Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Kono Discord TKL mechanical keyboard is a great option for those that want a custom Discord keycap set. For everyone else, there are probably better options on the market. It's a hot-swappable keyboard that's really nice to type on, though, so don't discount it completely, and if Discord really is your jam or you're a content creator or similar, it could be worth a look.

2 DAYS AGO