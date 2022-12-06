Read full article on original website
counton2.com
Missing 5-year-old Orangeburg girl found safe
A 5-year-old girl who went missing from her Orangeburg home on Thanksgiving has been found safe, authorities announced Friday. Her father has been taken into custody. A 5-year-old girl who went missing from her Orangeburg home on Thanksgiving has been found safe, authorities announced Friday. Her father has been taken into custody.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter deputies searching for missing woman, last seen leaving home
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)—The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 39 year-old woman who was last seen leaving her residence on Congruity Road on Nov. 23. Roseann Gail Baker-Moore was reported missing by her family and is described as having blue eyes, brown hair, weighs 145 pounds, and is 5’6”.
Teen reported missing in Sumter County. Have you seen her?
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office says a teen who is in need of important medicine is missing. According to authorities, the family of 17-year-old Hannah Yackeschi said she had run away from home and is refusing to return. The sheriff's department said she recently had a surgical procedure and is in need of prescription medication related to it.
live5news.com
Sheriff: Missing Orangeburg 5-year-old safe, father charged with mother’s murder
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 5-year-old was found safe in Virginia and her father is being charged with her mother’s murder. In a Friday news conference, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell provided multiple updates including that Aspen Jeter was found safe. Ravenell also...
SLED: 3 charged after argument leads to shooting in Williamsburg Co.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced three arrests connected to an October shooting in Kingstree. According to SLED, Jomareon Epps (18), Davonte’ Green (20), and Terell Graham (27) are all facing charges after the three on October 25 confronted an unnamed party at a Kingstree resident and shots were […]
abccolumbia.com
Richland Co. Coroner identifies inmate found dead at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Coroner has released the name of an inmate found dead Wednesday at the Alvin S. Glenn detention center. According to Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford, the body was discovered at Alvin S. Glenn detention center in Columbia, SC on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.
Kershaw County coroner identifies woman killed in Wednesday crash
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities have released the name of a woman who died on Wednesday in a crash in Kershaw County. According to Kershaw County Coroner David West, the crash happened in the 2 p.m. hour along Lockhart Road near Stretch Drive near Camden. Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell...
abccolumbia.com
Cayce Police searching for man wanted for domestic violence
CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO)—Cayce Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding 31 year-old Oliver Ray Johnson who was involved in a physical altercation with his wife. Johnson is charged with domestic violence, 2nd degree after he allegedly slammed his wife and choked her. Authorities say the couple’s children were present and witnessed the incident.
Williamsburg deputies investigating Nov. 13 shooting in Kingstree
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking the public for information related to a shooting in Kingstree that occurred in November. According to WCSO, deputies responded to Rabbits Foot Loop on Nov. 13 and found a victim with a gunshot wound. Authorities said the victim was taken to the hospital where […]
WMBF
Man wanted in connection to Florence County shooting
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt and a man is now wanted after a shooting early Thursday in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Jason Bryce Floyd is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to an incident on Karl J. Floyd Road, located just outside Olanta.
abccolumbia.com
Police: Man charged with disturbing school after talking to students about drugs
Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)– Lexington Police say a 23 year old man was arrested after he was found on the campus of River Bluff High School Thursday. Investigators say students told school resource officers that Dylan Silber approached them asking about a student who attends the school and he talked to some of them about drugs.
Ex-River Bluff HS student arrested, accused of returning to school, discussing drugs with students
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Police say a 23-year-old former River Bluff High School student was arrested and charged on Thursday after returning to the campus years later. According to a statement from Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green, Dylan Silber of Columbia was charged with disturbing schools after he was found on the River Bluff campus.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington PD needs help identifying suspected burglar
Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police department needs your help locating a man they say is suspected of burglarizing a location along Augusta Road. Authorities say the alleged incident took place November 11, 2022 where the man captured on these surveillance images is accused stealing various items worth around $3000 dollars.
abccolumbia.com
Head-on vehicle collision in Kershaw leaves one woman dead
KERSHAW, S.C. (WOLO)— A 61 year-old woman was pronounced dead following a head-on vehicle collision in Kershaw County on Dec. 8. Authorities say they received a call at 2:48 p.m. of a fatal incident on Lockhard Road at Stretch Drive in Camden. The deceased, Tamara Ann Stephens, was traveling East on Lockhart Road and the other vehicle was headed West on the same road when they collided.
Marion County school employee killed after SUV, bus collide head-on in Mullins, authorities say
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion County school employee driving a Hyundai Santa Fe SUV died Thursday in a head-on crash involving a school bus, authorities said. Coroner Jerry Richardson said the person who died was from Mullins. The bus driver and an adult passenger were the only people on the bus, and they […]
WMBF
‘He will be greatly missed’: Mullins High School employee killed in head-on collision with school bus
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An employee at Mullins High School was killed late Thursday morning in a head-on collision with a Marion County school bus, according to the coroner. Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson said the crash happened on Marion Street in Mullins shortly after 10 a.m. The South...
WRDW-TV
SC State lockdown lifted, police investigating gun spotting
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - SC State held a conference Thursday afternoon updating the community on the lockdown. An employee noticed the man carrying what appeared to be a weapon onto campus. Campus authorities were notified and the lockdown went into effect. Investigators determined the rifle-shaped object was a wooden prop...
wach.com
Former Midlands Regional Center employee arrested for assaulting special needs resident
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A former Midlands Regional Center employee was charged Wednesday, after police say he assaulted a vulnerable adult living at the center. SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents say 56-year-old Michael Short is charged with third degree assault and battery, after officials say he pushed a vulnerable adult to the ground.
wpde.com
SC State on lockdown after possible gun spotted
ORANGEBURG, SC — South Carolina State University is on lockdown as campus police are currently searching for a man possibly carrying a gun on campus, according to campus officials. Students and employees are instructed to shelter in place until further notice. The man was described as wearing black pants...
Two arrested after man found dead in his yard in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Two men have been charged after an Orangeburg man was found dead in his yard last week, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. Deputies say they were called to a residential area off Five Chop Road on November 29 after a report of a deceased male. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies say discovered the body of an Estate Court man in his yard, who they believe was shot the previous night.
