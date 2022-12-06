Read full article on original website
England and France will bid to reach the semi-finals of the Qatar World Cup here, with Morocco or Portugal up next for the winners of this quarter-final.France enter this tie as favourites, having won the trophy four years ago and bucked the trend of defending champions exiting in the group stage. Les Bleus are armed with Kylian Mbappe, too, arguably the most dangerous forward in football right now. England vs France LIVE: Starting line-up, team news and latest build-upThe 23-year-old has scored five times in Qatar already, and Kyle Walker will likely be tasked with stopping Mbappe. But...
Morocco vs Portugal LIVE: World Cup 2022 result and reaction as Morocco seal historic win to knock out Ronaldo
Morocco made history and extended their dream World Cup 2022 journey as they out-thought and out-fought Portugal in a 1-0 win to become the first African country to reach the semi-finals at the tournament. In the 42nd minute, Youssef En-Nesyri leapt above the Portugal defenders to meet a Yahya Attiat-Allah cross, getting just enough of his head to the ball to tip it past goalkeeper Diogo Costa, who misread its flight and crashed into his own defender.Portugal meanwhile struggled to break through the Moroccan defence, Bruno Fernandes coming closest with a shot off the bar shortly after falling behind.Cristiano...
England vs France commentators: Who are pundits for World Cup quarter-final?
England are facing France in the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar.It’s the biggest test of Gareth Southgate’s side have faced as they take on the defending World Cup champions for a place in the final four.England topped Group B and defeated Senegal in the last 16 to set up a first-ever meeting with France in the knockout stages of a major tournament.The Three Lions reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2018 and the final of Euro 2020, with Southgate saying his team have never been better prepared for success.To advance, England must defeat France and...
Morocco reaches World Cup semifinals, tops Portugal, Ronaldo
Morocco became the first African country to reach the World Cup semifinals by beating Portugal 1-0 to likely end Cristiano Ronaldo's chances of winning soccer's biggest prize
Putin threatens preemptive nuclear strike as war drags on
Vladimir Putin said Russia may shift its nuclear policy to a first strike strategy rather than a defensive one as his war in Ukraine drags on and the West’s concerns about Russia’s ties with Iran grow. The Russian president made the comment during a summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Friday, where he said he was considering a preemptive strike policy — a strategy he credited to the U.S.. “Speaking about a disarming strike, maybe it’s worth thinking about adopting the ideas developed by our U.S. counterparts, their ideas of ensuring their security,” the Russian strongman said. Putin...
Pro-Kremlin newscaster mocks Brittney Griner prisoner swap
A Russian state TV presenter mocked President Biden’s prisoner swap of “Merchant of Death” arms dealer Viktor Bout for WNBA star Brittney Griner, claiming Griner got sprung from behind bars before long-suffering US prisoner Paul Whelan because of identity politics. Bout “was not exchanged for the heroic spy,” Margarita Simonyan said on her show Thursday, referring to Whelan, who in her view had “three problems.” Previous 1 of 2 Next “The first problem is that he is white. His second problem is he is a man, his third problem is he is a heterosexual, that is something that cannot be forgiven today.” The US attempted to negotiate...
Bangladesh opposition mounts huge protest, MPs quit
Nearly 100,000 supporters of Bangladesh's main opposition party descended on Dhaka Saturday to protest against the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and demand new elections. The opposition has been holding protests around the country and Hasina has rejected outright their demands for her resignation and an election under a caretaker government.
