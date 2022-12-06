ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Safety Harbor, FL

Calta Claus “Merry Cruise-mas” Pub Crawl

102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
All through Safety Harbor, not a creature was stirring… well, that’s not true! Actually, tons of creatures will be stirring, shaking, blending, and pouring! It’s the Calta Claus “Merry Cruise-mas” Pub Crawl! Friday… December 16th!

Come party with the entire Mike Calta Show and The Bone for the biggest bash to end the year. We’re taking over Safety Harbor for a Merry Cruise-Mas Pub Crawl with our friends at Bud Light! And at every stop, we visit good ol’ Calta Claus is giving away a cruise for two on Calta Cruise 16!

We’re giving away a Calta Cruise at every stop! It doesn’t even matter if you’ve been naughty or nice! It all kicks off Friday… December 16th… at 7pm at Barfly, then over to the Screaming Jalapeño, followed by the Tiki Tavern, and the final stop happens at Harbor Bar. Come get happy for the holidays with The Mike Calta Show and 102.5 The Bone. Brought to by Bud Light!

102.5 The Bone

