann Stephens, was traveling East on Lockhart Road and the other vehicle was headed West on the same road when they collided.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

SC State lockdown lifted, police investigating gun spotting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - SC State held a conference Thursday afternoon updating the community on the lockdown. An employee noticed the man carrying what appeared to be a weapon onto campus. Campus authorities were notified and the lockdown went into effect. Investigators determined the rifle-shaped object was a wooden prop...
ORANGEBURG, SC
wpde.com

SC State on lockdown after possible gun spotted

ORANGEBURG, SC — South Carolina State University is on lockdown as campus police are currently searching for a man possibly carrying a gun on campus, according to campus officials. Students and employees are instructed to shelter in place until further notice. The man was described as wearing black pants...
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

Two arrested after man found dead in his yard in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Two men have been charged after an Orangeburg man was found dead in his yard last week, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. Deputies say they were called to a residential area off Five Chop Road on November 29 after a report of a deceased male. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies say discovered the body of an Estate Court man in his yard, who they believe was shot the previous night.
ORANGEBURG, SC

