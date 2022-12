CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman has won a $50,000 lottery prize. Nikki Fowler of Fort Madison won the sixth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “X The Money” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Fort Madison Tobacco & Liquor, 1735 Ave. H in Fort Madison, and claimed her prize Monday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.

FORT MADISON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO