SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office says a teen who is in need of important medicine is missing. According to authorities, the family of 17-year-old Hannah Yackeschi said she had run away from home and is refusing to return. The sheriff's department said she recently had a surgical procedure and is in need of prescription medication related to it.

SUMTER COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO