Norfolk Police identify man killed following double shooting on E. Little Creek Road

NORFOLK, Va. (NPD) – Detectives are continuing to investigate a shooting incident that occurred early Monday morning at the Rodeway Inn located at 1850 E. Little Creek Road.

On December 5, 2022, police were called to the location for the report of two unresponsive men. When Officers arrived, they found Andrew Privott, 42, of Portsmouth, suffering from a gunshot wound. Privott was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police also found a second man suffering from a gunshot wound and he was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives have not released any details surrounding this incident; however, they are not looking for any additional suspects related to this incident.

Stay with Norfolk Police News for updates to this story and other breaking news.

Always be informed of breaking stories, follow us on Twitter at @NorfolkPD