The long-established San Marcos restaurant anticipates opening the New Braunfels location in early 2023. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) Root Cellar Cafe, an established restaurant in San Marcos, will open a second location in New Braunfels, in the former New Braunfels Smokehouse restaurant and retail location, at 1090 N. Business I-35, New Braunfels. Owner/partner Kyle Mylius said he hopes to open early in 2023 and will expand outdoor seating in the Live Oak tree-laden area surrounding the building. The Root Cellar Cafe is part of the Taproot Restaurant Collective that owns Tin Top Burgers and Beer, Rhea’s Ice Cream, The Gruene Grove and more. 512-392-5158.

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO