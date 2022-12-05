Read full article on original website
georgetowner.com
For the Winter Season, Georgetown’s GLOWing Once Again
Despite December darkness, Georgetown’s aglow once again for the holiday season. In “the region’s only free outdoor light art experience,” GLOW has returned to the commercial district for its 8th season. Each evening from 5 to 10 p.m., through Jan. 22, 2023, the show’s installations will light up to bring visitors and seasonal merriment to Georgetown.
Root Cellar Cafe to open New Braunfels location in 2023
The long-established San Marcos restaurant anticipates opening the New Braunfels location in early 2023. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) Root Cellar Cafe, an established restaurant in San Marcos, will open a second location in New Braunfels, in the former New Braunfels Smokehouse restaurant and retail location, at 1090 N. Business I-35, New Braunfels. Owner/partner Kyle Mylius said he hopes to open early in 2023 and will expand outdoor seating in the Live Oak tree-laden area surrounding the building. The Root Cellar Cafe is part of the Taproot Restaurant Collective that owns Tin Top Burgers and Beer, Rhea’s Ice Cream, The Gruene Grove and more. 512-392-5158.
Ghost kitchen Benvolio's offers delivery, pickup from inside Juliet Italian Kitchen at Arboretum
Chef Roberto Mata of Benvolio's also serves some specials through the Juliet Italian Kitchen menu. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Benvolio’s Arboretum, a ghost kitchen that operates out of Juliet Italian Kitchen's Arboretum location, 10000 Research Blvd., Bldg. C, Austin, started serving its delivery and pickup customers this September. The kitchen serves Italian comfort food, including pizza and sandwiches, and has a second location at 8023 Burnet Road, Austin. Chef Roberto Mata of Benvolio's also serves some specials through Juliet's menu. www.benvolios-tx.com.
Roosters Men's Grooming Center in Cedar Park marks 10 years of business
Roosters Men's Grooming Center in Cedar Park on East Whitestone Boulevard celebrated its 10-year anniversary Nov. 12. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Cedar Park location of Roosters Men’s Grooming Center celebrated its 10-year anniversary Nov. 12, according to owner Michael McHenry. The business—located at 1400 E. Whitestone Blvd., Cedar Park—offers...
Vegan bakery Skull and Cakebones to close Dripping Springs location
Skull & Cakebones will announce new plans in the upcoming new year as it shuts in Dripping Springs. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Vegan bakery Skull & Cakebones will close its Dripping Springs location at 3991 E. Hwy. 290, Unit A, on Dec. 18. Skull & Cakebones began as a wholesale bakery...
Kyle City Council approves $1M contract for skate park at Gregg-Clarke Park
Gregg-Clarke Park, located at 1231-1301 W. Center St., Kyle, will soon have a new skate park as part of its amenities. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Kyle City Council awarded a $1 million contract to SPA Skateparks, an Austin-based skate park contractor, Dec. 6 for the design and construction of a skate park at Gregg-Clarke Park.
Georgetown Parks and Recreation Department to host day camps during holiday break
The Georgetown Parks and Recreation Department offers a plethora of youth programming year round. (Community Impact staff) With Georgetown ISD campuses closing for the holiday break Dec. 19-Jan. 3, the Georgetown Parks and Recreation Department will host a variety of day camps for students to attend while out of school.
Via 313 now serving Detroit-style pizza in Round Rock
The Round Rock Via 313 Pizza location at 2111 N. I-35, Ste. 380, opened Dec. 8. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Round Rock Via 313 Pizza location at 2111 N. I-35, Ste. 380, opened Dec. 8. It occupies a shared building with Tumble 22 Nashville Hot Chicken in the Rock Creek Plaza shopping center. The restaurant specializes in Detroit-style pies and serves pizza, salads, appetizers and desserts, and houses a full bar. 512-553-4313. www.via313.com.
The Little Gym now serving Round Rock-area children
The children's gym offers classes, parties and camps for children ages 4 months-12 years old. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Little Gym opened in mid-October at 3203 S. I-35, Ste. 590. The children's gym offers classes, parties and camps for children ages 4 months-12 years old. 512-522-4539. www.thelittlegym.com/roundrockTX. Brooke Sjoberg is...
Artipasta to open a second location in North Central Austin
Artipasta's menu features a half dozen handmade pastas and sauces. (Courtesy Artipasta) Artipasta, a South 1st Street food truck serving handmade pasta and Italian food, is opening its first brick-and-mortar location at the Linc. The new location will be fast-casual and have the same menu, featuring north Italian-style lasagna, spaghetti carbonara and more. The owner, Italian native Ugo Bigi, said he aims to open the new restaurant in the beginning of 2023. The South 1st food truck will remain open, and the new restaurant will be located at 6406 N. I-35 Frontage Road, Austin. 512-228-7489. www.artipasta.com.
Maroni's Pizza Kitchen relocates to Tanger Outlets following yearlong closure
Maroni's Pizza Kitchen reopened at its new location at the Tanger Outlets. (Courtesy Maroni's Pizza Kitchen) Maroni’s Pizza Kitchen opened early December at the Tanger Outlets, 4015 S. I-35, Ste. 320, San Marcos. Maroni’s was previously located at 117 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos, but was closed since late 2021.
Family, friends show support for Austin boy on life support after crash
The family of a young Austin boy on life support is asking for a miracle this week.
Speedy Stop now serving up gasoline, car washes and more in Buda
Speedy Stop opened Dec. 1 at 5065 Royston Road, Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) A new Speedy Stop location opened Dec. 1 at 5065 Royston Road, Buda. The location closed in October 2021 and was torn down to make way for a larger facility, as previously reported by Community Impact. The...
Construction on new UFCU branch underway in Cedar Park; slated for 2023 opening
UFCU provides banking services to more than 352,000 members. (Courtesy Pexels) Construction is underway on a new UFCU branch at the corner of 183A Toll and New Hope Drive in Cedar Park. Located at 5300 183A Toll, the New Hope branch is slated to open in 2023. Once it opens,...
Samsung now owns part of Williamson County road; construction underway for its replacement
A neighbor who asked to keep her name hidden said she's lived in the area for 34 years, and the noise and increased traffic linked to the construction is a nuisance.
Georgetown City Council to hold goal-setting workshop Dec. 9-10
Georgetown City Council will set the city's vision and goals for 2023 in an upcoming workshop. (Ali Linan/Community Impact) Georgetown City Council will meet Dec. 9-10 for a special workshop at City Hall, where officials will discuss plans for the upcoming year. The council holds this goal-setting workshop at the...
Smokey Mo's TX BBQ statewide expansion underway with new Kyle location
Smokey Mo's TX BBQ opened Dec. 5 in Kyle. (Courtesy Smokey Mo's TX BBQ) Smokey Mo's TX BBQ opened Dec. 5 at 4500 S. FM 1626, Ste. 200, Kyle, as part of its statewide expansion aiming to add around 30 stores by 2025. Kyle was chosen as one of the...
Better Health Counseling to open Hutto office in January
Better Health Counseling specializes in working with anxiety, depression, life transitions and relationships. (Courtesy Better Health Counseling) Professional counseling practice Better Health Counseling will open its office at 101 Taylor St., Hutto, on Jan. 1. Better Health accepts teen and adult clients and specializes in working with anxiety, depression, life transitions and relationships. 512-402-3037. www.betterhealthcounseling.net.
Senior living options expand in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto areas
Franklin Park Round Rock is a senior living facility in Round Rock. (Courtesy Franklin Park Round Rock) As the number of senior adults nationwide and in the Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto area continues to grow, so does the demand for residential options. The following list is not comprehensive. Key/definitions:
Disc Nation opens new location in Northwest Austin
Disc Nation on Wells Branch Parkway opened its doors Nov. 26 and is owned by Shannon and Sean Mullan. (Courtesy Disc Nation) Disc Nation, a retailer of disc golf, frisbee and disc sports products, opened a Northwest Austin location at 3404 Wells Branch Parkway, Ste. 725, on Nov. 26. The new 980-square-foot facility carries similar products available at the Slaughter Lane location. The business is open five days a week and is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 512-284-7340. https://discnation.com.
