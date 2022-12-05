ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

For the Winter Season, Georgetown’s GLOWing Once Again

Despite December darkness, Georgetown’s aglow once again for the holiday season. In “the region’s only free outdoor light art experience,” GLOW has returned to the commercial district for its 8th season. Each evening from 5 to 10 p.m., through Jan. 22, 2023, the show’s installations will light up to bring visitors and seasonal merriment to Georgetown.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Root Cellar Cafe to open New Braunfels location in 2023

The long-established San Marcos restaurant anticipates opening the New Braunfels location in early 2023. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) Root Cellar Cafe, an established restaurant in San Marcos, will open a second location in New Braunfels, in the former New Braunfels Smokehouse restaurant and retail location, at 1090 N. Business I-35, New Braunfels. Owner/partner Kyle Mylius said he hopes to open early in 2023 and will expand outdoor seating in the Live Oak tree-laden area surrounding the building. The Root Cellar Cafe is part of the Taproot Restaurant Collective that owns Tin Top Burgers and Beer, Rhea’s Ice Cream, The Gruene Grove and more. 512-392-5158.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Ghost kitchen Benvolio's offers delivery, pickup from inside Juliet Italian Kitchen at Arboretum

Chef Roberto Mata of Benvolio's also serves some specials through the Juliet Italian Kitchen menu. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Benvolio’s Arboretum, a ghost kitchen that operates out of Juliet Italian Kitchen's Arboretum location, 10000 Research Blvd., Bldg. C, Austin, started serving its delivery and pickup customers this September. The kitchen serves Italian comfort food, including pizza and sandwiches, and has a second location at 8023 Burnet Road, Austin. Chef Roberto Mata of Benvolio's also serves some specials through Juliet's menu. www.benvolios-tx.com.
AUSTIN, TX
Via 313 now serving Detroit-style pizza in Round Rock

The Round Rock Via 313 Pizza location at 2111 N. I-35, Ste. 380, opened Dec. 8. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Round Rock Via 313 Pizza location at 2111 N. I-35, Ste. 380, opened Dec. 8. It occupies a shared building with Tumble 22 Nashville Hot Chicken in the Rock Creek Plaza shopping center. The restaurant specializes in Detroit-style pies and serves pizza, salads, appetizers and desserts, and houses a full bar. 512-553-4313. www.via313.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
The Little Gym now serving Round Rock-area children

The children's gym offers classes, parties and camps for children ages 4 months-12 years old. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Little Gym opened in mid-October at 3203 S. I-35, Ste. 590. The children's gym offers classes, parties and camps for children ages 4 months-12 years old. 512-522-4539. www.thelittlegym.com/roundrockTX. Brooke Sjoberg is...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Artipasta to open a second location in North Central Austin

Artipasta's menu features a half dozen handmade pastas and sauces. (Courtesy Artipasta) Artipasta, a South 1st Street food truck serving handmade pasta and Italian food, is opening its first brick-and-mortar location at the Linc. The new location will be fast-casual and have the same menu, featuring north Italian-style lasagna, spaghetti carbonara and more. The owner, Italian native Ugo Bigi, said he aims to open the new restaurant in the beginning of 2023. The South 1st food truck will remain open, and the new restaurant will be located at 6406 N. I-35 Frontage Road, Austin. 512-228-7489. www.artipasta.com.
AUSTIN, TX
Better Health Counseling to open Hutto office in January

Better Health Counseling specializes in working with anxiety, depression, life transitions and relationships. (Courtesy Better Health Counseling) Professional counseling practice Better Health Counseling will open its office at 101 Taylor St., Hutto, on Jan. 1. Better Health accepts teen and adult clients and specializes in working with anxiety, depression, life transitions and relationships. 512-402-3037. www.betterhealthcounseling.net.
HUTTO, TX
Disc Nation opens new location in Northwest Austin

Disc Nation on Wells Branch Parkway opened its doors Nov. 26 and is owned by Shannon and Sean Mullan. (Courtesy Disc Nation) Disc Nation, a retailer of disc golf, frisbee and disc sports products, opened a Northwest Austin location at 3404 Wells Branch Parkway, Ste. 725, on Nov. 26. The new 980-square-foot facility carries similar products available at the Slaughter Lane location. The business is open five days a week and is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 512-284-7340. https://discnation.com.
AUSTIN, TX
